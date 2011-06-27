1995 Ford Aerostar Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$817 - $1,422
Used Aerostar for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
The XL and Eddie Bauer trim levels are dropped; only the XLT remains. The AWD system is available only in extended-length versions. Antilock brakes become standard for the Aerostar.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Ford Aerostar.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Danny Hardwick,07/17/2010
I bought a used 1996 Aerostar in 1998 with 66,000 miles on it, and retired it with 225,000 miles on it when it started losing compression in two cylinders. Bought a 1995 with 99,000 miles on it in 2002. It now has 261,500 miles on it and still running strong. however I now live where we get heavy snows, and the two wheel drive does not climb the hills in snow if someone gets in front of you driving less than 30 miles per hour. I drove to Show Low AZ this morning and bought a 1995 AWD extended van with 116400 miles on it and drove it back to Ruidoso, NM. I could not have been happier if I had bought a new car off the lot. This one had been well kept, no rust, and only two door dings.
Allen Ballard,03/13/2007
My third AWD Aerostar and best yet. I own a second 1995 AWD, my first Aerostar was a 1990 short van. All 3 vans have have been rock solid dependable with normal maintenance issues such as front CV boots, steering knuckles/bearings being the most costly, occurring in the 130-140K mile range. These vans were built at Hazelwood, MO by some of the best people that Ford has. I enjoyed working with St Louis Assembly as a supplier QA Engineer for over 13 years so I speak from experience. Both vans have over 184K and plenty of life remaining. I am now considering another 97 AWD model. Gas mileage = 17- 20mpg & same as a Windstar which has less room and utility. Aerostar's build quality is far superior.
sjohn,06/24/2007
This is the best vehicle I have ever owned. I bought it new and have spent almost nothing on repairs. It now has 170,000 miles and still runs strong. Interior and extetior still look great. Wish Ford still made a vehicle this good. The 4.0 liter engine is great.
Awesome,11/23/2008
This vehicle is super reliable. I have not been able to wear it out. It has 230,000 kilometers on it 3.0 liter eng.does not use any oil. I have maintained this vehicle in accordance with manufacturers recommendations. It needs new shocks and some work. I have currently parked in my garage. No rust, I am going to put a new fuel pump for reliability purposes. This vehicle is in great shape and I want to keep it for a long time.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Ford Aerostar features & specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
135 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
135 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
135 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Aerostar
Related Used 1995 Ford Aerostar info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2020 Transit Connect
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500