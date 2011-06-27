Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Consumer Reviews
After 8 months looks good, BUT!
After owning a 2005 version of the Explorer SportTrac I was ready to try the newer version. I was attracted by its upgraded styling which I found more appealing than the older version from 2000 to 2005. Also I liked the idea of the independent rear suspension on the newer version versus the live straight axle of the 2005 iteration. It still drives like a truck. Stiff and solid, which for me is a plus. It has the feeling of a vehicle that is strong and capable of hauling around my toys as well as being a dependable every day commuter. That's a very nice compromise in my estimation
Ford should keep it
I am reviewing a V8 Adrenalin 2010 6 speed. I'm impressed! Quiet, smooth, gorgeous! But why such crummy gas mileage? And wait, no carpet(?) in a 38K vehicle?
Wish They Still Made 'em
Hard to find these days with low miles. We found ours with just 24000 on the odometer about 200 miles east of us in the Houston area. It was basically a garage queen; paint, undercarriage, and interior like new. Hard to negotiate price because these are in demand; after a couple days of negotiating, we met at a reasonable price. Happy to discover the Sport Trac comes standard-equipped with a tow package including a 3.73 rear end, sway control, auxiliary transmission cooler, and class IV hitch rated at 5,250 lbs capacity. We purchased a Winnebago Drop 170S Travel trailer in May 2016. The unit weighs just under 3,000 lbs. dry. Installed a weight control hitch and were happy to discover how easily the truck handles the combined load of just under 4,000 lbs. Towing MPG is around 11.5 with overdrive off. Heard a rumor last week that Ford will reintroduce the Ranger and a new Bronco in 2020. Hope the Ranger is also equipped for light towing. The Sport Trac is, in my opinion, one of the best engineered products Ford ever designed. Wish they would introduce it instead of the Ranger, but I guess they know what they're doing...
Swiss Army Knife
After researching the options for replacement of our 2005 Ranger, settled on a new Sport Trac. We wanted the flexibility of four doors, room for five, a cargo bed and four wheel drive. Initially leaned towards an F150, but the smaller Sport Trac made more sense. Only thing comparable is the Honda Ridgeline, but the reviews we read didn't show it to be superior. Plus, the Honda is more expensive and we weren't taken by the boxy styling. We ordered the Sport Trac in February and took delivery in April. The wait was worth it to get the exact color and options we wanted. Proven to be a very good decision. Vehicle's "Swiss Army knife" flexibility is great.
Slight stall
When I slow to make a turn (at low speeds) the truck has a slight pause when pressing on the accelerator. It is incredibly frustrating because I bought the Adrenalin package. My dealer is being great about trying to find the problem. We are waiting for Ford to find a technical (programing) solution. There are no problems at normal speeds.
