Used 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid for Sale Near Me

- 39,500 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,995$1,569 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Low-mileage Ford C-MAX, fuel economy up to 42MPG! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU9DL549525
Stock: 549525A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,975 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,450$1,754 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth. This Ford C-Max Hybrid also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Overhead Console, Compass And Temperature Display, SYNC Voice Activated, Voice Control. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU2DL512770
Stock: 121977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 109,975 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,291$1,426 Below Market
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
CALL 480-536-8620 FOR AN APPOINTMENT OR VISIT US AT 1208 W BROADWAY RD, MESA, AZ 85202 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The Ford C-MAX is a five-door hatchback originally built for the European market and new to the U.S. for the 2013 model year. The 2013 Ford C-MAX comes in hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, the latter dubbed Energi. (No non-hybrid version are available in the U.S. as there are in Europe.) Like something out of a sci-fi movie, the C-MAX can learn frequently driven routes and will automatically adjust its settings to maximize efficiency. Ford engineers developed this feature, called EV+, which uses the car’s built-in GPS and proprietary software to adjust how battery power is used. For example, if the vehicle is nearing a frequent destination, it will remain in electric-only mode to save fuel. Front seats sit very high and upright. Even shorter people feel tall in the car, especially in the passenger seat, which doesn't have a height adjustment feature. Driving the C-MAX is similar to driving just about any other hybrid car. It's smooth and quiet, and switches between gas and electric power nearly seamlessly. This 2 owner model has Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player,17 Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth and more… Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AUXDL523743
Stock: C3743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,324 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$7,850$1,327 Below Market
John Grieder Motors - Belle Plaine / Iowa
Get a bigger bang for your buck at the gas pump with this vehicle. Comes equipped with premium interior and luxurious amenities throughout, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Glass Roof to name a few. Audiophiles will rejoice in the superior sound system. Reliable and safe vehicle for a first time driver!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU7DL514173
Stock: 514173P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 113,533 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,380$1,172 Below Market
Honda Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
This 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid 4dr 5dr Hatchback SE features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Other with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Very Nice. Nav System, Heated Seats, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, WINTER PKG, 203A EQUIPMENT GROUP ORDER CODE, STERLING STONE/CHARCOAL BLACK, CLOTH.. Hybrid, Aluminum Wheels READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEHybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES203A EQUIPMENT GROUP ORDER CODE navigation system, MyFord Touch with unique hybrid driving screens, SYNC services with GPS based turn-by-turn driving directions & traffic reports & info services, SIRIUS satellite radio, pwr liftgate, reverse sensing system, ambient lighting, WINTER PKG heated exterior mirrors with signal lamps & puddle lamps, heated front seats, STERLING STONE/CHARCOAL BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM. Ford SE with Tuxedo Black Metallic exterior and Sterling Stone/Charcoal Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine. EXPERTS ARE SAYINGFord's C-Max tall wagon thing is coming to the U.S. in hybrid form only, joining a 2.0-liter gas engine with an electric motor for total system output of 188 hp. -CarAndDriver.com. WHO WE AREINVENTORY SHOWN IS ONLY A PARTIAL LISTING OF WHAT WE HAVE AVAILABLE. PLEASE CALL FOR COMPLETE DETAILS AND UP TO DATE INFORMATION. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU9DL529145
Stock: P11981A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 115,396 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$6,300$1,363 Below Market
Nate Wade Subaru - Salt Lake City / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU7DL536108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,425 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,250$1,284 Below Market
Hullman's Ford Lincoln - Falls City / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU5DL554512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,384 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$7,790$712 Below Market
Diablo Subaru - Walnut Creek / California
EPA 37 MPG Hwy/42 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $1,200 below Kelley Blue Book! SE trim. iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Hybrid. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks. VEHICLE REVIEWS: "Ford's C-Max tall wagon thing is coming to the U.S. in hybrid form only, joining a 2.0-liter gas engine with an electric motor for total system output of 188 hp." -CarAndDriver.com. Great Gas Mileage: 42 MPG City. A GREAT VALUE: This C-Max Hybrid is priced $1,200 below Kelley Blue Book. WHO WE ARE: With So Many Happy Drivers in the Greater Concord CA, Danville, San Ramon and Berkeley Areas, It's Easy to See Why Diablo Subaru of Walnut Creek is Your Trusted Source for Subaru Vehicles. We're renowned in the greater Walnut Creek, Concord CA, Danville, San Ramon and Berkeley areas for our superb selection of new Subaru models, plain and simple. Interested in utilizing one of our areas of expertise? Come visit us at 2646 N Main Walnut Creek, Walnut Creek, CA for all your automotive needs. Pricing analysis performed on 8/28/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU7DL508374
Stock: DL508374TX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 22,636 milesGood Deal
$12,000$936 Below Market
Rairdon's Honda of Marysville - Marysville / Washington
Call (360) 363-8600 For Details. Hablamos Tu Idioma !!! This 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid comes equipped with Bluetooth, leather, heated seats, moonroof, touch screen controls, voice recognition, leather, 2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid. 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL Odometer is 78032 miles below market average! *All vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or certified vehicles are used. A negotiable documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license. Please consider verifying any information in question with a dealership sales representative. MSRP is Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price, it is not our sale price, The Net MSRP after incentives is not an advertised price and both are used for comparison purposes only. The offering price of this vehicle is conditioned on a negotiated waiver of implied warranties if the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is AS IS-NO DEALER WARRANTY. If the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is IMPLIED WARRANTIES ONLY, the offer includes implied warranties of merchantability. Call Dealer to determine form of Buyers Guide on the vehicle. Washington residents only. MPG is based on EPA estimates for newly manufactured vehicles only. Actual rating will vary with driving conditions, habits, and vehicle condition. Rairdon's Honda of Marysville.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU0DL539044
Stock: DL539044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 151,015 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$6,881$447 Below Market
Capitol Kia - San Jose / California
DGDG Value *2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL* (FWD, CVT, 2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid) with 151,015 miles. Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Engine air filter replaced, Cabin air filter replaced, Wiper blades replaced. DGDG Value Cars are reliable rides for car shoppers on a budget! Each vehicle has over 90,000 miles and has undergone our 80-Point Vehicle Inspection. DGDG Value Cars have a clean title and come with a 3-Day/250-Mile Return Policy - as well as a Vehicle History Report, and an optional DGDG Extended Service Contract.*Vehicle Features:* * C-Max Hybrid SEL * Four wheel independent suspension * Fully automatic headlights * Illuminated entry * Power door mirrors * Power driver seat * Remote keyless entry * Spoiler * Steering wheel mounted audio controls * Turn signal indicator mirrors.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU5DL523910
Stock: UK4155XAX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 56,833 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,391$1,184 Below Market
Porsche Monterey - Seaside / California
CARFAX 1-Owner. NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, MEDIUM LIGHT STONE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM... 301A EQUIPMENT GROUP ORDER CODE, Alloy Wheels KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: 301A EQUIPMENT GROUP ORDER CODE navigation system, 9-speaker Sony audio system w/HD Radio, MEDIUM LIGHT STONE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM. Ford SEL with Ingot Silver Metallic exterior and MEDIUM LIGHT STONE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine. VEHICLE REVIEWS: CarAndDriver.com explains "Ford's C-Max tall wagon thing is coming to the U.S. in hybrid form only, joining a 2.0-liter gas engine with an electric motor for total system output of 188 hp.". Great Gas Mileage: 42 MPG City. EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $10,991. This C-Max Hybrid is priced $1,200 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner WHY BUY FROM US: Many drivers from Monterey know us as their neighbors. Others know us for the integrity of our pre-owned car collection, Porsche parts, service and repairs. In short, Porsche Monterey is a comprehensive Porsche and pre-owned car center. Anything you could want that relates to either new Porsche models or CPO cars - from a simple answer to a repair - you can find here, under one roof. That's our story. We hope to have the opportunity to learn yours soon. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU9DL541116
Stock: DL541116P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 86,509 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,995$760 Below Market
Pennant Certified Pre-Owned - Fort Myers / Florida
Here at Pennant Certified Pre Owned all of our vehicles gothrough a rigorous 120-point inspection after we acquire them. Any issues arefixed and the vehicle is fully detailed before it goes on the lot for sale. Ourfinance team has over 30+ years of automobile finance experience. With ourrelationship of over 20+ local and national lenders we have the ability to geteven the most challenged credit approved. All prices are plus tax tag and our $299 dealer fee. Visit us at 3476 Fowler Street FortMyers FL 33901 or give us a call @ 239-362-1158! We look forward to hearingfrom you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU2DL514520
Stock: 2505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,045 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,798$1,588 Below Market
HGreg.com Orlando - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU9DL508134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,430 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,757$473 Below Market
Pohanka Honda of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
HEATED SEATS!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! This 2013 C-MAX has been well maintained!!! Paint looks great, leather interior is super clean and runs like new!!! Michelin tires with loadfs of tread!!! Equipped with 2 keys and owners manual!!! Our reconditioning fee is included in this price of the vehicle as to where other dealers are adding fees around 1,695 to the cost of the vehicle!! Ice Storm Metallic 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL FWD CVT 2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid42/37 City/Highway MPGOdometer is 10740 miles below market average!We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU7DL556794
Stock: FLB015470S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 80,720 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$7,995$275 Below Market
Pompano Ford Lincoln - Pompano Beach / Florida
Pompano Ford Lincoln is pumped up to offer this good-looking 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat SEL with the following features: CLEAN CARFAX!, C-Max Hybrid SEL, 2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid, Bumpers: body-color, Equipment Group 303A, Hands-Free Technology Package, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Parking Technology Package, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio & Navigation Package, Radio: HD w/Navigation/Sony Branded Sound System, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear-View Camera, Security system. Odometer is 8918 miles below market average! 42/37 City/Highway MPGPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BUXDL517181
Stock: DL517181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 82,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,500$671 Below Market
Tropical Ford - Orlando / Florida
This 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE in Blue Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat features: 2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid, ** ONE OWNER, ** NAVIGATION, ** LOCAL TRADE IN, ** NON SMOKER, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Reverse Sensing System.Recent Arrival!42/37 City/Highway MPGTropical Ford has been in business since 1983, thanks to you, our customer! We're located in beautiful South Orlando. Financing options are available! Good Credit, New Credit, or even Challenged Credit!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU6DL508124
Stock: LT363A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 41,716 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$10,050$1,190 Below Market
Williams Volkswagen - Lansing / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU5DL547642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,082 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$8,190$597 Below Market
Van Horn Alfa Romeo-FIAT - Davenport / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU5DL527120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
