Used 1997 Ford Aerostar
- Inexpensive. All-wheel drive layout allows for greater stability in all driving conditions. Rear drive models boast excellent towing capacity.
- Dated design, dated interior, dated chassis.
Ford's Aerostar was the Blue Oval's first entry in the fight against Chrysler Corporation's dominance of the minivan market. Unlike the Dodge Caravan, Plymouth Voyager, and Chrysler Town and Country, the Aerostar retains many truck-like characteristics such as a rear-wheel drive layout, a rough ride, and an almost anti-aerodynamic shape.
Despite these seeming drawbacks, the Aerostar has won a loyal following of consumers who want a van smaller than a Club Wagon that can still haul a boat, camper, or trailer. In fact, there are so many Aerostar loyalists, that Ford continued the Aeorstar's production despite the introduction of its replacement in 1995.
Unfortunately, however, the Aerostar's time is finally up. Ford is putting its first minivan attempt out to pasture after the 1997 model year, leaving the Windstar as Ford's sole entry in the hotly contested minivan sales race. Don't despair, though, Ford has saved a few goodies for its final rendition of the Aerostar. This year sees the inclusion of Ford's all-new five-speed automatic transmission on 4.0-liter V6-equipped Aerostars. Using swap-shift technology the new transmission delivers power more efficiently than the four-speed, making hill climbs and trailer towing an easier affair.
Sure the styling is old, but the Aerostar still offers exceptional value when compared to other minivans. Particularly if your search has you investigating AWD alternatives such as the Dodge Grand Caravan AWD models.
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
It's a Mini Van, but I say car. To bad Ford doesn't have the foresight, or hindsight to keep building these. I guess they last too long, and are just too reliable to be manufactured by an American Car company. Very Efficient, Very Comfortable, and extremely reliable. It's the greatest and most versatile vehicle I've ever owned. Bigger than other mini-vans. It's a car. No, it's a van. Wait it's a truck. It's just a great, great vehicle. No matter what you're planning on buying, check out at least one good condition Aerostar.
My van has been a blessing to me as I am disabled and it was given with an electric lift. The only problem is I think Ford was stingy on the gas pedal and wish I could get closer to the pedals. I would also wish that the seat belts were made for shorter persons. It's a little hard getting into the front seat from the back area where I keep my electric wheelchair especially when I broke my left ankle. The back seat is difficult to take out when we need more room. On the whole I am very happy with the van just wish the lift could have been put in the back rather than the side as parking can be a problem. I give it a high rating.
This van is a perfect family truxter! A no frills, no nonsense machine that can take the beating that the kids give it on a daily basis and do it without any break downs or suprises. Sad that Ford stopped making them.
Third one I have owned. Love it. Lots of room to haul 5 hockey players and their equipment. Great ride, lots of room, no major problems. I have 146,000 miles on mine, does not use oil, gets 19 miles per gallon in town and 22 on the road. I take my 18' lund boat fish all over, no trouble in and out of water. Back seats lay flat for soft camping bed. Does not feel like a mini van more like truck. Took back seatout and hauled sofa, 2 chairs, coffee table and 2 end tables. I have hauled several 4 X 8 sheets of plywood with the hatch closed. I you see one with low mileage let me know!!
|XLT 3dr Minivan
N/A
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|140 hp @ 5000 rpm
|XLT 3dr Ext Minivan
N/A
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|140 hp @ 5000 rpm
|3dr Cargo Minivan
N/A
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|140 hp @ 5000 rpm
|XLT 3dr Ext Minivan AWD
N/A
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|152 hp @ 4250 rpm
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Poor
