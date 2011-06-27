Estimated values
2015 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,094
|$23,232
|$26,270
|Clean
|$19,337
|$22,364
|$25,289
|Average
|$17,823
|$20,629
|$23,327
|Rough
|$16,309
|$18,894
|$21,365
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,748
|$16,540
|$19,239
|Clean
|$13,230
|$15,923
|$18,520
|Average
|$12,194
|$14,687
|$17,083
|Rough
|$11,158
|$13,452
|$15,646
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,083
|$17,855
|$20,538
|Clean
|$14,514
|$17,189
|$19,771
|Average
|$13,378
|$15,855
|$18,237
|Rough
|$12,241
|$14,521
|$16,703
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,621
|$22,686
|$25,652
|Clean
|$18,882
|$21,839
|$24,694
|Average
|$17,404
|$20,144
|$22,778
|Rough
|$15,925
|$18,450
|$20,862
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Durango Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,518
|$21,409
|$24,209
|Clean
|$17,820
|$20,609
|$23,305
|Average
|$16,425
|$19,010
|$21,496
|Rough
|$15,029
|$17,411
|$19,688
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,473
|$21,358
|$24,151
|Clean
|$17,777
|$20,561
|$23,249
|Average
|$16,385
|$18,965
|$21,445
|Rough
|$14,993
|$17,370
|$19,641
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,732
|$22,813
|$25,796
|Clean
|$18,988
|$21,961
|$24,832
|Average
|$17,501
|$20,257
|$22,906
|Rough
|$16,015
|$18,553
|$20,979
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Durango Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,700
|$20,463
|$23,139
|Clean
|$17,033
|$19,699
|$22,275
|Average
|$15,699
|$18,171
|$20,547
|Rough
|$14,365
|$16,642
|$18,819