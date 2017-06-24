Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 63,143 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,795$2,971 Below Market
DriveTime Athens - Athens / Georgia
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU7GL117357
Stock: 1030216607
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,335 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,999$1,867 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL looks fantastic in Ingot Silver. Motivated by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder and an electric motor that together produce 188hp and are coupled to a CVT. This Front Wheel Drive hatchback offers up to 42mpg in the city and 37mpg on the highway, remarkable maneuverability, superb capability, and attractive styling enhanced by multi-spoke alloy wheels, chrome accents, and a roof spoiler.You will love driving our C-Max SEL thanks to amenities such as the full-color SYNC infotainment system which offers navigation, Bluetooth, voice commands, AM/FM radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs to keep you seamlessly connected and informed. Additional niceties include heated, leather-trimmed front seats with driver-side power-adjustability, keyless entry/ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, and split-folding rear seats.Ford strives to keep you and your passengers safe, including a back-up camera, rear parking sensors, advanced airbags, stability control, anti-lock brakes, and tire-pressure monitoring to help give you peace of mind. Additionally, MyKey allows parents to designate a key that will limit speed and audio volume to ensure safe teen driving. Our C-Max offers an incredible blend of style, practicality, and performance, so Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU3GL117032
Stock: 110661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-12-2019
- 80,960 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,495$1,547 Below Market
Macon DriveTime - Macon / Georgia
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU4GL105425
Stock: 1030222826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,096 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,265$1,705 Below Market
Sun Motor Cars Preowned - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania
* 1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAXNew Pa State inspection and emissionsFresh oil change and vehicle serviceSun Motor Cars 114 point Pre-Owned Inspection.Dealer service record upon requestFor more information, please contact LeAnna Cherewka at lcherewka@sunmotorcars.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU8GL109637
Stock: AF061A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-29-2020
- 85,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,995$1,795 Below Market
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
HYBRID CHECK OUR INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES AT WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET Visit A & G Auto Inc online at www.aandgautos.net ( W W W . A A N D G A U T O S . N E T ) to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 405-769-9404 today to schedule your test drive. NO IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU1GL109433
Stock: 109433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,845 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,350
AutoMax KC - Kansas City / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU5GL112741
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,837 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$12,999$1,690 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3389 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BUXGL116492
Stock: O305213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 44,062 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,605
AutoNation USA Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Charcoal Black; Cloth Front Bucket Seats Engine: 2.0L Ivct Atkinson-Cycle I-4 Hybrid Equipment Group 200A Ingot Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid we recently got in. This Ford includes: ENGINE: 2.0L IVCT ATKINSON-CYCLE 4 Cylinder Engine Gas/Electric Hybrid *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid. You can tell this 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 43,803mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid: With the C-MAX, Ford has given the hybrid world a shot in the arm. The C-MAX is a stylish alternative to more established players like the Prius, and its combined 40 mpg fuel efficiency will take you far. Even better, after a generous federal tax credit, the Energi plug-in model is the most affordable plug-in hybrid in America -- besting high-efficiency competitors such as the Chevy Volt, Nissan Leaf and Toyota Prius plug-in. This model sets itself apart with small car styling with lots of interior space, Excellent efficiency and power from both the hybrid and the Energi plug-in hybrid models, and competitive pricing All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AUXGL105221
Stock: GL105221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 32,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,708$1,142 Below Market
DeLacy Ford - Elma / New York
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Tectonic 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE 4D Hatchback FWD Well Equipped with, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, INCLUDES WARRANTY, NEW BRAKES, 172 Point Inspection, Fresh Oil Change, Alignment Check Completed, Fresh Air Filter, New Wipers, Fully Detailed, balance tires, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Leather Shift Knob, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, SYNC w/MYFord Communication Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 17' Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum. Easy Financing, Little to No Down Payment. Required, drive home today! Tax Season special: 12 mo COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE with any pre-owned vehicle purchase. Limited time only! 42/37 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AUXGL116381
Stock: P2064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- certified
2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL53,008 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,724$1,670 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Valencia - Valencia / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Equipment Group 303A Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Charcoal Black; Leather-Trimmed Heated Front Bucket Seats Engine: 2.0L Ivct Atkinson-Cycle I-4 Hybrid Ingot Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU5GL121065
Stock: GL121065
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 20,582 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,599$708 Below Market
CarMax Beaverton - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Beaverton / Oregon
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OR, and excludes tax, license and registration costs, and $25 Optional Document Processing Fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU4GL120734
Stock: 18926647
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,862 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,190
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU2GL119601
Stock: 10416598
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 33,927 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,995$905 Below Market
George Gee Buick GMC - Liberty Lake / Washington
Here, at Gee NW Auto Lending, we pride ourselves at knowing that each vehicle we put up for sale has gone through our service department and has passed the Safety Inspection. Our vehicles are value priced and move quickly. Be sure to call us to confirm availability and to schedule a hassle free test drive at 509-255-7100. We are located at 17017 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99037
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU8GL119666
Stock: A0179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-22-2020
- 26,868 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,435$1,245 Below Market
Marin County Ford - Novato / California
#konabluegassaver!!! This 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE is the perfect 4-door sedan that's got enough room for the entire family! She was sold brand new with us, and matured, gingerly in the Marin County area. She is a one-owner, non-smoker car and has a healthy CarFax. We gave her a fresh oil change, did a complete service and made sure she has two sets of keys! She comes complete with alloy wheels, power liftgate, navigation and reverse sensing! Did I mention she has only 26,868 miles? Oh yeah...she's turn-key! She also went through our standard, rigorous 120 multi-point inspection and passed with flying colors! She comes with 2 years of free oil changes and tire rotations in addition to a hassle free 90 day warranty. Marin County Ford has the expertise and drive to ensure you have a completely customized buying experience. We roll out the proverbial red carpet for you. You'll always meet directly with a manager to ensure your complete satisfaction. Call or email us today to reserve this beauty before she finds a new home in Marin County.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU2GL104113
Stock: 38V08017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 49,993 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,900$1,295 Below Market
Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois
$49 Down Payment On All Pre-Owned Vehicles With Approved Credit! *BLUETOOTH*, *ONE-OWNER*, *STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY*, *KEYLESS ENTRY*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *NON-SMOKER*, *HYBRID*, C-Max Hybrid SE, 4D Hatchback, I4 Hybrid. Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. This allows us to stock all makes and models with all price ranges in mind from $5,000 cars and up. We can find exactly what you are looking for rather its a certified preowned you are looking for or specific options you desire such as 4WD AWD sunroof moonroof back up camera remote start leather seats heated cooled seats Navigation steering wheel controls and much more. Cardinal Buick GMC is the fastest growing dealership in the country including the neighboring cities of O'fallon, Wood River, Columbia Illinois, along with St. Louis Missouri, Tower Grove, Downtown, South County, Affton, and Webster Groves. We also specialize in credit repair through our easy financing with little or no down payment. Come see what the new Cardinal Buick GMC is all about. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs. Call us at 618-233--0303. See salesperson for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU9GL120504
Stock: A3599A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE32,228 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,995$1,355 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Torrance - Torrance / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Engine: 2.0L Ivct Atkinson-Cycle I-4 Hybrid Equipment Group 200A Medium Light Stone; Cloth Front Bucket Seats Oxford White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU7GL120632
Stock: GL120632
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 80,157 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,695$743 Below Market
Huntsville DriveTime - Huntsville / Alabama
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU3GL107781
Stock: 1310026475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,941 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,985
Thoroughbred Ford of Platte City - Platte City / Missouri
Brought to you in eye-catching Ruby Red, our 2016 Ford C-MAX HYBRID SEL Hatchback delivers brilliant driving dynamics paired with awesome utility. Powered by an innovative team of a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder paired with an electric motor and lithium batteries for a combined 188hp connected to a smart e-CVT transmission for easy passing requirements. This Front Wheel Drive offers near 42mpg on the open road, can you imagine going about 500 miles before having to fuel up! Modern and sleek, our SEL is a stylish alternative that lets you stand out from the crowd with a European-like vibe. Pairing practicality with performance, the SEL interior is a haven of refinement featuring top-shelf amenities including a Smart-gauge Eco-guide, comfortable leather seats with heated fronts, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and more! You'll love the ease of use of our new Sync3 interface with voice recognition and a prominent touchscreen with finger swiping and pinch-to-touch capabilities as you find your favorite tunes on available satellite radio. Our C-MAX HYBRID was meticulously engineered with the modern couple or family in mind! Safety is always first with Ford and the C-Max SEL is no exception. Advance-Trac Roll with Stability Control, 5 standard airbags, SOS post-crash alert, and MyKey are all features that keep you and your passengers safe. Smart in more ways that we can count, the C-Max HYBRID is a car for these modern times. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU8GL102641
Stock: N7250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
