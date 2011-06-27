Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,452
|$28,456
|$30,980
|Clean
|$26,139
|$28,124
|$30,602
|Average
|$25,511
|$27,461
|$29,846
|Rough
|$24,884
|$26,798
|$29,090
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Sonata SEL Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,948
|$23,909
|$26,368
|Clean
|$21,688
|$23,630
|$26,046
|Average
|$21,167
|$23,073
|$25,403
|Rough
|$20,647
|$22,516
|$24,759
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Sonata SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,475
|$22,401
|$24,814
|Clean
|$20,232
|$22,140
|$24,511
|Average
|$19,747
|$21,618
|$23,905
|Rough
|$19,261
|$21,095
|$23,300
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,704
|$20,568
|$22,901
|Clean
|$18,482
|$20,329
|$22,622
|Average
|$18,038
|$19,849
|$22,063
|Rough
|$17,595
|$19,370
|$21,504