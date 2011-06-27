Estimated values
2006 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,578
|$8,299
|$9,793
|Clean
|$5,184
|$7,706
|$9,084
|Average
|$4,397
|$6,520
|$7,664
|Rough
|$3,609
|$5,334
|$6,245
Estimated values
2006 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,169
|$6,914
|$7,876
|Clean
|$4,804
|$6,420
|$7,305
|Average
|$4,074
|$5,432
|$6,164
|Rough
|$3,344
|$4,443
|$5,023