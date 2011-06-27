  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Chrysler 200 Limited 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,435$7,369$8,756
Clean$5,047$6,851$8,133
Average$4,272$5,814$6,886
Rough$3,497$4,776$5,639
Estimated values
2011 Chrysler 200 LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,268$4,407$5,224
Clean$3,035$4,097$4,852
Average$2,569$3,477$4,108
Rough$2,103$2,857$3,364
Estimated values
2011 Chrysler 200 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,201$5,679$6,739
Clean$3,902$5,280$6,259
Average$3,302$4,481$5,299
Rough$2,703$3,681$4,340
Estimated values
2011 Chrysler 200 LX 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,994$7,116$8,631
Clean$4,638$6,615$8,017
Average$3,926$5,614$6,788
Rough$3,214$4,612$5,559
Estimated values
2011 Chrysler 200 S 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,417$7,488$8,970
Clean$5,031$6,961$8,331
Average$4,258$5,907$7,054
Rough$3,486$4,853$5,777
Estimated values
2011 Chrysler 200 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,464$6,128$7,320
Clean$4,146$5,696$6,799
Average$3,509$4,834$5,756
Rough$2,872$3,972$4,714
Estimated values
2011 Chrysler 200 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,622$4,908$5,831
Clean$3,364$4,563$5,415
Average$2,847$3,872$4,585
Rough$2,331$3,181$3,755
Estimated values
2011 Chrysler 200 Touring 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,119$5,660$6,764
Clean$3,825$5,262$6,282
Average$3,238$4,465$5,319
Rough$2,650$3,669$4,356
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Chrysler 200 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Chrysler 200 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,035 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,097 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chrysler 200 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Chrysler 200 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,035 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,097 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Chrysler 200, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Chrysler 200 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,035 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,097 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Chrysler 200. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Chrysler 200 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Chrysler 200 ranges from $2,103 to $5,224, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Chrysler 200 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.