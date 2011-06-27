Estimated values
2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,123
|$1,719
|$2,041
|Clean
|$1,012
|$1,554
|$1,846
|Average
|$790
|$1,223
|$1,457
|Rough
|$568
|$892
|$1,067
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser GT 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,051
|$3,343
|$4,040
|Clean
|$1,848
|$3,022
|$3,654
|Average
|$1,443
|$2,378
|$2,883
|Rough
|$1,038
|$1,735
|$2,111
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,416
|$2,124
|$2,508
|Clean
|$1,276
|$1,920
|$2,268
|Average
|$996
|$1,511
|$1,789
|Rough
|$716
|$1,102
|$1,311
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser GT 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,444
|$1,885
|$2,126
|Clean
|$1,302
|$1,704
|$1,923
|Average
|$1,016
|$1,341
|$1,517
|Rough
|$731
|$978
|$1,111
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,135
|$3,621
|$4,422
|Clean
|$1,924
|$3,273
|$4,000
|Average
|$1,502
|$2,576
|$3,156
|Rough
|$1,080
|$1,880
|$2,311
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,332
|$2,153
|$2,596
|Clean
|$1,200
|$1,946
|$2,348
|Average
|$937
|$1,531
|$1,853
|Rough
|$674
|$1,117
|$1,357
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,186
|$1,855
|$2,216
|Clean
|$1,069
|$1,676
|$2,004
|Average
|$834
|$1,320
|$1,581
|Rough
|$600
|$963
|$1,158