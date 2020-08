Used 2017 Ford C-Max Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

This Ford C-Max Hybrid is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this C-Max Hybrid's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. This Ford C-Max Hybrid has been smoke free since when it was new. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all.With a powerful 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V HYBRID engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. With the 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V HYBRID engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Ford C-Max Hybrid.Do you hear that? Nothing, exactly. This car is mechanically perfect and ready for you to drive off the lot. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this car is incomparable. The interior of this car has been perfectly maintained. Rest easy knowing that all of the major mechanical systems have been checked and are confirmed to be in great shape and road ready. Unless you plan on driving this one straight into a mud pit you won't have to worry about any exterior maintenance for quite some time. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains.We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car we sell comes with a CARFAX report. According to their latest, this car is a one-owner vehicle. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. We are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by AutoCheck. Let the AutoCheck report prove to you that this is a one owner car.This car comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY covering the drive train and more. Call or stop by for more information. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Don't want to stress about high payments? We can help qualified buyers get low payments. Call us at (703) 441-0111 to find out more. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal.Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Gainesville!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Ford C-Max Hybrid Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 42 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FADP5DU0HL114989

Stock: 114989

Certified Pre-Owned: No