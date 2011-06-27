  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,445$10,110$11,818
Clean$6,888$9,355$10,899
Average$5,773$7,844$9,060
Rough$4,658$6,333$7,222
Estimated values
2009 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,442$7,559$8,911
Clean$5,035$6,994$8,218
Average$4,219$5,864$6,831
Rough$3,404$4,735$5,445
Estimated values
2009 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,043$11,437$13,596
Clean$7,440$10,583$12,538
Average$6,236$8,873$10,423
Rough$5,031$7,164$8,308
Estimated values
2009 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,047$7,092$8,396
Clean$4,669$6,562$7,743
Average$3,913$5,502$6,437
Rough$3,157$4,442$5,131
Estimated values
2009 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,528$10,133$11,806
Clean$6,965$9,376$10,888
Average$5,837$7,861$9,051
Rough$4,710$6,347$7,215
Estimated values
2009 Ford Mustang V6 Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,125$7,168$8,471
Clean$4,741$6,632$7,812
Average$3,973$5,561$6,494
Rough$3,206$4,490$5,176
Estimated values
2009 Ford Mustang V6 Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,776$6,752$8,010
Clean$4,419$6,248$7,387
Average$3,703$5,239$6,141
Rough$2,988$4,230$4,895
Estimated values
2009 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,420$10,184$11,952
Clean$6,865$9,423$11,022
Average$5,753$7,901$9,163
Rough$4,642$6,379$7,304
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Ford Mustang on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,419 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,248 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Mustang is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,419 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,248 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Ford Mustang, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,419 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,248 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Ford Mustang. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Ford Mustang and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Ford Mustang ranges from $2,988 to $8,010, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Ford Mustang is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.