Estimated values
2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,464
|$3,213
|$3,610
|Clean
|$2,261
|$2,945
|$3,310
|Average
|$1,854
|$2,409
|$2,709
|Rough
|$1,447
|$1,873
|$2,109
Estimated values
2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,268
|$2,990
|$3,373
|Clean
|$2,081
|$2,741
|$3,092
|Average
|$1,707
|$2,242
|$2,532
|Rough
|$1,332
|$1,743
|$1,971
Estimated values
2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,886
|$2,598
|$2,977
|Clean
|$1,730
|$2,382
|$2,729
|Average
|$1,419
|$1,948
|$2,234
|Rough
|$1,107
|$1,515
|$1,739
Estimated values
2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,080
|$2,807
|$3,194
|Clean
|$1,908
|$2,573
|$2,928
|Average
|$1,565
|$2,105
|$2,397
|Rough
|$1,221
|$1,637
|$1,866