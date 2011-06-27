  1. Home
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLT Choice 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,276$1,999$2,376
Clean$1,148$1,798$2,140
Average$892$1,395$1,667
Rough$636$992$1,194
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLS Value 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,344$2,150$2,568
Clean$1,209$1,933$2,312
Average$939$1,500$1,801
Rough$669$1,066$1,290
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLT Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,522$2,662$3,256
Clean$1,369$2,394$2,932
Average$1,063$1,857$2,284
Rough$758$1,320$1,636
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,435$2,047$2,362
Clean$1,291$1,841$2,127
Average$1,003$1,428$1,657
Rough$715$1,015$1,187
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLS Value 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,175$1,898$2,275
Clean$1,057$1,707$2,049
Average$821$1,324$1,596
Rough$585$941$1,143
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLT Midnight 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,421$1,975$2,260
Clean$1,279$1,776$2,035
Average$993$1,378$1,586
Rough$708$980$1,136
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLS Choice 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,024$1,456$1,679
Clean$921$1,309$1,512
Average$716$1,016$1,178
Rough$510$722$844
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLS Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,151$1,630$1,877
Clean$1,035$1,466$1,690
Average$804$1,137$1,317
Rough$573$809$943
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLT Midnight 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,340$1,870$2,144
Clean$1,205$1,682$1,931
Average$936$1,305$1,504
Rough$667$928$1,078
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLT Premium 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,283$1,799$2,065
Clean$1,154$1,617$1,860
Average$897$1,255$1,449
Rough$639$892$1,038
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLS Sport 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,060$1,511$1,745
Clean$953$1,359$1,572
Average$741$1,054$1,224
Rough$528$750$877
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLS Choice 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,183$1,738$2,024
Clean$1,064$1,562$1,823
Average$827$1,212$1,420
Rough$589$862$1,017
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLT Choice 2 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,223$1,723$1,980
Clean$1,101$1,549$1,783
Average$855$1,202$1,389
Rough$609$854$995
Estimated values
2002 Ford Escape XLT Choice 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,299$2,023$2,399
Clean$1,169$1,819$2,160
Average$908$1,411$1,683
Rough$647$1,003$1,206
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Ford Escape on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,057 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,707 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Escape is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,057 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,707 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Ford Escape, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,057 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,707 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Ford Escape. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Ford Escape and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Ford Escape ranges from $585 to $2,275, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Ford Escape is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.