1997 Ford Aerostar Review
Pros & Cons
- Inexpensive. All-wheel drive layout allows for greater stability in all driving conditions. Rear drive models boast excellent towing capacity.
- Dated design, dated interior, dated chassis.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Ford's Aerostar was the Blue Oval's first entry in the fight against Chrysler Corporation's dominance of the minivan market. Unlike the Dodge Caravan, Plymouth Voyager, and Chrysler Town and Country, the Aerostar retains many truck-like characteristics such as a rear-wheel drive layout, a rough ride, and an almost anti-aerodynamic shape.
Despite these seeming drawbacks, the Aerostar has won a loyal following of consumers who want a van smaller than a Club Wagon that can still haul a boat, camper, or trailer. In fact, there are so many Aerostar loyalists, that Ford continued the Aeorstar's production despite the introduction of its replacement in 1995.
Unfortunately, however, the Aerostar's time is finally up. Ford is putting its first minivan attempt out to pasture after the 1997 model year, leaving the Windstar as Ford's sole entry in the hotly contested minivan sales race. Don't despair, though, Ford has saved a few goodies for its final rendition of the Aerostar. This year sees the inclusion of Ford's all-new five-speed automatic transmission on 4.0-liter V6-equipped Aerostars. Using swap-shift technology the new transmission delivers power more efficiently than the four-speed, making hill climbs and trailer towing an easier affair.
Sure the styling is old, but the Aerostar still offers exceptional value when compared to other minivans. Particularly if your search has you investigating AWD alternatives such as the Dodge Grand Caravan AWD models.
1997 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1997 Ford Aerostar.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Aerostar
Related Used 1997 Ford Aerostar info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge