Consumer Rating
(24)
1993 Ford Aerostar Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

An integrated child seat is introduced as an option.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Ford Aerostar.

5(46%)
4(37%)
3(17%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I really love this 'Thing'
guddy,10/31/2009
I bought my 93 with 158,000, I reluctantly gave it to my daughter to drive to Fairbanks, Alaska, laden with her and husband's personal stuff, on the roof and packed into the bay. They slept on top of the whole thing. In short, they put an additional 7,000 mi. on and arrived safely in Fairbanks. I didn't fix the AC compressor.., figured she didn't need it in Alaska. She had to change the oil to match the Alaska environments and she got a warning from a mechanic that they may need some front end ball joints and tie rods(the Alcan had some 'potholes'). Otherwise, I told her to never sell it, I would rather fly up and drive it back to Los Angeles.
Ford - Resurrect the Aerostar!
Cobra Pilot,12/20/2005
Our XLT 2WD Extended - best all-around vehicle we've ever owned (out of 16). Invaluable as people mover with 7 seats as well as a cargo hauler with the seats out. We have moved tons of furniture and computers in it this way. We have used it to move kids off to summer camp in NC (from northern VA) as well as to college and home again over many years. Without it, would have had to rent a moving truck/van at a cost that would have paid for 20 percent of the new cost of the van itself. We even moved an upright baby grand piano in this baby! The interior height is sooo much better than what you find in other minivans. Very reliable. Low cost to operate. City/hwy avg of 18 mpg. Ford - Bring it back!
Aerostar: A reliable, if staid, steed.
Asher Lawson,02/26/2002
Bought new off the lot in 1993, traveled over 100000 miles and still going without a complaint, despite neglect and poor maintenance. Small problem with left turn signal, works intermittently. Overall, a solid, if dull investment. Cheap bulk transport.
Not bad except
FoxyPaws,03/03/2004
Had the van for a month and a half... Have driven them previously and enjoyed the mix of workhorse with MPV tasks. Though this one is turning out to be a lemon. I've had to replace the power steering, brake lines, emergency brake, clutch and pilot bearing (it's a 5 speed standard tranny), Ignition lock and turn signal stalk. I'm feeling iffy on keeping it.
See all 24 reviews of the 1993 Ford Aerostar
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1993 Ford Aerostar features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1993 Ford Aerostar

Used 1993 Ford Aerostar Overview

The Used 1993 Ford Aerostar is offered in the following submodels: Aerostar Minivan. Available styles include XLT Plus 3dr Minivan, 3dr Cargo Minivan AWD, Eddie Bauer 3dr Minivan, XLT 3dr Minivan, Eddie Bauer 3dr Ext Minivan, Eddie Bauer 3dr Minivan AWD, Eddie Bauer 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, XL Plus 3dr Minivan, 3dr Ext Cargo Minivan AWD, Window 3dr Cargo Minivan AWD, XL 3dr Minivan, 3dr Cargo Minivan, XLT Plus 3dr Minivan AWD, XL 3dr Minivan AWD, 3dr Ext Cargo Minivan, XLT 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, XL Plus 3dr Minivan AWD, XLT 3dr Ext Minivan, XL 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, Window 3dr Cargo Minivan, XL 3dr Ext Minivan, and XL Plus 3dr Ext Minivan.

