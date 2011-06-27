Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Trax Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,333
|$17,009
|$18,915
|Clean
|$15,007
|$16,643
|$18,499
|Average
|$14,354
|$15,911
|$17,667
|Rough
|$13,702
|$15,179
|$16,834
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,857
|$15,468
|$17,302
|Clean
|$13,562
|$15,135
|$16,921
|Average
|$12,973
|$14,470
|$16,160
|Rough
|$12,383
|$13,804
|$15,398
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Trax Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,324
|$17,945
|$19,792
|Clean
|$15,976
|$17,559
|$19,357
|Average
|$15,282
|$16,787
|$18,486
|Rough
|$14,587
|$16,015
|$17,615
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,963
|$13,449
|$15,140
|Clean
|$11,708
|$13,160
|$14,807
|Average
|$11,200
|$12,581
|$14,141
|Rough
|$10,691
|$12,002
|$13,474
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,811
|$14,307
|$16,008
|Clean
|$12,539
|$13,999
|$15,655
|Average
|$11,994
|$13,383
|$14,951
|Rough
|$11,449
|$12,768
|$14,246
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,988
|$14,550
|$16,328
|Clean
|$12,711
|$14,237
|$15,969
|Average
|$12,159
|$13,611
|$15,250
|Rough
|$11,606
|$12,985
|$14,531