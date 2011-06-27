1994 Ford Aerostar Review
Other years
Used Aerostar for Sale
1994 Highlights
A high-mounted rear brake light is standard. No other changes to Ford's venerable minivan.
jack,06/27/2006
The most comfortable driving vehicle I've ever owned. 8 hours behind the wheel is very easy to do. Living in Wisconsin, the AWD has been very useful at times. The 4.0 liter is plenty of engine for this size van. I do think having to lubricate the front brakes every year is poor design. In the last 12 years I have enjoyed my Aerostar very much.
freshbrood,03/11/2012
This things just awesome. I bought a '94 XLT in 2011.. 282k miles on it. That's right- Runs like a champ. Dependable, comfy, and surprisingly just about all the electrical works, except for passenger side window and lighter. All the lights and electrical otherwise are fine, still going strong.
Surprised,07/20/2006
Bought used in 2003 to use primarily as a roofings sales rep van. All of my gear and literature fit perfectly! Heavy driving - bought with 160K and just turned 292K - with only minor maintenance required. Very comfortable - I'm 6'4" and 230 and was never uncomfortable during all of those miles. Van tends to soak up and hold the heat during the summer.
martha,11/22/2006
Got it for a steal , 9 hundred bucks, looks and runs brand new. Bought it at auction, it did have a knot on one tire...no biggie love love love it, it holds ALL my stuff.
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
Related Used 1994 Ford Aerostar info
