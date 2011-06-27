Vehicle overview

When shopping for a small hybrid, your top consideration is probably fuel economy. Find the car with the most miles per gallon and you've won the day, right? But Ford shows that it's worth digging a little deeper than a number followed by "mpg." More enjoyable to drive than most of its efficiency-fixated rivals, the 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid has a bit of driving personality to go with its high mileage ratings.

Using the same gasoline-engine-and-electric-motor combination as the Ford Fusion Hybrid, the 2015 C-Max is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor that, together, make 188 horsepower. In the C-Max, this is good for an EPA-estimated 40 mpg combined. If that weren't impressive enough, it offers composed handling, a refined ride and sleek interior to set it apart from rivals. Instead of feeling sluggish and floppy, the Edmunds "B"-rated C-Max is quick off the line and enjoyable to pilot around turns.

Unfortunately, as a cargo-hauling, five-passenger family wagon, the 2015 C-Max may not be your best bet. For starters, the shelf created by the battery pack makes storage in the back of the C-Max a bit awkward -- rival hybrid hatchbacks best the C-Max's storage space by 15 cubic feet. The backseat has seating for three passengers, but adults will certainly be cramped if they're forced to sit three wide. And despite Ford's attempt to provide lots of standard tech features, both the standard and optional electronics interfaces can be difficult and complicated to use.

Even though hybrids like the C-Max still make up a small fraction of the automotive marketplace, shoppers have a few viable competitors to consider. There is no doubt that the 2015 Toyota Prius is the reigning champion in the hybrid market, thanks to its long-standing reliability and extraordinary mileage ratings, while the bigger and pricier Toyota Prius V offers significantly more cargo space than the C-Max (but similar fuel economy). Neither, however, comes anywhere close to this Ford's interior and driving refinement. Then there are a variety of hybrid sedans, including the Ford's excellent Fusion. It's also worth considering Volkswagen's highly refined diesel-powered Golf TDI, which can be just as efficient as (or better than) the C-Max in certain driving situations.

Against any of these competitors, we'd urge you to look beyond just fuel economy, since the mpg difference between hybrids isn't as significant in terms of actual gasoline usage as you might assume. You may also find that those above-and-beyond attributes offered by the C-Max are worth a drop of a few extra mpg here or there.