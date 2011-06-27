  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(21)
1994 Ford Aerostar Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

A high-mounted rear brake light is standard. No other changes to Ford's venerable minivan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Ford Aerostar.

5(57%)
4(29%)
3(9%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.4
21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Van
jack,06/27/2006
The most comfortable driving vehicle I've ever owned. 8 hours behind the wheel is very easy to do. Living in Wisconsin, the AWD has been very useful at times. The 4.0 liter is plenty of engine for this size van. I do think having to lubricate the front brakes every year is poor design. In the last 12 years I have enjoyed my Aerostar very much.
Ford truck, but in the shape of a minivan
freshbrood,03/11/2012
This things just awesome. I bought a '94 XLT in 2011.. 282k miles on it. That's right- Runs like a champ. Dependable, comfy, and surprisingly just about all the electrical works, except for passenger side window and lighter. All the lights and electrical otherwise are fine, still going strong.
Surprised
Surprised,07/20/2006
Bought used in 2003 to use primarily as a roofings sales rep van. All of my gear and literature fit perfectly! Heavy driving - bought with 160K and just turned 292K - with only minor maintenance required. Very comfortable - I'm 6'4" and 230 and was never uncomfortable during all of those miles. Van tends to soak up and hold the heat during the summer.
Crazy about this little van, it's a beaut
martha,11/22/2006
Got it for a steal , 9 hundred bucks, looks and runs brand new. Bought it at auction, it did have a knot on one tire...no biggie love love love it, it holds ALL my stuff.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1994 Ford Aerostar

Used 1994 Ford Aerostar Overview

The Used 1994 Ford Aerostar is offered in the following submodels: Aerostar Minivan. Available styles include Window 3dr Ext Cargo Minivan, XL Plus 3dr Ext Minivan, XL 3dr Minivan AWD, XLT 3dr Minivan AWD, Eddie Bauer 3dr Minivan, 3dr Ext Cargo Minivan AWD, XLT 3dr Minivan, XL Plus 3dr Minivan AWD, XL 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, Eddie Bauer 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, Window 3dr Cargo Minivan AWD, Eddie Bauer 3dr Ext Minivan, Window 3dr Cargo Minivan, XL Plus 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, 3dr Cargo Minivan AWD, XLT 3dr Ext Minivan, XLT 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, 3dr Cargo Minivan, XL Plus 3dr Minivan, 3dr Ext Cargo Minivan, Window 3dr Ext Cargo Minivan AWD, XL 3dr Minivan, XL 3dr Ext Minivan, and Eddie Bauer 3dr Minivan AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Ford Aerostar?

Which used 1994 Ford Aerostars are available in my area?

Which used 1994 Ford Aerostars are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Ford Aerostar for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Ford Aerostar.

Can't find a used 1994 Ford Aerostars you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Aerostar for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,271.

Find a used Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,856.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Aerostar for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,035.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,294.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Ford Aerostar?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

