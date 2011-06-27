Estimated values
2007 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,239
|$3,034
|$3,466
|Clean
|$2,067
|$2,802
|$3,201
|Average
|$1,724
|$2,339
|$2,672
|Rough
|$1,380
|$1,876
|$2,142
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Durango Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,163
|$3,479
|$4,190
|Clean
|$1,997
|$3,213
|$3,870
|Average
|$1,665
|$2,682
|$3,230
|Rough
|$1,333
|$2,151
|$2,590
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Durango SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,046
|$3,290
|$3,962
|Clean
|$1,889
|$3,039
|$3,659
|Average
|$1,575
|$2,536
|$3,054
|Rough
|$1,261
|$2,034
|$2,449
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,033
|$2,867
|$3,319
|Clean
|$1,877
|$2,648
|$3,065
|Average
|$1,565
|$2,210
|$2,558
|Rough
|$1,253
|$1,772
|$2,051
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Durango SLT 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,885
|$3,032
|$3,651
|Clean
|$1,740
|$2,800
|$3,372
|Average
|$1,451
|$2,337
|$2,815
|Rough
|$1,162
|$1,874
|$2,257
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Durango Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,029
|$3,264
|$3,930
|Clean
|$1,873
|$3,014
|$3,630
|Average
|$1,562
|$2,516
|$3,030
|Rough
|$1,250
|$2,018
|$2,430