Consumer Rating
(24)
1997 Ford Aerostar Review

Pros & Cons

  • Inexpensive. All-wheel drive layout allows for greater stability in all driving conditions. Rear drive models boast excellent towing capacity.
  • Dated design, dated interior, dated chassis.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Ford's Aerostar was the Blue Oval's first entry in the fight against Chrysler Corporation's dominance of the minivan market. Unlike the Dodge Caravan, Plymouth Voyager, and Chrysler Town and Country, the Aerostar retains many truck-like characteristics such as a rear-wheel drive layout, a rough ride, and an almost anti-aerodynamic shape.

Despite these seeming drawbacks, the Aerostar has won a loyal following of consumers who want a van smaller than a Club Wagon that can still haul a boat, camper, or trailer. In fact, there are so many Aerostar loyalists, that Ford continued the Aeorstar's production despite the introduction of its replacement in 1995.

Unfortunately, however, the Aerostar's time is finally up. Ford is putting its first minivan attempt out to pasture after the 1997 model year, leaving the Windstar as Ford's sole entry in the hotly contested minivan sales race. Don't despair, though, Ford has saved a few goodies for its final rendition of the Aerostar. This year sees the inclusion of Ford's all-new five-speed automatic transmission on 4.0-liter V6-equipped Aerostars. Using swap-shift technology the new transmission delivers power more efficiently than the four-speed, making hill climbs and trailer towing an easier affair.

Sure the styling is old, but the Aerostar still offers exceptional value when compared to other minivans. Particularly if your search has you investigating AWD alternatives such as the Dodge Grand Caravan AWD models.

1997 Highlights

Ford's aging minivan gets a five-speed automatic transmission this year. The sound system is upgraded and the seats are restyled as well.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Ford Aerostar.

5(50%)
4(37%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car I've ever had!
mikehs2,09/25/2011
It's a Mini Van, but I say car. To bad Ford doesn't have the foresight, or hindsight to keep building these. I guess they last too long, and are just too reliable to be manufactured by an American Car company. Very Efficient, Very Comfortable, and extremely reliable. It's the greatest and most versatile vehicle I've ever owned. Bigger than other mini-vans. It's a car. No, it's a van. Wait it's a truck. It's just a great, great vehicle. No matter what you're planning on buying, check out at least one good condition Aerostar.
Good Vehicle
Adrian68,03/29/2009
My van has been a blessing to me as I am disabled and it was given with an electric lift. The only problem is I think Ford was stingy on the gas pedal and wish I could get closer to the pedals. I would also wish that the seat belts were made for shorter persons. It's a little hard getting into the front seat from the back area where I keep my electric wheelchair especially when I broke my left ankle. The back seat is difficult to take out when we need more room. On the whole I am very happy with the van just wish the lift could have been put in the back rather than the side as parking can be a problem. I give it a high rating.
Arthur the Aerostar
andys,05/28/2003
This van is a perfect family truxter! A no frills, no nonsense machine that can take the beating that the kids give it on a daily basis and do it without any break downs or suprises. Sad that Ford stopped making them.
Build It and They Will Buy!
MOES,04/02/2007
Third one I have owned. Love it. Lots of room to haul 5 hockey players and their equipment. Great ride, lots of room, no major problems. I have 146,000 miles on mine, does not use oil, gets 19 miles per gallon in town and 22 on the road. I take my 18' lund boat fish all over, no trouble in and out of water. Back seats lay flat for soft camping bed. Does not feel like a mini van more like truck. Took back seatout and hauled sofa, 2 chairs, coffee table and 2 end tables. I have hauled several 4 X 8 sheets of plywood with the hatch closed. I you see one with low mileage let me know!!
See all 24 reviews of the 1997 Ford Aerostar
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 1997 Ford Aerostar Overview

The Used 1997 Ford Aerostar is offered in the following submodels: Aerostar Minivan. Available styles include XLT 3dr Minivan, XLT 3dr Ext Minivan, 3dr Cargo Minivan, and XLT 3dr Ext Minivan AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Ford Aerostar?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Ford Aerostars are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Ford Aerostar for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Ford Aerostar.

Can't find a used 1997 Ford Aerostars you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Aerostar for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,695.

Find a used Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,463.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Aerostar for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,204.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,354.

