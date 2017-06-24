Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE in Black
    used

    2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    63,143 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,795

    $2,971 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL

    21,335 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,999

    $1,867 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE in Black
    used

    2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    80,960 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,495

    $1,547 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL

    85,096 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,265

    $1,705 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE in White
    used

    2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    85,050 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,995

    $1,795 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE in White
    used

    2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    68,845 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,350

    Details
  • 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL

    33,837 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $12,999

    $1,690 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    44,062 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,605

    Details
  • 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    32,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,708

    $1,142 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL in Silver
    certified

    2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL

    53,008 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,724

    $1,670 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    20,582 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,599

    $708 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE in White
    used

    2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    45,862 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,190

    Details
  • 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    33,927 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    $905 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    26,868 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,435

    $1,245 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    49,993 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,900

    $1,295 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE in White
    certified

    2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    32,228 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,995

    $1,355 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE in White
    used

    2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    80,157 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,695

    $743 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL

    23,941 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,985

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford C-Max Hybrid

Overall Consumer Rating
4.521 Reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 1
    (5%)
2016 replacement of totaled 2014 ford c-max
D moore,09/04/2016
SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Good handling car with considerable head and leg room front and back, acceleration is great for a hybrid but OK overall. The fuel economy does vary depending on your driving habits (acceleration/braking habits) and use of heater/air ranging from upper 30s to 50 mpg. I averaged just over 43 mpg. I had a 2014 ford c-max which had 23K miles on it when it was totaled when a driver ran a red light and hit the driver side door around 30 mph. I am impressed with design and safety features. The side curtain airbags and driver seat air bag deployed with glass hitting side curtain airbag as opposed to me or my 12 year old daughter who walked away without scratch. The technology is better with synch3 with apps and nav system.
