Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,821
|$2,654
|$3,116
|Clean
|$1,689
|$2,458
|$2,882
|Average
|$1,426
|$2,067
|$2,413
|Rough
|$1,162
|$1,676
|$1,944
Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,014
|$2,983
|$3,522
|Clean
|$1,869
|$2,763
|$3,257
|Average
|$1,577
|$2,324
|$2,727
|Rough
|$1,286
|$1,884
|$2,197
Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,617
|$2,576
|$3,108
|Clean
|$1,500
|$2,386
|$2,874
|Average
|$1,266
|$2,007
|$2,407
|Rough
|$1,032
|$1,627
|$1,939
Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,094
|$3,090
|$3,643
|Clean
|$1,942
|$2,862
|$3,369
|Average
|$1,639
|$2,407
|$2,821
|Rough
|$1,336
|$1,952
|$2,273
Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape XLT Sport 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,381
|$1,697
|$1,875
|Clean
|$1,281
|$1,572
|$1,734
|Average
|$1,081
|$1,322
|$1,452
|Rough
|$881
|$1,072
|$1,170
Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,844
|$2,832
|$3,380
|Clean
|$1,711
|$2,623
|$3,126
|Average
|$1,444
|$2,206
|$2,618
|Rough
|$1,177
|$1,789
|$2,109
Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,000
|$3,160
|$3,802
|Clean
|$1,855
|$2,927
|$3,516
|Average
|$1,565
|$2,461
|$2,944
|Rough
|$1,276
|$1,996
|$2,372
Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,752
|$2,706
|$3,235
|Clean
|$1,625
|$2,506
|$2,992
|Average
|$1,372
|$2,108
|$2,505
|Rough
|$1,118
|$1,709
|$2,018
Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,819
|$2,810
|$3,359
|Clean
|$1,687
|$2,603
|$3,106
|Average
|$1,424
|$2,189
|$2,601
|Rough
|$1,161
|$1,775
|$2,096
Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape XLT Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,395
|$4,037
|$4,945
|Clean
|$2,222
|$3,740
|$4,573
|Average
|$1,875
|$3,145
|$3,829
|Rough
|$1,529
|$2,550
|$3,085
Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,748
|$2,592
|$3,061
|Clean
|$1,621
|$2,401
|$2,831
|Average
|$1,368
|$2,019
|$2,370
|Rough
|$1,116
|$1,637
|$1,910
Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,834
|$2,906
|$3,499
|Clean
|$1,701
|$2,692
|$3,236
|Average
|$1,436
|$2,263
|$2,710
|Rough
|$1,170
|$1,835
|$2,183