Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet Chevy Van G30 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$535
|$1,231
|$1,581
|Clean
|$489
|$1,126
|$1,452
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$306
|$703
|$934
