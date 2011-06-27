I was in the market for a used car and was originally looking at the 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid. After test driving the Fusion Hybrid, I felt that the car lacked the roominess I was looking for. For the last 12 years, I've been driving a 2005 Mercury Montego Premier which has an incredible amount of space inside the cabin, between the front and rear seats, and in the trunk as well. I had hoped the Fusion would emulate that cabin space and was disappointed at how cramped the car felt overall. I noticed the dealer had a 2016 C-Max Hybrid SEL on the lot, and I was curious at how the C-Max stacked up against the Fusion Hybrid. On initial test drive, I was very surprised at just how much cabin space the C-Max had, especially considering it's relatively small size. The seats were tall and the doors large which made it easy to get in and out of, and overall were quite comfortable with lots of adjustments for the driver. With the driver seat set to fit me (I'm 6'0", 225lbs, with a 32" inseam), it was easy to get in and out from the driver side rear seat. The cabin felt spacious and the controls were easily laid out and easy to get familiar with. The cargo space was definitely small because the hybrid batteries take some significant space, but not terrible. I could easily fit a couple of large suitcases back there, but not much room for anything else. The view from the driver seat was impressive with a clear view forward and around. The moon roof provides a fantastic view for passengers whether in town or out. The headlights provide excellent forward and side lighting in low beam, and great distance on high beam. The thing that really surprised me was the powertrain. The 188hp hybrid motor attached to a CVT felt much faster and more responsive than the 205hp V6 that came with my Mercury Montego. The engine is quick to rev when under heavy acceleration but because of the CVT, it never feels or sounds peaky or revved out. Instead, it provides decent initial acceleration on take-off and when passing. On a curvy road at night in mixed weather (some wet and dry pavement) and uneven road surfaces, I was surprised at how composed and quick the car felt. Accelerating hard out of the corners, the traction control felt neither overbearing nor inadequate, and instead the car remained fairly flat and composed. I drive for Uber and Lyft, and I have received several compliments at the amount of space available for my passengers. As well, I am pleased that spending 5-10 hours in the driver seat doesn't make me feel like I need acupuncture or chiropractic care, unlike my wife's 2006 Mazda 3 Wagon. The overall gas mileage has been impressive as well. On an average Lyft/Uber night, I've seen 42 mpg regularly and up to 47 on several different shifts. Currently, my overall gas mileage has been 44.3 mpg with mixed driving in heavy traffic and on the freeway. So far, I really like the C-Max and I look forward to revisiting my review in a year to see if my opinion has changed.

