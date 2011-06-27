  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(8)
1990 Ford Aerostar Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Rear-wheel antilock brakes and full-time all-wheel drive become available. A 4.0-liter V6 is also available. An under-seat locking storage compartment is now standard on the Aerostar and will store small valuables.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Ford Aerostar.

5(0%)
4(37%)
3(38%)
2(25%)
1(0%)
3.1
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I liked it.
dawn,06/10/2005
But, you have to replace the transmission, I've had two Aerostars and had to replace the transmission in both of them, but otherwise, I really liked the van.
FIRES IN FORD AEROSTARS!!!!!!!!!!!
Randall Selby,03/29/2002
My sister had a Ford Aerostar and it caught FIRE.Followed by that the transmission BLEW UP, AND THE AC WENT OUT. I would never recommend this van to anyone. It doesn't compare to any of the Japanese or European vehicles.TALK ABOUT UNSAFE, IF YOU GO TO, www.highwaysafety.com,you can clearly see that the airbag didn't inflate all the way, and the stearing broke off and landed in the dummys lap. This was a 40 mph crash!!!!!
Bad Transmissions
kings,08/29/2002
I bought mine from a crooked used dealer (aren't they all?). The radiator fluid was burning out the tail pipe so I put in some stop leak. This may have caused some other problems but a lot of things just fell apart because Ford stands for Fix Or Repair Daily. The A/C stopped working, the heat sucks in the winter. The driver's side power door lock stopped working. I was told I needed to replace the transmission ($1500 Canadian) last year and have been able to drive it still but it revs high for a few minutes before it kicks into 2nd gear every time you turn it on and it won't go into reverse now when it's been driven a lot. The gas mileage is HORRENDOUS.
good long time reliable friend
alden,09/10/2002
Bought it new, and there never has been a mini van built since that can actually carry 7 pasangers and thier lugguage. My new car is a Ford Excursion (ie the F250 SUV) and it has less luggage room than the Aerostar.. So sad the mini vans and SUV's these days are not desined to take your gear with you..
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Ford Aerostar Overview

The Used 1990 Ford Aerostar is offered in the following submodels: Aerostar Minivan. Available styles include XLT 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, Eddie Bauer 3dr Ext Minivan, XL 3dr Minivan AWD, XL 3dr Minivan, 3dr Ext Cargo Minivan AWD, 3dr Cargo Minivan AWD, XL 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, 3dr Minivan, XL 3dr Ext Minivan, Eddie Bauer 3dr Minivan AWD, 3dr Cargo Minivan, XLT 3dr Minivan AWD, Eddie Bauer 3dr Minivan, 3dr Minivan AWD, XLT 3dr Ext Minivan, 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, 3dr Ext Minivan, XLT 3dr Minivan, 3dr Ext Cargo Minivan, and Eddie Bauer 3dr Ext Minivan AWD.

