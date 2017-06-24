Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Charcoal Black; Cloth Front Bucket Seats Engine: 2.0L Ivct Atkinson-Cycle I-4 Hybrid Equipment Group 200A Ingot Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid we recently got in. This Ford includes: ENGINE: 2.0L IVCT ATKINSON-CYCLE 4 Cylinder Engine Gas/Electric Hybrid *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid. You can tell this 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 43,803mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid: With the C-MAX, Ford has given the hybrid world a shot in the arm. The C-MAX is a stylish alternative to more established players like the Prius, and its combined 40 mpg fuel efficiency will take you far. Even better, after a generous federal tax credit, the Energi plug-in model is the most affordable plug-in hybrid in America -- besting high-efficiency competitors such as the Chevy Volt, Nissan Leaf and Toyota Prius plug-in. This model sets itself apart with small car styling with lots of interior space, Excellent efficiency and power from both the hybrid and the Energi plug-in hybrid models, and competitive pricing All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 42 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FADP5AUXGL105221

Stock: GL105221

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-19-2020