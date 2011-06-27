Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLT Choice 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,276
|$1,999
|$2,376
|Clean
|$1,148
|$1,798
|$2,140
|Average
|$892
|$1,395
|$1,667
|Rough
|$636
|$992
|$1,194
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLS Value 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,344
|$2,150
|$2,568
|Clean
|$1,209
|$1,933
|$2,312
|Average
|$939
|$1,500
|$1,801
|Rough
|$669
|$1,066
|$1,290
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLT Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,522
|$2,662
|$3,256
|Clean
|$1,369
|$2,394
|$2,932
|Average
|$1,063
|$1,857
|$2,284
|Rough
|$758
|$1,320
|$1,636
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,435
|$2,047
|$2,362
|Clean
|$1,291
|$1,841
|$2,127
|Average
|$1,003
|$1,428
|$1,657
|Rough
|$715
|$1,015
|$1,187
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLS Value 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,175
|$1,898
|$2,275
|Clean
|$1,057
|$1,707
|$2,049
|Average
|$821
|$1,324
|$1,596
|Rough
|$585
|$941
|$1,143
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLT Midnight 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,421
|$1,975
|$2,260
|Clean
|$1,279
|$1,776
|$2,035
|Average
|$993
|$1,378
|$1,586
|Rough
|$708
|$980
|$1,136
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLS Choice 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,024
|$1,456
|$1,679
|Clean
|$921
|$1,309
|$1,512
|Average
|$716
|$1,016
|$1,178
|Rough
|$510
|$722
|$844
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLS Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,151
|$1,630
|$1,877
|Clean
|$1,035
|$1,466
|$1,690
|Average
|$804
|$1,137
|$1,317
|Rough
|$573
|$809
|$943
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLT Midnight 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,340
|$1,870
|$2,144
|Clean
|$1,205
|$1,682
|$1,931
|Average
|$936
|$1,305
|$1,504
|Rough
|$667
|$928
|$1,078
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLT Premium 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,283
|$1,799
|$2,065
|Clean
|$1,154
|$1,617
|$1,860
|Average
|$897
|$1,255
|$1,449
|Rough
|$639
|$892
|$1,038
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLS Sport 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,060
|$1,511
|$1,745
|Clean
|$953
|$1,359
|$1,572
|Average
|$741
|$1,054
|$1,224
|Rough
|$528
|$750
|$877
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLS Choice 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,183
|$1,738
|$2,024
|Clean
|$1,064
|$1,562
|$1,823
|Average
|$827
|$1,212
|$1,420
|Rough
|$589
|$862
|$1,017
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLT Choice 2 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,223
|$1,723
|$1,980
|Clean
|$1,101
|$1,549
|$1,783
|Average
|$855
|$1,202
|$1,389
|Rough
|$609
|$854
|$995
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLT Choice 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,299
|$2,023
|$2,399
|Clean
|$1,169
|$1,819
|$2,160
|Average
|$908
|$1,411
|$1,683
|Rough
|$647
|$1,003
|$1,206