Estimated values
2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,080
|$10,748
|$12,505
|Clean
|$8,666
|$10,269
|$11,912
|Average
|$7,840
|$9,311
|$10,727
|Rough
|$7,013
|$8,353
|$9,541
Estimated values
2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,969
|$9,642
|$11,389
|Clean
|$7,606
|$9,213
|$10,849
|Average
|$6,881
|$8,353
|$9,769
|Rough
|$6,155
|$7,494
|$8,689