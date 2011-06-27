1992 Ford Aerostar Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
A driver airbag becomes standard on passenger and cargo models. A new dashboard includes redesigned climate controls. On automatics, the shift lever moves from the floor to the column. High-back front bucket seats are now standard for all trim levels. Leather seats are available for the Eddie Bauer model. Outboard rear-seat passengers get a shoulder belt. A new grille and headlights appear on the exterior.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Ford Aerostar.
Most helpful consumer reviews
My Aero,05/30/2008
I just bought this van used of course for 1300 CDN. I am very impressed with the condition and how well the previous owner looked after it. There are only two things I don't like. It's a pig on gas and not a lot of take off power but it's a van and ideal for what I need as very useful for pleasure or work. Ford did a great job on this model
Diane,04/03/2002
This auto has never been a problem. We change the oil every 3,000 miles.The only repairs has been brakes, tires, battery, air-condition.
thomas L,04/19/2002
I have never had to do anything except the standard repairs..brakes, tires muffler,etc in 10 years..and with 60000 miles on it, its like new. I plan on driving it for serveral more years without any problem...
Carrie,03/05/2009
My 1992 Ford Aerostar has over 219,000 miles on it and I've been enjoying driving it for the past 10 years (bought it with 73,000 mi). Aside from routine maintenance, I've only replaced the starter, water pump, heater core and oil pan gasket/seal in the past 10 YEARS!!! Wish Ford would reinstate manufacturing techniques from the 1990's!!!
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4800 rpm
