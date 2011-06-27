Our XLT 2WD Extended - best all-around vehicle we've ever owned (out of 16). Invaluable as people mover with 7 seats as well as a cargo hauler with the seats out. We have moved tons of furniture and computers in it this way. We have used it to move kids off to summer camp in NC (from northern VA) as well as to college and home again over many years. Without it, would have had to rent a moving truck/van at a cost that would have paid for 20 percent of the new cost of the van itself. We even moved an upright baby grand piano in this baby! The interior height is sooo much better than what you find in other minivans. Very reliable. Low cost to operate. City/hwy avg of 18 mpg. Ford - Bring it back!

