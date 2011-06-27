1993 Ford Aerostar Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$815 - $1,418
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
An integrated child seat is introduced as an option.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Ford Aerostar.
Most helpful consumer reviews
guddy,10/31/2009
I bought my 93 with 158,000, I reluctantly gave it to my daughter to drive to Fairbanks, Alaska, laden with her and husband's personal stuff, on the roof and packed into the bay. They slept on top of the whole thing. In short, they put an additional 7,000 mi. on and arrived safely in Fairbanks. I didn't fix the AC compressor.., figured she didn't need it in Alaska. She had to change the oil to match the Alaska environments and she got a warning from a mechanic that they may need some front end ball joints and tie rods(the Alcan had some 'potholes'). Otherwise, I told her to never sell it, I would rather fly up and drive it back to Los Angeles.
Cobra Pilot,12/20/2005
Our XLT 2WD Extended - best all-around vehicle we've ever owned (out of 16). Invaluable as people mover with 7 seats as well as a cargo hauler with the seats out. We have moved tons of furniture and computers in it this way. We have used it to move kids off to summer camp in NC (from northern VA) as well as to college and home again over many years. Without it, would have had to rent a moving truck/van at a cost that would have paid for 20 percent of the new cost of the van itself. We even moved an upright baby grand piano in this baby! The interior height is sooo much better than what you find in other minivans. Very reliable. Low cost to operate. City/hwy avg of 18 mpg. Ford - Bring it back!
Asher Lawson,02/26/2002
Bought new off the lot in 1993, traveled over 100000 miles and still going without a complaint, despite neglect and poor maintenance. Small problem with left turn signal, works intermittently. Overall, a solid, if dull investment. Cheap bulk transport.
FoxyPaws,03/03/2004
Had the van for a month and a half... Have driven them previously and enjoyed the mix of workhorse with MPV tasks. Though this one is turning out to be a lemon. I've had to replace the power steering, brake lines, emergency brake, clutch and pilot bearing (it's a 5 speed standard tranny), Ignition lock and turn signal stalk. I'm feeling iffy on keeping it.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
