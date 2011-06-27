  1. Home
2020 Ford EcoSport Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2020 Ford EcoSport S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,525$16,861$18,504
Clean$15,319$16,637$18,255
Average$14,908$16,190$17,757
Rough$14,496$15,742$17,259
2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,456$22,818$24,497
Clean$21,172$22,515$24,168
Average$20,603$21,910$23,508
Rough$20,035$21,304$22,849
2020 Ford EcoSport S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,254$18,712$20,506
Clean$17,025$18,464$20,230
Average$16,568$17,967$19,678
Rough$16,111$17,471$19,126
2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,347$21,766$23,516
Clean$20,077$21,478$23,199
Average$19,538$20,900$22,566
Rough$18,999$20,323$21,934
2020 Ford EcoSport SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,288$23,517$26,259
Clean$21,006$23,205$25,905
Average$20,441$22,581$25,198
Rough$19,877$21,957$24,492
2020 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,530$20,955$22,712
Clean$19,271$20,677$22,407
Average$18,753$20,121$21,795
Rough$18,236$19,565$21,184
2020 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,213$19,563$21,226
Clean$17,971$19,304$20,940
Average$17,489$18,785$20,369
Rough$17,006$18,266$19,798
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Ford EcoSport on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ford EcoSport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,971 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,304 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford EcoSport is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ford EcoSport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,971 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,304 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Ford EcoSport, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ford EcoSport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,971 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,304 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Ford EcoSport. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Ford EcoSport and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Ford EcoSport ranges from $17,006 to $21,226, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Ford EcoSport is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.