Vehicle overview

Even though pickup trucks are America's utility vehicle of choice, they don't always meet the needs of every buyer. Full-size crew-cab models have plenty of room and bed space, but they're also unwieldly to drive. Compact or midsize pickups have a smaller footprint but don't typically have a particularly large backseat. For people stuck between these two choices, there's the midsize 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac.

With its hybridized half-SUV, half-truck design, the four-door Sport Trac rides on an extended-wheelbase Explorer platform. This allows the Sport Trac to offer a pickup-like cargo box (albeit modest in size) as well as an enclosed cabin that's just as roomy as a regular Explorer's. Its independent rear suspension -- a rarity among trucks -- helps the Sport Trac deliver a relatively superior on-road ride and more adept handling characteristics. The Ford Explorer Sport Trac also comes in many different flavors to suit specific needs, including V6 or V8 power and two- or four-wheel-drive traction.

Overall, the 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac is a well-rounded, family-friendly utility vehicle with plenty of appeal for the niche buyer. We would still suggest checking out the handful of other similar vehicles in this segment, though. The Honda Ridgeline is a more polished vehicle but lacks the pure grunt of a V8-equipped Sport Trac, while the full-size Chevy Avalanche has a unique "midgate" design for greater versatility. Crew-cab models of the Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma, meanwhile, are more rugged and capable. Choosing one is really a matter of personal preference and budget, but we think you'll be quite satisfied if you wind up with the Ford in your driveway.