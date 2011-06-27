Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,670
|$11,586
|$13,363
|Clean
|$8,082
|$10,793
|$12,428
|Average
|$6,906
|$9,206
|$10,558
|Rough
|$5,729
|$7,620
|$8,687
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,958
|$12,347
|$14,409
|Clean
|$8,350
|$11,501
|$13,400
|Average
|$7,135
|$9,811
|$11,383
|Rough
|$5,919
|$8,120
|$9,367
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,826
|$9,301
|$10,808
|Clean
|$6,363
|$8,664
|$10,052
|Average
|$5,437
|$7,391
|$8,539
|Rough
|$4,510
|$6,117
|$7,026
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 XFE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,150
|$12,263
|$14,160
|Clean
|$8,529
|$11,423
|$13,169
|Average
|$7,288
|$9,744
|$11,187
|Rough
|$6,046
|$8,065
|$9,205
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,318
|$11,726
|$13,204
|Clean
|$8,686
|$10,923
|$12,280
|Average
|$7,421
|$9,318
|$10,431
|Rough
|$6,157
|$7,712
|$8,583
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,859
|$13,328
|$15,440
|Clean
|$9,190
|$12,415
|$14,360
|Average
|$7,852
|$10,590
|$12,199
|Rough
|$6,514
|$8,765
|$10,038
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,301
|$16,118
|$18,450
|Clean
|$11,466
|$15,015
|$17,159
|Average
|$9,797
|$12,808
|$14,576
|Rough
|$8,128
|$10,600
|$11,994
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,808
|$6,757
|$7,941
|Clean
|$4,482
|$6,295
|$7,386
|Average
|$3,829
|$5,369
|$6,274
|Rough
|$3,177
|$4,444
|$5,163
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,714
|$8,717
|$9,942
|Clean
|$6,258
|$8,120
|$9,246
|Average
|$5,347
|$6,927
|$7,855
|Rough
|$4,436
|$5,733
|$6,463
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,978
|$7,214
|$8,570
|Clean
|$4,640
|$6,720
|$7,970
|Average
|$3,965
|$5,732
|$6,771
|Rough
|$3,289
|$4,744
|$5,571
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,843
|$10,829
|$12,644
|Clean
|$7,310
|$10,087
|$11,759
|Average
|$6,246
|$8,604
|$9,990
|Rough
|$5,182
|$7,122
|$8,220
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,710
|$11,772
|$13,638
|Clean
|$8,119
|$10,966
|$12,684
|Average
|$6,937
|$9,354
|$10,775
|Rough
|$5,755
|$7,742
|$8,866
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,612
|$9,170
|$10,727
|Clean
|$6,164
|$8,542
|$9,976
|Average
|$5,266
|$7,287
|$8,475
|Rough
|$4,369
|$6,031
|$6,973
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,873
|$10,260
|$11,721
|Clean
|$7,339
|$9,558
|$10,901
|Average
|$6,270
|$8,153
|$9,260
|Rough
|$5,202
|$6,748
|$7,619
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,611
|$14,056
|$16,157
|Clean
|$9,891
|$13,093
|$15,026
|Average
|$8,451
|$11,169
|$12,765
|Rough
|$7,011
|$9,244
|$10,503
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,321
|$13,666
|$15,707
|Clean
|$9,621
|$12,730
|$14,608
|Average
|$8,220
|$10,859
|$12,410
|Rough
|$6,820
|$8,988
|$10,211
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,741
|$12,921
|$14,861
|Clean
|$9,080
|$12,036
|$13,821
|Average
|$7,758
|$10,267
|$11,741
|Rough
|$6,436
|$8,498
|$9,661
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,415
|$10,104
|$11,743
|Clean
|$6,912
|$9,412
|$10,921
|Average
|$5,905
|$8,029
|$9,277
|Rough
|$4,899
|$6,645
|$7,634
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,771
|$15,467
|$17,726
|Clean
|$10,973
|$14,408
|$16,485
|Average
|$9,375
|$12,290
|$14,004
|Rough
|$7,778
|$10,172
|$11,523
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,611
|$12,863
|$14,845
|Clean
|$8,959
|$11,982
|$13,806
|Average
|$7,654
|$10,221
|$11,728
|Rough
|$6,350
|$8,459
|$9,650
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,498
|$11,594
|$13,480
|Clean
|$7,921
|$10,800
|$12,537
|Average
|$6,768
|$9,213
|$10,650
|Rough
|$5,615
|$7,625
|$8,763
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,273
|$11,192
|$12,971
|Clean
|$7,712
|$10,426
|$12,063
|Average
|$6,589
|$8,893
|$10,248
|Rough
|$5,466
|$7,361
|$8,432
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,397
|$10,124
|$11,784
|Clean
|$6,895
|$9,430
|$10,959
|Average
|$5,891
|$8,044
|$9,310
|Rough
|$4,887
|$6,658
|$7,661
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,908
|$10,701
|$12,404
|Clean
|$7,371
|$9,969
|$11,536
|Average
|$6,298
|$8,503
|$9,800
|Rough
|$5,225
|$7,038
|$8,064
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,861
|$11,038
|$12,968
|Clean
|$7,327
|$10,283
|$12,061
|Average
|$6,261
|$8,771
|$10,246
|Rough
|$5,194
|$7,260
|$8,431
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,749
|$12,998
|$14,981
|Clean
|$9,087
|$12,108
|$13,933
|Average
|$7,764
|$10,328
|$11,836
|Rough
|$6,441
|$8,549
|$9,739
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab AWD 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,679
|$16,564
|$18,938
|Clean
|$11,819
|$15,430
|$17,613
|Average
|$10,098
|$13,162
|$14,962
|Rough
|$8,377
|$10,894
|$12,311
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,842
|$7,742
|$8,901
|Clean
|$5,446
|$7,212
|$8,278
|Average
|$4,653
|$6,152
|$7,033
|Rough
|$3,860
|$5,092
|$5,787
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,606
|$10,131
|$11,671
|Clean
|$7,090
|$9,437
|$10,854
|Average
|$6,058
|$8,050
|$9,221
|Rough
|$5,025
|$6,663
|$7,587
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,230
|$12,722
|$14,846
|Clean
|$8,604
|$11,851
|$13,807
|Average
|$7,351
|$10,109
|$11,729
|Rough
|$6,099
|$8,367
|$9,651
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,638
|$14,087
|$16,192
|Clean
|$9,916
|$13,123
|$15,059
|Average
|$8,473
|$11,194
|$12,793
|Rough
|$7,029
|$9,265
|$10,526
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,866
|$10,737
|$12,485
|Clean
|$7,332
|$10,001
|$11,611
|Average
|$6,264
|$8,531
|$9,864
|Rough
|$5,197
|$7,061
|$8,116
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,064
|$10,528
|$12,034
|Clean
|$7,517
|$9,807
|$11,192
|Average
|$6,422
|$8,366
|$9,507
|Rough
|$5,328
|$6,924
|$7,823
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,743
|$11,946
|$13,894
|Clean
|$8,150
|$11,128
|$12,922
|Average
|$6,963
|$9,492
|$10,977
|Rough
|$5,777
|$7,856
|$9,032
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,470
|$9,856
|$11,313
|Clean
|$6,963
|$9,181
|$10,521
|Average
|$5,950
|$7,831
|$8,938
|Rough
|$4,936
|$6,482
|$7,354
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,564
|$11,468
|$13,239
|Clean
|$7,983
|$10,683
|$12,312
|Average
|$6,821
|$9,113
|$10,459
|Rough
|$5,659
|$7,542
|$8,606
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,856
|$8,098
|$9,462
|Clean
|$5,458
|$7,544
|$8,800
|Average
|$4,664
|$6,435
|$7,475
|Rough
|$3,869
|$5,326
|$6,151
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,806
|$11,754
|$13,553
|Clean
|$8,208
|$10,949
|$12,605
|Average
|$7,013
|$9,340
|$10,708
|Rough
|$5,818
|$7,730
|$8,811
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,824
|$11,878
|$13,738
|Clean
|$8,225
|$11,065
|$12,777
|Average
|$7,028
|$9,438
|$10,854
|Rough
|$5,830
|$7,812
|$8,931