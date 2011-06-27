Estimated values
2009 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,196
|$7,264
|$8,543
|Clean
|$4,887
|$6,820
|$7,999
|Average
|$4,269
|$5,932
|$6,909
|Rough
|$3,650
|$5,043
|$5,820
Estimated values
2009 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,994
|$6,994
|$8,231
|Clean
|$4,697
|$6,567
|$7,706
|Average
|$4,103
|$5,712
|$6,657
|Rough
|$3,508
|$4,856
|$5,607
Estimated values
2009 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,729
|$7,886
|$9,223
|Clean
|$5,388
|$7,404
|$8,635
|Average
|$4,706
|$6,440
|$7,459
|Rough
|$4,024
|$5,476
|$6,283
Estimated values
2009 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,488
|$7,597
|$8,903
|Clean
|$5,161
|$7,132
|$8,336
|Average
|$4,508
|$6,203
|$7,200
|Rough
|$3,855
|$5,275
|$6,065
Estimated values
2009 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,740
|$6,666
|$7,856
|Clean
|$4,458
|$6,258
|$7,355
|Average
|$3,894
|$5,443
|$6,353
|Rough
|$3,329
|$4,628
|$5,352
Estimated values
2009 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,634
|$7,810
|$9,156
|Clean
|$5,299
|$7,332
|$8,572
|Average
|$4,628
|$6,377
|$7,404
|Rough
|$3,958
|$5,422
|$6,237
Estimated values
2009 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,454
|$6,274
|$7,399
|Clean
|$4,188
|$5,890
|$6,927
|Average
|$3,658
|$5,123
|$5,984
|Rough
|$3,128
|$4,356
|$5,041
Estimated values
2009 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,292
|$6,090
|$7,201
|Clean
|$4,037
|$5,717
|$6,742
|Average
|$3,526
|$4,973
|$5,824
|Rough
|$3,015
|$4,228
|$4,906