Estimated values
1990 Chrysler New Yorker Salon 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,421
|$1,851
|Clean
|$550
|$1,254
|$1,634
|Average
|$400
|$920
|$1,201
|Rough
|$250
|$587
|$767
Estimated values
1990 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,421
|$1,851
|Clean
|$550
|$1,254
|$1,634
|Average
|$400
|$920
|$1,201
|Rough
|$250
|$587
|$767
Estimated values
1990 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue Mark Cross 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,421
|$1,851
|Clean
|$550
|$1,254
|$1,634
|Average
|$400
|$920
|$1,201
|Rough
|$250
|$587
|$767
Estimated values
1990 Chrysler New Yorker Landau 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,421
|$1,851
|Clean
|$550
|$1,254
|$1,634
|Average
|$400
|$920
|$1,201
|Rough
|$250
|$587
|$767
Estimated values
1990 Chrysler New Yorker Mark Cross 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,421
|$1,851
|Clean
|$550
|$1,254
|$1,634
|Average
|$400
|$920
|$1,201
|Rough
|$250
|$587
|$767