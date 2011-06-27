  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(18)
2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive gas mileage
  • stylish and well-made interior
  • refined ride
  • responsive handling
  • quick acceleration
  • abundant features list
  • elevated driving position.
  • Long braking distances
  • less cargo space than rivals
  • finicky infotainment controls.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid is an interesting alternative to compact crossovers, wagons and hybrids. Its high fuel economy and refined driving manners make it especially appealing.

Vehicle overview

Although the iconic Prius remains the front runner among hybrids and small cars that get great fuel economy, the 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid could very well have you reconsidering your options. Although its gas mileage isn't quite as good as the Toyota's, the C-Max is still very miserly. And more importantly, the C-Max hatchback/wagon has a lot of appeal beyond just EPA mpg ratings.

Starting things off for the Ford C-Max is essentially the same hybrid powertrain that Ford uses for its Fusion Hybrid sedan. Here, the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine plus electric motor combo is good for 188 horsepower and an EPA rating of 40 mpg combined.

In profile, the five-passenger C-Max is a little taller than your typical hatchback or wagon, and that gives this four-door hatchback/wagon mash-up a nice little boost in interior room for passengers. The C-Max also boasts a handsome interior design trimmed in quality materials and, depending on the trim level, plenty of handy high-tech convenience features. Behind the wheel, we've been impressed with the car's grown-up, refined feel. This wagon offers composed handling, a comfortable ride and low levels of wind and road noise.

These qualities are even more apparent in comparison to the Prius, which lags behind in terms of interior design and road-going refinement. That said, if you're looking for as much space as possible, the C-Max isn't the best choice, especially compared to the bigger, more wagonlike 2014 Toyota Prius V. Other choices for a roomy family shuttle with a small footprint -- but lower fuel economy -- might include a compact SUV, such as the well-regarded 2014 Honda CR-V, a small wagon such as Volkswagen's Jetta TDI SportWagen or the one true minivan, the Mazda 5. Overall, though, we're pretty fond of Ford's versatile C-Max.

2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid models

The 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid hatchback wagon seats five and is available in two trim levels: SE and SEL. The plug-in hybrid version -- the C-Max Energi -- is reviewed separately.

The SE trim comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, integrated blind-spot mirrors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, the Sync voice command system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

Available options on the SE include the Power Liftgate and Rear Park Aid package, which adds rear parking sensors, a power liftgate and ambient interior lighting. Another package is the Sync and MyFord Touch package, which gets you an enhanced gauge cluster, a touchscreen display, extra Sync services and satellite radio. A navigation system can be added when both of these options are selected. The Winter package includes heated seats and mirrors.

All of the above comes standard on the SEL, with the exception of the power liftgate and navigation system. Additional perks of the SEL include foglights, automatic wipers, keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way lumbar adjustment), leather upholstery and an auto-dimming mirror.

The Premium Audio and Navigation package adds the navigation system and a nine-speaker Sony sound system with HD radio. To this you can add the Hands-Free Technology package, which includes a rearview camera and an enhanced power liftgate that allows you to open it simply by swiping your foot under the bumper. The Parking Technology package (requires the previous two packages) includes front parking sensors and an automatic parallel parking system.

Both trim levels can be equipped with a panoramic sunroof and remote start.

2014 Highlights

Apart from minor tweaks to the transmission and body aerodynamics to improve fuel efficiency, the Ford C-Max continues essentially unchanged for 2014.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine good for 141 horsepower and 121 pound-feet of torque. This engine is paired with an electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery pack. Combined, they produce 188 hp. Power is sent to the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

In Edmunds performance testing, the C-Max Hybrid went from zero to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds, which is about 2 seconds quicker than a Prius but a little slower than the latest batch of hybrid midsize sedans.

Although Ford recently made tweaks to the car's transmission and body aerodynamics to improve fuel efficiency, recently revised EPA ratings stand at 40 mpg combined (42 mpg city/37 mpg highway).

Safety

Every 2014 C-Max Hybrid comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. Also standard are 911 Assist, which automatically calls for emergency services via a Sync-paired smartphone, and MyKey, which allows owners to set certain speed and stereo volume parameters for teen drivers. Rear parking sensors are available on both trim levels, while the SEL model can be equipped with front parking sensors and a rearview camera.

In Edmunds brake testing, the C-Max Hybrid came to a stop from 60 mph in 134 feet, which is about 10 feet longer than average in its segment.

In government crash tests, the C-Max Hybrid received four (out of five) stars for overall protection, with four stars for overall frontal protection and five stars for overall side protection. The C-Max Hybrid received the best possible rating of "Good" in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's moderate overlap frontal-offset, side crash and roof strength tests, as well as a "Good" rating for its seat/head restraint design for whiplash protection in rear impacts. The C-Max Hybrid received the second-highest score of "Acceptable" in the IIHS's small overlap frontal-offset test.

Driving

Like other recent Fords, the 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid feels like a more expensive European car in the way it's been tuned to provide both responsive handling and a refined ride. While that ride isn't exactly cushy, there's a substantial feel to the way the C-Max goes down the road. The cabin is also notably quiet, especially compared to the Prius V, and the Ford's communicative steering is another comparative strong point. One of the few things you'll have to get used to when driving a C-Max Hybrid is the slightly awkward, grabby feel of the brakes at low speeds (due to the energy-recovering braking system).

Otherwise, the 2014 Ford C-Max's hybrid system is worthy of praise. Running in electric-only propulsion mode at relatively high speeds helps the C-Max Hybrid post impressive fuel economy numbers. Acceleration is also strong for a hybrid hatchback/wagon, and highway passing isn't the weak-kneed chore normally associated with hybrids.

Interior

The C-Max Hybrid's cabin will feel familiar if you've driven a Focus or Escape, which is a very good thing since these cars all incorporate top-notch materials, solid construction and eye-catching design. The supportive, high-mounted driver seat gives you a slightly more commanding view of the road than you'll get in most wagons and hatchbacks.

Unfortunately, the C-Max also shares its finicky infotainment interface with its Ford siblings. Even the radio controls are somewhat complicated to use in the base model. Meanwhile, the optional MyFord Touch interface remains an imperfect and generally counterintuitive means of controlling the car's many functions. On the positive side, the combination of MyFord Touch and the Sync voice control system does allow for useful hands-free operation and various display customization possibilities. You'll certainly want to spend some time with the system during your test-drive to make sure you're OK with MyFord Touch's learning curve.

Although the C-Max has more cargo capacity than a compact sedan or hatchback, it falls short of similarly priced wagons and SUVs. In fairness, the hybrid system's battery pack (mounted under the cargo floor) reduces potential capacity only slightly. Instead, Ford has chosen to emphasize passenger space, and indeed, rear-seat space and comfort are strong, with generous legroom and abundant headroom for adults.

The trade-off is that there are only 24.5 cubic feet available behind the rear seats -- about the same as in a Focus hatchback. Lowering the rear seats, however, yields 52.6 cubic feet of space. That's much better than a Focus, but still 15 cubes shy of the Prius V wagon or a typical small crossover SUV.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid.

5(72%)
4(11%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(17%)
4.2
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

C-Max 2014 performing well...UPDATE 3 years later
richard_brown,06/18/2014
SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I've had the C-Max for 3 month, and it's *great*. I'm above 52 MPG in my little commutes around our generally flat Southwest town -- have not taken it on freeway or long trips. It's very comfortable for the driver and passenger (not sure about that back seat), is zippy when it needs to be, and it's nice being elevated like a mini-SUV. I don't use the Sync system except for my MP3 player which sounds good. I'm spooked by the refuse-to-start reviews...and the other day the battery was dead! I just returned from a month-long trip, so I'm hoping that's the cause...and Ford is working on the issue judging by the forum posts at fordcmaxhybridforum.com...but still!!! UPDATE ALMOST 3 YEARS AFTER PURCHASE: The Ford C-Max is still *great*. At almost 20,000 miles the cumulative MPG is 51.9 -- I buy a tank of gas once per month or less (I'm in a warm climate in Arizona -- the MPG goes down during the cooler months). Ford fixed the "refuse-to-start" issue that I mentioned in my original post. I took it back to the dealer a couple of times, and the last time they did a software update to fix it -- that's where cars are nowadays! The C-Max is still comfortable, zippy and well-designed...actually I think the design is excellent with holders and controls placed where the driver can use them. I've taken it on a few 5-10 hour trips and it performed flawlessly (the MPG goes down at high speeds but is still in the 40+ range). All-in-all, I am a very satisfied customer. ANOTHER UPDATE ALMOST 4 YEARS AFTER PURCHASE: The Ford C-Max is still going great at almost 28,000 miles. The MPG is up to 52.7 after a hot summer. No complaints, and I've got my fingers crossed as we get into the car's middle age...hopefully I can keep it for another 2-3 years.. ANOTHER UPDATE 5+ YEARS AFTER PURCHASE: The Ford C-Max is still doing well after 41,000 miles. The MPG is at 51.5 after a ~900 mile road trip to San Diego -- it was 51.9 before the trip -- the electric drive is not used much on the freeways. I am still very satisfied with the car...too bad Ford is not making them anymore! :((
2014 4K review
hounder219,11/04/2014
SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Just a review of what I think so far. I have a 2014 SE without nav. I got this car because of I will be on the road quite a bit in the next few years a needed a good MPG car. Just completed a 3,200 mile trip with some 8 to 13hr runs and seating and controls are great. Front seats are awesome the rear not great. I'm 6'2" and felt very comfortable. This is my first SYNC car and the BT worked very well. Loved how all the controls worked and felt after the learning curve was completed. The car itself is very solid and quite. Not like the Prius or Honda Civic which I felt a bit like a tin can. Viability is awesome as are the mirrors. Update. Got 17,000 on the Cmax now. No problems except a rear strut/shock leaked oil and was replaced. Other things I've noted are that if the road is rough the interior noise is quite high. Not sure if different tires would make a difference. Update 22,000. Only problem is our 12v battery died and was replaced for free. One other thing about this car that I have come to hate. Turning Radius ! I swear my truck has a better turning radius.
Great Car!
Dennis Molgaard,08/08/2015
SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
If you make several short trips a day, you will use no gas. It go's about 21 miles on all electricity before it switches to hybrid mode, which it does very smoothly. On a long trip of about 1000 miles, all hybrid I got 43 miles per gal. I normally drive about 15 miles a day back and forth to work and never use gas. It cost about .60cents to fully charge the batteries. So the cost of electricity, equal to the cost of gas, would give you about 100 MPG depending on the price per gallon of gas. * UPDATE - I have had the car for 3 years and still love it. Only had to replace the battery that initiates the starting of the car. There is a separate 12volt battery in the back of the car next to the battery pack. The dealer didn't know that and it took a day for them to learn about that. ** Edmunds shows this as a 2015. It is a 2014 *UPDATE - We have had the car 5 1/2 yrs and it is still a great car. It is a plug in electric and the large battery pack only goes about 10 miles now on a full charge, then switches to hybrid mode. It gets about 38 miles per gallon on a long trip on the freeway. We have had no repairs except the fog lights quit and an electrical switch board had to be replaced under warranty. We replaced the tires at 65,000. My wife loves the car.
Great car, worth taking the time to consider
geobf,07/17/2014
SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Updated after over three years and 41k miles - now over 45MPG regularly. Pushes 50MPG when A/C is out of season. Very happy overall. Very happy with the car after 2200 miles and averaging 44 MPG in a mix of highway and city during my normal commute. Think of the car as a mini-minvan - some cargo capacity (not a ton without dropping the back seat) but a solid commuter vehicle. Will run on electric power up to about 65 MPH. Cute efficiency monitor to train you on best MPG. Driving over 70 will run engine all the time for lowest MPG. Definitely shop for the base SE model - much better deal and the manual cloth seats work just fine. I avoided the MyTouch radio and glad I did. Replaced an Escape hybrid so I knew about driving a hybrid but no problems with learning how to keep it on electric often.
See all 18 reviews of the 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
42 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
188 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid

Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid Overview

The Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: C-Max Hybrid Wagon. Available styles include SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

