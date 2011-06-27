Used 1991 Ford Aerostar for Sale

  • $1,995

    1993 Ford Aerostar undefined

    223,912 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hayes Auto Sales - Roseville / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1993 Ford Aerostar .
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    N/A Combined MPG (15 City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FMCA11U9PZA95984
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,500

    1994 Ford Aerostar undefined

    127,982 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Desert Sun Buick Chevrolet GMC Roswell - Roswell / New Mexico

    ABS brakes.To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on https://www.richlandcdjr.com/ or dial 575-625-1000.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1994 Ford Aerostar with AWD/4WD.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FMDA41X2RZB18458
    Stock: CP173A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-12-2020

Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
Aerostar Reviews & Specs