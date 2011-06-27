  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Aerostar
  4. Used 1995 Ford Aerostar
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(25)
Appraise this car

1995 Ford Aerostar Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Aerostar for Sale
List Price Estimate
$817 - $1,422
Used Aerostar for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The XL and Eddie Bauer trim levels are dropped; only the XLT remains. The AWD system is available only in extended-length versions. Antilock brakes become standard for the Aerostar.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Ford Aerostar.

5(56%)
4(32%)
3(8%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.4
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Third Aerostar
Danny Hardwick,07/17/2010
I bought a used 1996 Aerostar in 1998 with 66,000 miles on it, and retired it with 225,000 miles on it when it started losing compression in two cylinders. Bought a 1995 with 99,000 miles on it in 2002. It now has 261,500 miles on it and still running strong. however I now live where we get heavy snows, and the two wheel drive does not climb the hills in snow if someone gets in front of you driving less than 30 miles per hour. I drove to Show Low AZ this morning and bought a 1995 AWD extended van with 116400 miles on it and drove it back to Ruidoso, NM. I could not have been happier if I had bought a new car off the lot. This one had been well kept, no rust, and only two door dings.
1995 AWD AEROSTAR
Allen Ballard,03/13/2007
My third AWD Aerostar and best yet. I own a second 1995 AWD, my first Aerostar was a 1990 short van. All 3 vans have have been rock solid dependable with normal maintenance issues such as front CV boots, steering knuckles/bearings being the most costly, occurring in the 130-140K mile range. These vans were built at Hazelwood, MO by some of the best people that Ford has. I enjoyed working with St Louis Assembly as a supplier QA Engineer for over 13 years so I speak from experience. Both vans have over 184K and plenty of life remaining. I am now considering another 97 AWD model. Gas mileage = 17- 20mpg & same as a Windstar which has less room and utility. Aerostar's build quality is far superior.
Aerostar
sjohn,06/24/2007
This is the best vehicle I have ever owned. I bought it new and have spent almost nothing on repairs. It now has 170,000 miles and still runs strong. Interior and extetior still look great. Wish Ford still made a vehicle this good. The 4.0 liter engine is great.
Keeps going and going
Awesome,11/23/2008
This vehicle is super reliable. I have not been able to wear it out. It has 230,000 kilometers on it 3.0 liter eng.does not use any oil. I have maintained this vehicle in accordance with manufacturers recommendations. It needs new shocks and some work. I have currently parked in my garage. No rust, I am going to put a new fuel pump for reliability purposes. This vehicle is in great shape and I want to keep it for a long time.
See all 25 reviews of the 1995 Ford Aerostar
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
135 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
135 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
135 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1995 Ford Aerostar features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1995 Ford Aerostar

Used 1995 Ford Aerostar Overview

The Used 1995 Ford Aerostar is offered in the following submodels: Aerostar Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Cargo Minivan, XLT 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, XLT 3dr Ext Minivan, and XLT 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Ford Aerostar?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Ford Aerostars are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Ford Aerostar for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Ford Aerostar.

Can't find a used 1995 Ford Aerostars you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Aerostar for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,066.

Find a used Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,516.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Aerostar for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,267.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,398.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Ford Aerostar?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Aerostar lease specials

Related Used 1995 Ford Aerostar info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles