2009 Honda CR-V Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2009 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,196$7,264$8,543
Clean$4,887$6,820$7,999
Average$4,269$5,932$6,909
Rough$3,650$5,043$5,820
Estimated values
2009 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,994$6,994$8,231
Clean$4,697$6,567$7,706
Average$4,103$5,712$6,657
Rough$3,508$4,856$5,607
Estimated values
2009 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,729$7,886$9,223
Clean$5,388$7,404$8,635
Average$4,706$6,440$7,459
Rough$4,024$5,476$6,283
Estimated values
2009 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,488$7,597$8,903
Clean$5,161$7,132$8,336
Average$4,508$6,203$7,200
Rough$3,855$5,275$6,065
Estimated values
2009 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,740$6,666$7,856
Clean$4,458$6,258$7,355
Average$3,894$5,443$6,353
Rough$3,329$4,628$5,352
Estimated values
2009 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,634$7,810$9,156
Clean$5,299$7,332$8,572
Average$4,628$6,377$7,404
Rough$3,958$5,422$6,237
Estimated values
2009 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,454$6,274$7,399
Clean$4,188$5,890$6,927
Average$3,658$5,123$5,984
Rough$3,128$4,356$5,041
Estimated values
2009 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,292$6,090$7,201
Clean$4,037$5,717$6,742
Average$3,526$4,973$5,824
Rough$3,015$4,228$4,906
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Honda CR-V on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,037 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,717 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda CR-V is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,037 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,717 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Honda CR-V, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,037 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,717 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Honda CR-V. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Honda CR-V and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Honda CR-V ranges from $3,015 to $7,201, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Honda CR-V is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.