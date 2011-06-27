Used 1991 Ford Aerostar Consumer Reviews

Bullet Proof Engine! Mel Turner , 02/17/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The only reason I do not have my Aerostar today is because some guy, angry at his wife, totaled it while parked in front of my house. That V6 engine was bulletproof. Buy using only synthetic oil, the engine took a licking and kept on ticking (215000 miles at death) At start up I would hear a ticking sound, but as the engine warmed up the ticking went away and it never interfered with the performance. I loved the interior design. I had to replace the transmission and AC at 70K, but my extended warranty covered that beast. It was absolutely a blast and pleasure to drive on long trips. Report Abuse

Ugly but reliable! shrog , 02/03/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This beast now has 185,000 miles; the only problem I've had is an engine knock that gets better as the engine warms up (been knocking for a long time), and a wicked vibration under acceleration. Leaks a little oil but you know you can drive it any where. The AWD is great; it gets better traction than my Grand Cherokee. If the body would last as long as the engine I would keep it forever. Report Abuse

Wish They Still Made Them! Torres , 04/16/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought van used with 70k miles and it's now at 168k & running strong. Bought it to replace a 1995 Plymouth Voyager after it was totaled & the biggest difference noticed was all the extra room. We had 4 kids at the time & van is huge with extra big cargo area & storage even under seats. Lots of headroom. Can comfortably haul from kids to couches. Engine & transmission mechanically sound with only routine maintenance; light oil usage only problem. 3.0L V-6 not enough power & it strains when accelerating but rides smooth once going. Gas mileage good at 17 city, 25 hwy. Seats have thick cushions instead of thin like new vans we've rented. We've kept van as spare because no new van is as roomy. We wish this model was still made! Report Abuse

Aerostar JayCee , 03/22/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought van with 60,000 miles. Drove it for another 100,000 miles. No major problems. Great vehicle. Last year made 1997. Most for sale have over 100,000 to 200,000 mi, so it shows they last. Report Abuse