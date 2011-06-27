  1. Home
2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive fuel economy
  • stylish interior is finished with high-quality materials
  • responsive handling and quick acceleration
  • elevated driving position offers good visibility out the front.
  • Braking distances are longer than average
  • less cargo space than competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Buying a hybrid doesn't necessarily mean giving up on the idea of owning a car that's enjoyable to drive. Check out the 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid. You'll like how it's pretty sporty for a hybrid, yet still plenty practical and fuel-efficient. Sound like your kind of hybrid?

Vehicle overview

When Ford first introduced the European-influenced C-Max in the United States a few years ago and chose to leave the standard internal-combustion models in Europe and bring only a pair of hybrids to the U.S, some people wondered how successful of a strategy this would be. After all, small-and-tall hatchbacks and gas-electric hybrids are two categories that don't exactly set the car market on fire. But if you are shopping for just this type of vehicle, we think you're going to be pretty pleased with Ford's decision.

Take a test-drive of the 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid and you'll discover that its hybrid system is capable of delivering impressive fuel efficiency. It uses the same hybrid powertrain as the larger Ford Fusion Hybrid, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine coupled with an electric motor. It produces a total of 188 horsepower, making the C-Max one of the most energetic hybrids in its class, while still delivering combined city-highway fuel efficiency of up to 40 mpg. At the same time, the C-Max's European roots give it refined driving characteristics and a well-dressed interior that make it substantially more enjoyable to live with on a daily basis than most of its hybrid rivals.

Ford offers the 2016 C-Max Hybrid in two trim levels and with loads of features.

As for those rivals, the main one is the Toyota Prius. It remains the top-selling hybrid, and this year's model promises new looks and even greater fuel economy. There are also some excellent hybrid sedans in the market, including the Ford Fusion Hybrid, Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and Toyota Camry Hybrid, that will give you a more conventional take on daily transportation. But overall, the 2016 C-Max's responsive handling, smooth ride, sleek interior and long list of features continue to make it a standout in this niche-oriented segment.

2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid models

The 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid is a five-passenger, four-door hatchback/wagon available in two trim levels: SE and SEL. A plug-in version, the C-Max Energi, is reviewed separately.

The SE trim comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, the Sync voice command system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, smartphone app integration (including Pandora Internet radio) and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB interface.

Major options on the SE are bundled together in equipment groups 201A, 202A and 203A. Equipment group 201A adds rear parking sensors, a power liftgate and ambient interior lighting. The 202A group further adds satellite radio and the new Sync 3 touchscreen interface with an 8-inch touchscreen. The 203A combines both previously mentioned packages and adds a navigation system.

All of the above come standard on the SEL, with the exception of the power liftgate and navigation system. Additional perks of the SEL include foglights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), leather upholstery, heated front seats and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The 188-horsepower Ford C-Max Hybrid uses a gas-electric powertrain to deliver impressive pep and fuel economy.

The SEL also has three main equipment group options: 301A, 302A and 303A. All get the navigation system and a nine-speaker Sony sound system with HD radio. The 302A further adds a rearview camera and an enhanced power liftgate that allows you to open it simply by swiping your foot under the bumper. Equipment group 303A includes all of the above, plus front parking sensors and an automatic parallel parking system.

A Cold Weather package adds heated seats and mirrors to the SE. Options packages for both trim levels include Cargo Management (a cargo net and a soft, foldable cargo organizer) and Interior Protection (all-weather floor mats and cargo protector). Stand-alone options for both trim levels include a panoramic fixed glass roof, remote engine start and keyless touchpad door locks.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid receives Ford's new Sync 3 tech interface, which includes improved voice recognition and an 8-inch touchscreen with fingertip swiping and pinch-to-touch capabilities.

Performance & mpg

A 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine is paired with an electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery pack. Combined, they send a total of 188 hp to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

In Edmunds performance testing, the C-Max Hybrid went from zero to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds. That's quicker than the 2016 Prius and its 9.8-second 0-60-mph sprint.

The Prius tops the C-Max for fuel economy, though. According to the EPA, you can expect 40 mpg combined (42 city/37 highway) in the C-Max compared to 52 mpg in the Prius.

Safety

All 2016 C-Max Hybrids come standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. Also standard are 911 Assist, which when paired to your smartphone can automatically call for emergency services in case of airbag deployment, and MyKey, which allows owners to set certain speed and stereo volume parameters for valets or teen drivers. Rear parking sensors are optional on both trim levels, and the SEL model can be equipped with front parking sensors and a rearview camera.

In Edmunds brake testing, the C-Max Hybrid came to a stop from 60 mph in 134 feet, about 10 feet longer than average in its segment.

In government crash tests, the C-Max Hybrid received four out of five stars for overall protection, with four stars for overall frontal protection and five stars for overall side protection. The C-Max Hybrid received the best possible rating of "Good" in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-crash and roof-strength tests, as well as a "Good" rating for its seats and head restraints (whiplash protection). The C-Max Hybrid received the second-highest score of "Acceptable" in the IIHS's small-overlap frontal-offset test.

Driving

The 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid doesn't feel like a soulless penalty box, as do many other hybrids. Instead, attention has clearly been paid to how the suspension is tuned to provide both responsive handling and a refined ride. While that ride isn't exactly cushy, there's a substantial feel to the way the C-Max goes down the road. The cabin is also notably quiet, and the Ford's communicative steering is another comparative strong point.

The C-Max's hybrid system is also worthy of praise. The ability to run in electric-only propulsion mode at relatively high speeds helps the C-Max Hybrid post its impressive fuel economy numbers. Acceleration is strong for a hybrid, and highway passing will feel similar to that of equivalent gasoline-powered wagons.

Interior

The 2016 C-Max Hybrid's cabin will feel familiar if you've driven a Focus or Escape, which is a very good thing, as those cars all incorporate top-notch materials, solid construction and eye-catching design. The C-Max's supportive, high-mounted driver seat gives you a slightly more commanding view of the road than you'll get in most wagons and hatchbacks.

The 2016 C-Max Hybrid features a quality interior designed to put all gauges and controls within easy reach of the driver.

While the base model's radio controls are somewhat complicated to use, the new optional Sync 3 system should be a big improvement compared to the previous MyFordTouch interface. The touchscreen features a revamped menu system and recognizes smartphone-like gestures like swipe and pinch-to-zoom.

The C-Max Hybrid has more cargo capacity than a compact sedan or hatchback, but falls short of similarly priced wagons and SUVs. The rear-mounted battery pack is stored beneath the cargo floor, raising it close to a foot. It doesn't intrude on passenger space, though. Rear seat space and comfort are strong, with generous legroom and plenty of headroom for adults.

The trade-off is that there are only 24.5 cubic feet available behind the rear seats -- about the same as in a Focus hatchback. Lowering the rear seats, however, yields a useful 52.6 cubic feet of space. That's much better than a Focus, but still shy of the Prius V wagon or a typical small crossover SUV.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2016 replacement of totaled 2014 ford c-max
D moore,09/04/2016
SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Good handling car with considerable head and leg room front and back, acceleration is great for a hybrid but OK overall. The fuel economy does vary depending on your driving habits (acceleration/braking habits) and use of heater/air ranging from upper 30s to 50 mpg. I averaged just over 43 mpg. I had a 2014 ford c-max which had 23K miles on it when it was totaled when a driver ran a red light and hit the driver side door around 30 mph. I am impressed with design and safety features. The side curtain airbags and driver seat air bag deployed with glass hitting side curtain airbag as opposed to me or my 12 year old daughter who walked away without scratch. The technology is better with synch3 with apps and nav system.
Road Test a C Max before Toyota Prius!
Greg,02/08/2017
SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
We road tested both the Prius V and the Ford C Max Hybrid SEL. The combined mpg mileage difference between the two is 1 mpg, which would literally take decades to pay off with the price I paid for the C Max. The C Max has both more horsepower and torque, yet less cargo space. I don't use the full cargo capacity that often so it wasn't that big of a deal to me. The C Max is based on the Focus platform and drives a whole lot more smoothly than the Prius. Prius braking is better, but the C Max is much more quiet. The interior is much nicer than the Prius and doesn't feel as cheaply made. I got mine completely equipped for $10k less than sticker. I recently averaged 53.4 mpg on a distance of about 90 miles. I know people flock to the Prius like a Zombie to brains, but do yourself a favor and test drive the C Max before blindly going to the Toyota store. I'm glad I did! Update: February 21, 2019 At just about 17,000 my C Max Hybrid SEL has averaged 41.0 mpg overall. That includes all driving conditions and summers in the greater Phoenix area. There have been no major issues and I have found the car to be reliable and a good driver. I can't believe that FORD buried this platform.
Excellent Car!
Brian,12/26/2016
SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I bought this car 12/8/16. So far, I absolutely love it. The "get-up-and-go" is better than I'd expect from a hybrid. The interior is wonderfully laid out, and incredibly comfortable. The Sync 3 system beats the old MyFordTouch and is intuitive. 3 12-volt outlets and 2 USB ports, plus a 115 outlet means plenty of places to charge a variety of devices. Fuel-economy has been better than expected, so far averaging about 35.6 mpg in about 400 miles. He noise suppression in this car is fantastic. Both my partner and I were amazed at how quiet it is, even at highway speeds. Update: 6/24/17 - I've owned this far just over 6 months now. I've put right about 4,500 miles so far. We still absolutely love it. It's become our default vehicle whenever we go out together. My partner drives a 2011 Kia Soul ! and can't get over how much better, in all aspects, the C-Max is. There are definitely a few tricks you have to learn to maximize electric driving, over and above the usual gentle pedal action, etc. thoroughly impressed by the space inside, it's always been more than adequate! The updated Sync3 system is fantastic. It is intuitive and responds quickly. Control layout is fantastic, though I wish the Hatch Release was in a different location on the center stack. Overall, a great vehicle that I absolutely love! Update 12/17/17 - I’ve owned the car for over a year. Still in love. Needed to change my oil right about the 1 year mark, and had the 10k service done at my local dealer. Fuel economy is still impressive, though running the heater when it gets cold does have an impact. Still amazingly quiet and it handles the horrible roads in Southern Louisiana very well. Would still definitely recommend! Update 6/27/19- still love this car. Can't sing it's praises enough. Buy this car. You won't regret it. Haven't had ANY problems with the car.
It's Sportier Than You'd Expect
L. Brown,06/10/2017
SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I was in the market for a used car and was originally looking at the 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid. After test driving the Fusion Hybrid, I felt that the car lacked the roominess I was looking for. For the last 12 years, I've been driving a 2005 Mercury Montego Premier which has an incredible amount of space inside the cabin, between the front and rear seats, and in the trunk as well. I had hoped the Fusion would emulate that cabin space and was disappointed at how cramped the car felt overall. I noticed the dealer had a 2016 C-Max Hybrid SEL on the lot, and I was curious at how the C-Max stacked up against the Fusion Hybrid. On initial test drive, I was very surprised at just how much cabin space the C-Max had, especially considering it's relatively small size. The seats were tall and the doors large which made it easy to get in and out of, and overall were quite comfortable with lots of adjustments for the driver. With the driver seat set to fit me (I'm 6'0", 225lbs, with a 32" inseam), it was easy to get in and out from the driver side rear seat. The cabin felt spacious and the controls were easily laid out and easy to get familiar with. The cargo space was definitely small because the hybrid batteries take some significant space, but not terrible. I could easily fit a couple of large suitcases back there, but not much room for anything else. The view from the driver seat was impressive with a clear view forward and around. The moon roof provides a fantastic view for passengers whether in town or out. The headlights provide excellent forward and side lighting in low beam, and great distance on high beam. The thing that really surprised me was the powertrain. The 188hp hybrid motor attached to a CVT felt much faster and more responsive than the 205hp V6 that came with my Mercury Montego. The engine is quick to rev when under heavy acceleration but because of the CVT, it never feels or sounds peaky or revved out. Instead, it provides decent initial acceleration on take-off and when passing. On a curvy road at night in mixed weather (some wet and dry pavement) and uneven road surfaces, I was surprised at how composed and quick the car felt. Accelerating hard out of the corners, the traction control felt neither overbearing nor inadequate, and instead the car remained fairly flat and composed. I drive for Uber and Lyft, and I have received several compliments at the amount of space available for my passengers. As well, I am pleased that spending 5-10 hours in the driver seat doesn't make me feel like I need acupuncture or chiropractic care, unlike my wife's 2006 Mazda 3 Wagon. The overall gas mileage has been impressive as well. On an average Lyft/Uber night, I've seen 42 mpg regularly and up to 47 on several different shifts. Currently, my overall gas mileage has been 44.3 mpg with mixed driving in heavy traffic and on the freeway. So far, I really like the C-Max and I look forward to revisiting my review in a year to see if my opinion has changed.
See all 21 reviews of the 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid

Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid Overview

The Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: C-Max Hybrid Wagon. Available styles include SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE is priced between $7,995 and$14,500 with odometer readings between 33606 and114966 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL is priced between $11,265 and$13,599 with odometer readings between 81632 and85096 miles.

