  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler PT Cruiser
  4. Used 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser
  5. Appraisal value

2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,123$1,719$2,041
Clean$1,012$1,554$1,846
Average$790$1,223$1,457
Rough$568$892$1,067
Sell my 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler PT Cruiser near you
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser GT 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,051$3,343$4,040
Clean$1,848$3,022$3,654
Average$1,443$2,378$2,883
Rough$1,038$1,735$2,111
Sell my 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler PT Cruiser near you
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,416$2,124$2,508
Clean$1,276$1,920$2,268
Average$996$1,511$1,789
Rough$716$1,102$1,311
Sell my 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler PT Cruiser near you
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser GT 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,444$1,885$2,126
Clean$1,302$1,704$1,923
Average$1,016$1,341$1,517
Rough$731$978$1,111
Sell my 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler PT Cruiser near you
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,135$3,621$4,422
Clean$1,924$3,273$4,000
Average$1,502$2,576$3,156
Rough$1,080$1,880$2,311
Sell my 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler PT Cruiser near you
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,332$2,153$2,596
Clean$1,200$1,946$2,348
Average$937$1,531$1,853
Rough$674$1,117$1,357
Sell my 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler PT Cruiser near you
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,186$1,855$2,216
Clean$1,069$1,676$2,004
Average$834$1,320$1,581
Rough$600$963$1,158
Sell my 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler PT Cruiser near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,012 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,554 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chrysler PT Cruiser is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,012 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,554 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,012 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,554 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser ranges from $568 to $2,041, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.