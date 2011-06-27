  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Appraisal value

2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,670$11,586$13,363
Clean$8,082$10,793$12,428
Average$6,906$9,206$10,558
Rough$5,729$7,620$8,687
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,958$12,347$14,409
Clean$8,350$11,501$13,400
Average$7,135$9,811$11,383
Rough$5,919$8,120$9,367
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,826$9,301$10,808
Clean$6,363$8,664$10,052
Average$5,437$7,391$8,539
Rough$4,510$6,117$7,026
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 XFE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,150$12,263$14,160
Clean$8,529$11,423$13,169
Average$7,288$9,744$11,187
Rough$6,046$8,065$9,205
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,318$11,726$13,204
Clean$8,686$10,923$12,280
Average$7,421$9,318$10,431
Rough$6,157$7,712$8,583
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,859$13,328$15,440
Clean$9,190$12,415$14,360
Average$7,852$10,590$12,199
Rough$6,514$8,765$10,038
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,301$16,118$18,450
Clean$11,466$15,015$17,159
Average$9,797$12,808$14,576
Rough$8,128$10,600$11,994
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,808$6,757$7,941
Clean$4,482$6,295$7,386
Average$3,829$5,369$6,274
Rough$3,177$4,444$5,163
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,714$8,717$9,942
Clean$6,258$8,120$9,246
Average$5,347$6,927$7,855
Rough$4,436$5,733$6,463
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,978$7,214$8,570
Clean$4,640$6,720$7,970
Average$3,965$5,732$6,771
Rough$3,289$4,744$5,571
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,843$10,829$12,644
Clean$7,310$10,087$11,759
Average$6,246$8,604$9,990
Rough$5,182$7,122$8,220
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,710$11,772$13,638
Clean$8,119$10,966$12,684
Average$6,937$9,354$10,775
Rough$5,755$7,742$8,866
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,612$9,170$10,727
Clean$6,164$8,542$9,976
Average$5,266$7,287$8,475
Rough$4,369$6,031$6,973
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,873$10,260$11,721
Clean$7,339$9,558$10,901
Average$6,270$8,153$9,260
Rough$5,202$6,748$7,619
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,611$14,056$16,157
Clean$9,891$13,093$15,026
Average$8,451$11,169$12,765
Rough$7,011$9,244$10,503
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,321$13,666$15,707
Clean$9,621$12,730$14,608
Average$8,220$10,859$12,410
Rough$6,820$8,988$10,211
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,741$12,921$14,861
Clean$9,080$12,036$13,821
Average$7,758$10,267$11,741
Rough$6,436$8,498$9,661
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,415$10,104$11,743
Clean$6,912$9,412$10,921
Average$5,905$8,029$9,277
Rough$4,899$6,645$7,634
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,771$15,467$17,726
Clean$10,973$14,408$16,485
Average$9,375$12,290$14,004
Rough$7,778$10,172$11,523
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,611$12,863$14,845
Clean$8,959$11,982$13,806
Average$7,654$10,221$11,728
Rough$6,350$8,459$9,650
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,498$11,594$13,480
Clean$7,921$10,800$12,537
Average$6,768$9,213$10,650
Rough$5,615$7,625$8,763
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,273$11,192$12,971
Clean$7,712$10,426$12,063
Average$6,589$8,893$10,248
Rough$5,466$7,361$8,432
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,397$10,124$11,784
Clean$6,895$9,430$10,959
Average$5,891$8,044$9,310
Rough$4,887$6,658$7,661
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,908$10,701$12,404
Clean$7,371$9,969$11,536
Average$6,298$8,503$9,800
Rough$5,225$7,038$8,064
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,861$11,038$12,968
Clean$7,327$10,283$12,061
Average$6,261$8,771$10,246
Rough$5,194$7,260$8,431
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,749$12,998$14,981
Clean$9,087$12,108$13,933
Average$7,764$10,328$11,836
Rough$6,441$8,549$9,739
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab AWD 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,679$16,564$18,938
Clean$11,819$15,430$17,613
Average$10,098$13,162$14,962
Rough$8,377$10,894$12,311
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,842$7,742$8,901
Clean$5,446$7,212$8,278
Average$4,653$6,152$7,033
Rough$3,860$5,092$5,787
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,606$10,131$11,671
Clean$7,090$9,437$10,854
Average$6,058$8,050$9,221
Rough$5,025$6,663$7,587
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,230$12,722$14,846
Clean$8,604$11,851$13,807
Average$7,351$10,109$11,729
Rough$6,099$8,367$9,651
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,638$14,087$16,192
Clean$9,916$13,123$15,059
Average$8,473$11,194$12,793
Rough$7,029$9,265$10,526
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,866$10,737$12,485
Clean$7,332$10,001$11,611
Average$6,264$8,531$9,864
Rough$5,197$7,061$8,116
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,064$10,528$12,034
Clean$7,517$9,807$11,192
Average$6,422$8,366$9,507
Rough$5,328$6,924$7,823
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,743$11,946$13,894
Clean$8,150$11,128$12,922
Average$6,963$9,492$10,977
Rough$5,777$7,856$9,032
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,470$9,856$11,313
Clean$6,963$9,181$10,521
Average$5,950$7,831$8,938
Rough$4,936$6,482$7,354
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,564$11,468$13,239
Clean$7,983$10,683$12,312
Average$6,821$9,113$10,459
Rough$5,659$7,542$8,606
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,856$8,098$9,462
Clean$5,458$7,544$8,800
Average$4,664$6,435$7,475
Rough$3,869$5,326$6,151
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,806$11,754$13,553
Clean$8,208$10,949$12,605
Average$7,013$9,340$10,708
Rough$5,818$7,730$8,811
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,824$11,878$13,738
Clean$8,225$11,065$12,777
Average$7,028$9,438$10,854
Rough$5,830$7,812$8,931
Sell my 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,482 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,295 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,482 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,295 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 GMC Sierra 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,482 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,295 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 GMC Sierra 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 ranges from $3,177 to $7,941, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.