Estimated values
2009 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,445
|$10,110
|$11,818
|Clean
|$6,888
|$9,355
|$10,899
|Average
|$5,773
|$7,844
|$9,060
|Rough
|$4,658
|$6,333
|$7,222
Estimated values
2009 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,442
|$7,559
|$8,911
|Clean
|$5,035
|$6,994
|$8,218
|Average
|$4,219
|$5,864
|$6,831
|Rough
|$3,404
|$4,735
|$5,445
Estimated values
2009 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,043
|$11,437
|$13,596
|Clean
|$7,440
|$10,583
|$12,538
|Average
|$6,236
|$8,873
|$10,423
|Rough
|$5,031
|$7,164
|$8,308
Estimated values
2009 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,047
|$7,092
|$8,396
|Clean
|$4,669
|$6,562
|$7,743
|Average
|$3,913
|$5,502
|$6,437
|Rough
|$3,157
|$4,442
|$5,131
Estimated values
2009 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,528
|$10,133
|$11,806
|Clean
|$6,965
|$9,376
|$10,888
|Average
|$5,837
|$7,861
|$9,051
|Rough
|$4,710
|$6,347
|$7,215
Estimated values
2009 Ford Mustang V6 Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,125
|$7,168
|$8,471
|Clean
|$4,741
|$6,632
|$7,812
|Average
|$3,973
|$5,561
|$6,494
|Rough
|$3,206
|$4,490
|$5,176
Estimated values
2009 Ford Mustang V6 Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,776
|$6,752
|$8,010
|Clean
|$4,419
|$6,248
|$7,387
|Average
|$3,703
|$5,239
|$6,141
|Rough
|$2,988
|$4,230
|$4,895
Estimated values
2009 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,420
|$10,184
|$11,952
|Clean
|$6,865
|$9,423
|$11,022
|Average
|$5,753
|$7,901
|$9,163
|Rough
|$4,642
|$6,379
|$7,304