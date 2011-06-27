Estimated values
2011 Chrysler 200 Limited 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,435
|$7,369
|$8,756
|Clean
|$5,047
|$6,851
|$8,133
|Average
|$4,272
|$5,814
|$6,886
|Rough
|$3,497
|$4,776
|$5,639
Estimated values
2011 Chrysler 200 LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,268
|$4,407
|$5,224
|Clean
|$3,035
|$4,097
|$4,852
|Average
|$2,569
|$3,477
|$4,108
|Rough
|$2,103
|$2,857
|$3,364
Estimated values
2011 Chrysler 200 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,201
|$5,679
|$6,739
|Clean
|$3,902
|$5,280
|$6,259
|Average
|$3,302
|$4,481
|$5,299
|Rough
|$2,703
|$3,681
|$4,340
Estimated values
2011 Chrysler 200 LX 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,994
|$7,116
|$8,631
|Clean
|$4,638
|$6,615
|$8,017
|Average
|$3,926
|$5,614
|$6,788
|Rough
|$3,214
|$4,612
|$5,559
Estimated values
2011 Chrysler 200 S 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,417
|$7,488
|$8,970
|Clean
|$5,031
|$6,961
|$8,331
|Average
|$4,258
|$5,907
|$7,054
|Rough
|$3,486
|$4,853
|$5,777
Estimated values
2011 Chrysler 200 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,464
|$6,128
|$7,320
|Clean
|$4,146
|$5,696
|$6,799
|Average
|$3,509
|$4,834
|$5,756
|Rough
|$2,872
|$3,972
|$4,714
Estimated values
2011 Chrysler 200 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,622
|$4,908
|$5,831
|Clean
|$3,364
|$4,563
|$5,415
|Average
|$2,847
|$3,872
|$4,585
|Rough
|$2,331
|$3,181
|$3,755
Estimated values
2011 Chrysler 200 Touring 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,119
|$5,660
|$6,764
|Clean
|$3,825
|$5,262
|$6,282
|Average
|$3,238
|$4,465
|$5,319
|Rough
|$2,650
|$3,669
|$4,356