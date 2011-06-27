Estimated values
2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,400
|$19,516
|$21,922
|Clean
|$17,030
|$19,096
|$21,440
|Average
|$16,290
|$18,256
|$20,475
|Rough
|$15,550
|$17,417
|$19,510
Estimated values
2018 Ford Escape S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,875
|$14,726
|$16,829
|Clean
|$12,601
|$14,409
|$16,459
|Average
|$12,053
|$13,775
|$15,718
|Rough
|$11,505
|$13,142
|$14,977
Estimated values
2018 Ford Escape SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,585
|$16,545
|$18,772
|Clean
|$14,274
|$16,189
|$18,359
|Average
|$13,654
|$15,477
|$17,533
|Rough
|$13,033
|$14,765
|$16,707
Estimated values
2018 Ford Escape SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,708
|$15,570
|$17,685
|Clean
|$13,417
|$15,235
|$17,296
|Average
|$12,833
|$14,565
|$16,517
|Rough
|$12,250
|$13,895
|$15,739
Estimated values
2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,213
|$20,366
|$22,817
|Clean
|$17,825
|$19,928
|$22,315
|Average
|$17,051
|$19,052
|$21,310
|Rough
|$16,276
|$18,175
|$20,306
Estimated values
2018 Ford Escape SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,316
|$17,356
|$19,677
|Clean
|$14,990
|$16,983
|$19,244
|Average
|$14,339
|$16,236
|$18,378
|Rough
|$13,687
|$15,489
|$17,512
Estimated values
2018 Ford Escape SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,998
|$17,994
|$20,263
|Clean
|$15,658
|$17,606
|$19,817
|Average
|$14,977
|$16,832
|$18,925
|Rough
|$14,297
|$16,058
|$18,034