2007 Ford Escape Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,821$2,654$3,116
Clean$1,689$2,458$2,882
Average$1,426$2,067$2,413
Rough$1,162$1,676$1,944
Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,014$2,983$3,522
Clean$1,869$2,763$3,257
Average$1,577$2,324$2,727
Rough$1,286$1,884$2,197
Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,617$2,576$3,108
Clean$1,500$2,386$2,874
Average$1,266$2,007$2,407
Rough$1,032$1,627$1,939
Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,094$3,090$3,643
Clean$1,942$2,862$3,369
Average$1,639$2,407$2,821
Rough$1,336$1,952$2,273
Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape XLT Sport 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,381$1,697$1,875
Clean$1,281$1,572$1,734
Average$1,081$1,322$1,452
Rough$881$1,072$1,170
Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,844$2,832$3,380
Clean$1,711$2,623$3,126
Average$1,444$2,206$2,618
Rough$1,177$1,789$2,109
Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,000$3,160$3,802
Clean$1,855$2,927$3,516
Average$1,565$2,461$2,944
Rough$1,276$1,996$2,372
Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,752$2,706$3,235
Clean$1,625$2,506$2,992
Average$1,372$2,108$2,505
Rough$1,118$1,709$2,018
Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,819$2,810$3,359
Clean$1,687$2,603$3,106
Average$1,424$2,189$2,601
Rough$1,161$1,775$2,096
Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape XLT Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,395$4,037$4,945
Clean$2,222$3,740$4,573
Average$1,875$3,145$3,829
Rough$1,529$2,550$3,085
Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,748$2,592$3,061
Clean$1,621$2,401$2,831
Average$1,368$2,019$2,370
Rough$1,116$1,637$1,910
Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,834$2,906$3,499
Clean$1,701$2,692$3,236
Average$1,436$2,263$2,710
Rough$1,170$1,835$2,183
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Ford Escape on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,500 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,386 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Ford Escape. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Ford Escape and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Ford Escape ranges from $1,032 to $3,108, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Ford Escape is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.