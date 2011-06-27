The only reason I do not have my Aerostar today is because some guy, angry at his wife, totaled it while parked in front of my house. That V6 engine was bulletproof. Buy using only synthetic oil, the engine took a licking and kept on ticking (215000 miles at death) At start up I would hear a ticking sound, but as the engine warmed up the ticking went away and it never interfered with the performance. I loved the interior design. I had to replace the transmission and AC at 70K, but my extended warranty covered that beast. It was absolutely a blast and pleasure to drive on long trips.

