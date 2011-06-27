  1. Home
1992 Ford Aerostar Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

A driver airbag becomes standard on passenger and cargo models. A new dashboard includes redesigned climate controls. On automatics, the shift lever moves from the floor to the column. High-back front bucket seats are now standard for all trim levels. Leather seats are available for the Eddie Bauer model. Outboard rear-seat passengers get a shoulder belt. A new grille and headlights appear on the exterior.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very reliable
My Aero,05/30/2008
I just bought this van used of course for 1300 CDN. I am very impressed with the condition and how well the previous owner looked after it. There are only two things I don't like. It's a pig on gas and not a lot of take off power but it's a van and ideal for what I need as very useful for pleasure or work. Ford did a great job on this model
I do not understand
Diane,04/03/2002
This auto has never been a problem. We change the oil every 3,000 miles.The only repairs has been brakes, tires, battery, air-condition.
ford aerostar
thomas L,04/19/2002
I have never had to do anything except the standard repairs..brakes, tires muffler,etc in 10 years..and with 60000 miles on it, its like new. I plan on driving it for serveral more years without any problem...
Ole Gretta
Carrie,03/05/2009
My 1992 Ford Aerostar has over 219,000 miles on it and I've been enjoying driving it for the past 10 years (bought it with 73,000 mi). Aside from routine maintenance, I've only replaced the starter, water pump, heater core and oil pan gasket/seal in the past 10 YEARS!!! Wish Ford would reinstate manufacturing techniques from the 1990's!!!
Features & Specs

MPG

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 1992 Ford Aerostar Overview

The Used 1992 Ford Aerostar is offered in the following submodels: Aerostar Minivan. Available styles include XLT 3dr Minivan, XLT 3dr Ext Minivan, 3dr Ext Cargo Minivan, Eddie Bauer 3dr Minivan, XL 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, 3dr Cargo Minivan AWD, XLT 3dr Minivan AWD, XLT 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, XL 3dr Minivan AWD, XL 3dr Minivan, 3dr Cargo Minivan, XL 3dr Ext Minivan, 3dr Ext Cargo Minivan AWD, Eddie Bauer 3dr Ext Minivan, Eddie Bauer 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, and Eddie Bauer 3dr Minivan AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Ford Aerostar?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Ford Aerostars are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Ford Aerostar for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Ford Aerostar.

Can't find a used 1992 Ford Aerostars you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Aerostar for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $24,996.

Find a used Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,668.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Aerostar for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,532.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,843.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Ford Aerostar?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

