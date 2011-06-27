Estimated values
2020 Ford EcoSport S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,525
|$16,861
|$18,504
|Clean
|$15,319
|$16,637
|$18,255
|Average
|$14,908
|$16,190
|$17,757
|Rough
|$14,496
|$15,742
|$17,259
Estimated values
2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,456
|$22,818
|$24,497
|Clean
|$21,172
|$22,515
|$24,168
|Average
|$20,603
|$21,910
|$23,508
|Rough
|$20,035
|$21,304
|$22,849
Estimated values
2020 Ford EcoSport S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,254
|$18,712
|$20,506
|Clean
|$17,025
|$18,464
|$20,230
|Average
|$16,568
|$17,967
|$19,678
|Rough
|$16,111
|$17,471
|$19,126
Estimated values
2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,347
|$21,766
|$23,516
|Clean
|$20,077
|$21,478
|$23,199
|Average
|$19,538
|$20,900
|$22,566
|Rough
|$18,999
|$20,323
|$21,934
Estimated values
2020 Ford EcoSport SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,288
|$23,517
|$26,259
|Clean
|$21,006
|$23,205
|$25,905
|Average
|$20,441
|$22,581
|$25,198
|Rough
|$19,877
|$21,957
|$24,492
Estimated values
2020 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,530
|$20,955
|$22,712
|Clean
|$19,271
|$20,677
|$22,407
|Average
|$18,753
|$20,121
|$21,795
|Rough
|$18,236
|$19,565
|$21,184
Estimated values
2020 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,213
|$19,563
|$21,226
|Clean
|$17,971
|$19,304
|$20,940
|Average
|$17,489
|$18,785
|$20,369
|Rough
|$17,006
|$18,266
|$19,798