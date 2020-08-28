Used 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona

The Ford C-MAX is a five-door hatchback originally built for the European market and new to the U.S. for the 2013 model year. The 2013 Ford C-MAX comes in hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, the latter dubbed Energi. (No non-hybrid version are available in the U.S. as there are in Europe.) Like something out of a sci-fi movie, the C-MAX can learn frequently driven routes and will automatically adjust its settings to maximize efficiency. Ford engineers developed this feature, called EV+, which uses the car's built-in GPS and proprietary software to adjust how battery power is used. For example, if the vehicle is nearing a frequent destination, it will remain in electric-only mode to save fuel. Front seats sit very high and upright. Even shorter people feel tall in the car, especially in the passenger seat, which doesn't have a height adjustment feature. Driving the C-MAX is similar to driving just about any other hybrid car. It's smooth and quiet, and switches between gas and electric power nearly seamlessly. This 2 owner model has Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player,17 Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth and more…

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 42 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FADP5AUXDL523743

Stock: C3743

Certified Pre-Owned: No

