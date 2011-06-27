Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,736
|$30,103
|$31,855
|Clean
|$28,350
|$29,704
|$31,414
|Average
|$27,576
|$28,905
|$30,531
|Rough
|$26,802
|$28,107
|$29,648
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,555
|$26,870
|$28,553
|Clean
|$25,211
|$26,514
|$28,157
|Average
|$24,523
|$25,802
|$27,366
|Rough
|$23,835
|$25,089
|$26,574