  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escape
  4. Used 2018 Ford Escape
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Ford Escape Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,400$19,516$21,922
Clean$17,030$19,096$21,440
Average$16,290$18,256$20,475
Rough$15,550$17,417$19,510
Sell my 2018 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Escape S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,875$14,726$16,829
Clean$12,601$14,409$16,459
Average$12,053$13,775$15,718
Rough$11,505$13,142$14,977
Sell my 2018 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Escape SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,585$16,545$18,772
Clean$14,274$16,189$18,359
Average$13,654$15,477$17,533
Rough$13,033$14,765$16,707
Sell my 2018 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Escape SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,708$15,570$17,685
Clean$13,417$15,235$17,296
Average$12,833$14,565$16,517
Rough$12,250$13,895$15,739
Sell my 2018 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,213$20,366$22,817
Clean$17,825$19,928$22,315
Average$17,051$19,052$21,310
Rough$16,276$18,175$20,306
Sell my 2018 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Escape SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,316$17,356$19,677
Clean$14,990$16,983$19,244
Average$14,339$16,236$18,378
Rough$13,687$15,489$17,512
Sell my 2018 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Escape SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,998$17,994$20,263
Clean$15,658$17,606$19,817
Average$14,977$16,832$18,925
Rough$14,297$16,058$18,034
Sell my 2018 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Ford Escape on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,601 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,409 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Escape is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,601 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,409 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Ford Escape, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,601 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,409 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Ford Escape. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Ford Escape and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Ford Escape ranges from $11,505 to $16,829, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Ford Escape is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.