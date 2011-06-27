  1. Home
2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive gas mileage
  • stylish and well-made interior
  • refined ride
  • responsive handling
  • quick acceleration
  • abundant features list
  • elevated driving position.
  • Long braking distances
  • less cargo space than rivals
  • finicky infotainment controls.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid is an interesting alternative to compact crossovers, wagons and hybrids. Its high fuel economy and refined driving manners make it especially appealing.

Vehicle overview

When shopping for a small hybrid, your top consideration is probably fuel economy. Find the car with the most miles per gallon and you've won the day, right? But Ford shows that it's worth digging a little deeper than a number followed by "mpg." More enjoyable to drive than most of its efficiency-fixated rivals, the 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid has a bit of driving personality to go with its high mileage ratings.

Using the same gasoline-engine-and-electric-motor combination as the Ford Fusion Hybrid, the 2015 C-Max is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor that, together, make 188 horsepower. In the C-Max, this is good for an EPA-estimated 40 mpg combined. If that weren't impressive enough, it offers composed handling, a refined ride and sleek interior to set it apart from rivals. Instead of feeling sluggish and floppy, the Edmunds "B"-rated C-Max is quick off the line and enjoyable to pilot around turns.

Unfortunately, as a cargo-hauling, five-passenger family wagon, the 2015 C-Max may not be your best bet. For starters, the shelf created by the battery pack makes storage in the back of the C-Max a bit awkward -- rival hybrid hatchbacks best the C-Max's storage space by 15 cubic feet. The backseat has seating for three passengers, but adults will certainly be cramped if they're forced to sit three wide. And despite Ford's attempt to provide lots of standard tech features, both the standard and optional electronics interfaces can be difficult and complicated to use.

Even though hybrids like the C-Max still make up a small fraction of the automotive marketplace, shoppers have a few viable competitors to consider. There is no doubt that the 2015 Toyota Prius is the reigning champion in the hybrid market, thanks to its long-standing reliability and extraordinary mileage ratings, while the bigger and pricier Toyota Prius V offers significantly more cargo space than the C-Max (but similar fuel economy). Neither, however, comes anywhere close to this Ford's interior and driving refinement. Then there are a variety of hybrid sedans, including the Ford's excellent Fusion. It's also worth considering Volkswagen's highly refined diesel-powered Golf TDI, which can be just as efficient as (or better than) the C-Max in certain driving situations.

Against any of these competitors, we'd urge you to look beyond just fuel economy, since the mpg difference between hybrids isn't as significant in terms of actual gasoline usage as you might assume. You may also find that those above-and-beyond attributes offered by the C-Max are worth a drop of a few extra mpg here or there.

2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid models

The 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid is a five-passenger, four-door hatchback/wagon available in two trim levels: SE and SEL. There is also a plug-in hybrid version called the C-Max Energi, which is reviewed separately.

The SE trim comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, automatic headlights, integrated blind-spot mirrors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, the Sync voice command system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, smartphone apps (including Pandora Internet radio) and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

Major options on the SE are bundled together in equipment groups 201A, 202A and 203A. Equipment group 201A adds rear parking sensors, a power liftgate and ambient interior lighting. The 202A group further adds satellite radio and the MyFord Touch interface, which consists of an enhanced gauge cluster, a touchscreen display and extra Sync services. The 203A combines both previously mentioned packages and adds a navigation system with traffic information to MyFord Touch. Available separately, the Winter package includes heated seats and mirrors.

All of the above come standard on the SEL, with the exception of the power liftgate and navigation system. Additional perks of the SEL include foglights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way lumbar adjustment), leather upholstery, heated front seats, multicolor ambient lighting and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

For the SEL, there are three main equipment groups as well: 301A, 302A and 303A. All get the navigation system and a nine-speaker Sony sound system with HD radio. The 302A further adds a rearview camera and an enhanced power liftgate that allows you to open it simply by swiping your foot under the bumper. Equipment group 303A includes all of the above plus front parking sensors and an automatic parallel parking system.

Both trim levels can be equipped with a panoramic fixed glass roof and remote start.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid carries over unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine good for 141 hp and 129 pound-feet of torque. This engine is paired with an electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery pack. Combined, they produce 188 hp.

In Edmunds performance testing, the C-Max Hybrid went from zero to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds, which is about 2 seconds quicker than a Prius. The Prius V is another half-second behind that. The EPA estimates that the C-Max Hybrid will get 40 mpg combined (42 city/37 highway). By comparison, the Prius returns 50 mpg in combined driving (though the fuel savings from 40 to 50 mpg aren't as much as you might think).

Safety

Every 2015 C-Max Hybrid comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. Also standard are 911 Assist, which when paired to your smartphone can automatically call for emergency services in case of airbag deployment, and MyKey, which allows owners to set certain speed and stereo volume parameters for valets or teen drivers. Rear parking sensors are optional on both trim levels, while the SEL model can be equipped with front parking sensors and a rearview camera.

In Edmunds brake testing, the C-Max Hybrid came to a stop from 60 mph in 134 feet, which is about 10 feet longer than average in its segment.

In government crash tests, the C-Max Hybrid's similar plug-in sibling, the C-Max Energi, received four out of five stars for overall protection, with four stars for overall frontal protection and five stars for overall side protection. The C-Max Hybrid received the best possible rating of "Good" in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-crash and roof-strengths tests, as well as a "Good" rating for whiplash protection in rear impacts. The C-Max Hybrid received the second-highest score of "Acceptable" in the IIHS's small-overlap frontal-offset test.

Driving

The 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid certainly doesn't feel like a soulless penalty box as many other hybrids do. Instead, attention has clearly been paid to how the suspension is tuned to provide both responsive handling and a refined ride. While that ride isn't exactly cushy, there's a substantial feel to the way the C-Max goes down the road. The cabin is also notably quiet, especially compared with the Prius V, and the Ford's communicative steering is another comparative strong point.

The C-Max's hybrid system is also worthy of praise. Running in electric-only propulsion mode at relatively high speeds helps the C-Max Hybrid post impressive fuel economy numbers. Acceleration is also strong for a hybrid, and highway passing will feel similar to that of gasoline-powered equivalent wagons.

Interior

The C-Max Hybrid's cabin will feel familiar if you've driven a Focus or Escape, which is a very good thing since these cars all incorporate top-notch materials, solid construction and eye-catching design. The supportive, high-mounted driver seat gives you a slightly more commanding view of the road than you'll get in most wagons and hatchbacks.

Unfortunately, the C-Max also shares its finicky infotainment interface with its Ford siblings. Even the radio controls are somewhat complicated to use in the base model. Meanwhile, the optional MyFord Touch interface remains an imperfect and generally counterintuitive means of controlling the car's many functions. On the positive side, the combination of MyFord Touch and the Sync voice control system does allow for useful hands-free operation and various display customization possibilities. You'll certainly want to spend some time with the system during your test-drive to make sure you're OK with MyFord Touch's learning curve.

Although the C-Max has more cargo capacity than a compact sedan or hatchback, it falls short of similarly priced wagons and SUVs. In fairness, the hybrid system's battery pack (mounted under the cargo floor) reduces potential capacity instead of passenger space, and indeed, rear seat space and comfort are strong, with generous legroom and abundant headroom for adults.

The trade-off is that there are only 24.5 cubic feet available behind the rear seats -- about the same as in a Focus hatchback. Lowering the rear seats, however, yields 52.6 cubic feet of space. That's much better than a Focus, but still 15 cubes shy of the Prius V wagon or a typical small crossover SUV.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid.

5(72%)
4(10%)
3(10%)
2(3%)
1(5%)
4.4
29 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Putting the CMAX in Context
griswaldo4g,05/09/2015
SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I think for the price, its intended audience and its balance of comfort/handling this car is a knockout. Let's get this out of the way... This car is not as big as the Prius V, not as efficient as the other two Prii and is not everything to all people... It will never measure up if you are comparing it to all the other hybrid choices at once and to other cars on top of that. It is noisy? Really??? Compared to a Lexus, maybe, but it has far more sound insulation than other hybrids, in addition to being nearly silent in electric mode and having noise cancellation tech. Also, the turning radius is quite large but it is no more unsafe in this respect than a variety of large vehicles.
se with info touch
jimd14,05/15/2015
SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Owned car for 3.5 years. no issues. Mileage same. This is not a car for getting hybrid mileage on the highway if you travel at speeds of 70 mph and above. At 70 mph and over it doesn't go into electric mode much and operates mostly as a normal i.c.e. car. Average is 34 mpg at 70 mph and over. No complaint from me, i think 34 mpg isn't bad if it's not running in hybrid mode. Great gas mileage car for in town and country road driving where speeds are 55 and under. I am very happy with the car and plan to keep it another 6 years. Still not a fan of front seats with no adjustable lumber support but front passengers said they find them comfortable. If it hadn't been discontinued i would have planned to buy another in the future. My eye is now on the Hyundai Kona electric when I do. Coming up on 3 years owning the car. Have had no mechanical issues. Once had the hands free voice activated control stop working; reset the touch screen myself and have had no issues since. average mpg is 42 - higher in summer and less in winter. Very please with the interior room and versatility. Have fit 8 foot 4x4 fence posts in it and still was able to close the hatch. I plan to keep for another 3 years, maybe more. Overall I am happy with the car. I average 45 mpg driving from my home in the country into town daily. It's not a big vehicle like a van but just a tall wagon/crossover. Getting in and out is easy and I like the ride height behind the wheel. It does not corner a u turn on a dime because it's a tall vehicle. To make it corner like a car is a roll over risk with it's tall height. Spend time getting to know a vehicle before you buy to make sure it fits your driving habits. If you are someone who is not always driving in a hurry then this is a great choice. If you need to get from 1 stop sign to the next as fast as you can...look elsewhere. Don't buy this if you want a performance car.
A solid effort, but it's still a hybrid
scott baxter,03/23/2016
SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I bought the SE, least accessories, and still love the car. Phone sync is great and software update for car is easy. It can accelerate well but spins the front tires too easily. Handling is good with moderate body roll that can alarm if you execute panic evasive maneuvers. It's a trade off for comfort. If the weather drops below 50 degrees the engine management goes to gas too often for my tastes. Mileage when air temp is 60 and above is as advertised, then it drops off as it gets colder. Backing up really would benefit from rear view camera but I was too cheap for it. The aftermarket cameras want the larger display though that is on upscale models. Fit and finish is great, and it can brake quite well, though one or two short stops and the mileage coach starts chiding you. This car does NOT have a spare, and instead you get a sealing and inflation mechanism. Reach to the steering wheel is too long for my tastes, and does not match the pedal reach. Storage is great, particularly since the rear seats fold totally flat with no humps or slopes. Stereo is good for base model, but runs out of steam at Judas Priest sound levels.
Extremely Happy
Ken,09/03/2015
SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I have had the C-Max since buying it new in the summer of 2015. I have put 50,000 miles on it as of today and all is good. I average 40 miles a gallon and mostly do interstate driving and often run at 75 to 80 mph. The C-Max engine was much better than the CR-v or Crosstech that I test drove. It can move, has the gas economy and plenty of head and body space. The bells and whistles inside are the biggest negatives. They are a bit awkward but not that important to me. Good music sound. For economy and power this is a great car. It runs quite. I am hoping Ford has put in the technology for it to last me a long trouble free time. I have not had any problems with this car over the past 4 years. It looks new, drives like new and the interior is crisp and clean. UPDATED 03-11-2020: The C-Max is a beautiful operating car. It can quickly hit 80 mph and cruise at that speed with seemingly little effort, quiet and maintain a high mile per gallon ratio.
See all 29 reviews of the 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
42 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
188 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid Overview

The Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: C-Max Hybrid Wagon. Available styles include SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE is priced between $12,200 and$12,200 with odometer readings between 23697 and23697 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL is priced between $12,500 and$12,500 with odometer readings between 44093 and44093 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2015 C-Max Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,200 and mileage as low as 23697 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford C-Max Hybrid for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,910.

Find a used Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,949.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford C-Max Hybrid for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,350.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,058.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford C-Max Hybrid lease specials

