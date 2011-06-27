I've had the C-Max for 3 month, and it's *great*. I'm above 52 MPG in my little commutes around our generally flat Southwest town -- have not taken it on freeway or long trips. It's very comfortable for the driver and passenger (not sure about that back seat), is zippy when it needs to be, and it's nice being elevated like a mini-SUV. I don't use the Sync system except for my MP3 player which sounds good. I'm spooked by the refuse-to-start reviews...and the other day the battery was dead! I just returned from a month-long trip, so I'm hoping that's the cause...and Ford is working on the issue judging by the forum posts at fordcmaxhybridforum.com...but still!!! UPDATE ALMOST 3 YEARS AFTER PURCHASE: The Ford C-Max is still *great*. At almost 20,000 miles the cumulative MPG is 51.9 -- I buy a tank of gas once per month or less (I'm in a warm climate in Arizona -- the MPG goes down during the cooler months). Ford fixed the "refuse-to-start" issue that I mentioned in my original post. I took it back to the dealer a couple of times, and the last time they did a software update to fix it -- that's where cars are nowadays! The C-Max is still comfortable, zippy and well-designed...actually I think the design is excellent with holders and controls placed where the driver can use them. I've taken it on a few 5-10 hour trips and it performed flawlessly (the MPG goes down at high speeds but is still in the 40+ range). All-in-all, I am a very satisfied customer. ANOTHER UPDATE ALMOST 4 YEARS AFTER PURCHASE: The Ford C-Max is still going great at almost 28,000 miles. The MPG is up to 52.7 after a hot summer. No complaints, and I've got my fingers crossed as we get into the car's middle age...hopefully I can keep it for another 2-3 years.. ANOTHER UPDATE 5+ YEARS AFTER PURCHASE: The Ford C-Max is still doing well after 41,000 miles. The MPG is at 51.5 after a ~900 mile road trip to San Diego -- it was 51.9 before the trip -- the electric drive is not used much on the freeways. I am still very satisfied with the car...too bad Ford is not making them anymore! :((

