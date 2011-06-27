  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(6)
1991 Ford Aerostar Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

A new sport appearance package debuts on XL and XLT models; it includes running boards and a front air dam. The towing harness is upgraded and a door ajar dummy-light appears for rear doors. The Eddie Bauer trim-level is added this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Ford Aerostar.

5(16%)
4(66%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
6 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bullet Proof Engine!
Mel Turner,02/17/2009
The only reason I do not have my Aerostar today is because some guy, angry at his wife, totaled it while parked in front of my house. That V6 engine was bulletproof. Buy using only synthetic oil, the engine took a licking and kept on ticking (215000 miles at death) At start up I would hear a ticking sound, but as the engine warmed up the ticking went away and it never interfered with the performance. I loved the interior design. I had to replace the transmission and AC at 70K, but my extended warranty covered that beast. It was absolutely a blast and pleasure to drive on long trips.
Ugly but reliable!
shrog,02/03/2006
This beast now has 185,000 miles; the only problem I've had is an engine knock that gets better as the engine warms up (been knocking for a long time), and a wicked vibration under acceleration. Leaks a little oil but you know you can drive it any where. The AWD is great; it gets better traction than my Grand Cherokee. If the body would last as long as the engine I would keep it forever.
Wish They Still Made Them!
Torres,04/16/2006
Bought van used with 70k miles and it's now at 168k & running strong. Bought it to replace a 1995 Plymouth Voyager after it was totaled & the biggest difference noticed was all the extra room. We had 4 kids at the time & van is huge with extra big cargo area & storage even under seats. Lots of headroom. Can comfortably haul from kids to couches. Engine & transmission mechanically sound with only routine maintenance; light oil usage only problem. 3.0L V-6 not enough power & it strains when accelerating but rides smooth once going. Gas mileage good at 17 city, 25 hwy. Seats have thick cushions instead of thin like new vans we've rented. We've kept van as spare because no new van is as roomy. We wish this model was still made!
Aerostar
JayCee,03/22/2003
Bought van with 60,000 miles. Drove it for another 100,000 miles. No major problems. Great vehicle. Last year made 1997. Most for sale have over 100,000 to 200,000 mi, so it shows they last.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Ford Aerostar Overview

The Used 1991 Ford Aerostar is offered in the following submodels: Aerostar Minivan. Available styles include Eddie Bauer 3dr Minivan, XLT 3dr Ext Minivan, Eddie Bauer 3dr Minivan AWD, 3dr Cargo Minivan, XL 3dr Ext Minivan, 3dr Cargo Minivan AWD, XL 3dr Minivan AWD, Eddie Bauer 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, XLT 3dr Minivan, XL 3dr Minivan, XL 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, XLT 3dr Minivan AWD, 3dr Ext Cargo Minivan AWD, 3dr Ext Cargo Minivan, Eddie Bauer 3dr Ext Minivan, and XLT 3dr Ext Minivan AWD.

