2018 FIAT 500X Review
Pros & Cons
- Distinctive and well-made cabin with easy-to-use tech controls
- Offers safety features not usually available in this class
- Lower-priced trims are quite affordable
- More character and style than many competing small crossovers
- Fuel economy is just average
- Automatic transmission is clunky and easily confused
- Like many rivals, it has limited cargo and passenger space
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which 500X does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
When Fiat started selling cars again in the United States just a few years ago, the company wasted no time distinguishing itself. Its first car was the 500, a charismatic and stylish alternative to other subcompact cars. More recently, Fiat has expanded its lineup with the 500X. The 2018 500X is just as affordable as other pint-sized crossovers, but its Fiat 500-inspired exterior design, high-quality interior materials, and good use of interior space are enough to make this one of our favorites in the class.
From a broad perspective, it might be difficult to choose between the 500X and the other crossover in Fiat's lineup, the 500L. That car is slightly larger than the 500X, offers more passenger and cargo room, and costs about the same. However, the 500X is more versatile, offers optional all-wheel drive, and can be had with a wealth of advanced driver aids that aren't available for the 500L. The 500X's interior is decidedly more attractive, and it feels more nimble while cornering.
There are a few downsides to the 500X, such as lackluster fuel economy. But overall the 2018 Fiat 500X is a smart pick, especially if you want an affordable small crossover with some flair.
2018 FIAT 500X models
The 2018 Fiat 500X is a subcompact crossover SUV available in three trim levels: Pop, Trekking and Lounge.
The Pop model comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission paired to a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine (160 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque). Optional for the Pop and standard on the Trekking and Lounge is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder (180 hp, 175 lb-ft) mated to a nine-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard across the board, though all-wheel drive is available on models equipped with the 2.4-liter engine.
Standard equipment on the Pop trim includes 16-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, heated mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, a rearview camera, cruise control, air conditioning, a driver information display, height-adjustable front seats, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker sound system with a USB port and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Remote engine start, a center armrest, and keyless entry and ignition are included if the 2.4-liter engine is ordered. All-wheel-drive models also get 17-inch alloy wheels and adjustable driving modes.
Optional for the Pop is the Popular Equipment package, which adds alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, a leather-wrapped shift knob and steering wheel, front and rear floor mats,a center armrest, a six-speaker audio system, satellite radio and an additional USB port (charging only).
The Trekking model gets the larger engine and all of the above features (minus the parking sensors), along with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, rear privacy glass, an upgraded information display, adjustable drive modes, upgraded cloth upholstery and a removable, height-adjustable cargo floor panel.
A Popular Equipment package is also available for the Trekking, adding roof rails, dual-zone climate control, ambient interior lighting, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment) and a four-way power passenger seat. The Cold Weather package adds a windshield de-icer, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. A navigation system is available as a stand-alone option.
The Lounge includes all of the above options plus chrome exterior trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an eight-speaker audio system and a rear cargo cover.
Two more packages are available on both Trekking and Lounge models. The Advanced Safety package adds automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a forward collision warning system with automatic braking, rear parking sensors, and lane departure warning and intervention. The Premium package adds 18-inch wheels, a dual-pane sunroof and a nine-speaker Beats premium audio system. You can also get leather seating for the Trekking and Lounge as a stand-alone option.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our first drive of the 2016 Fiat 500X Lounge (2.4L inline-4 | 9-speed automatic | FWD)
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current 500X has received some revisions, including this year's standard rearview camera, new touchscreen with an updated interface, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Our findings remain applicable to this year's 500X.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 FIAT 500X.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the 500X models:
- ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
- Sounds an alert as the 500X approaches an object behind the car.
- Lane Departure Warning Plus
- Alerts the driver if the 500X begins drifting out of its lane and no turn signal is active.
- Blind-Spot and Cross-Path Detection
- Illuminates a light on the mirror if a vehicle is in the rear blind spot. If the turn signal is activated, an alert will sound.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the 500X
Related Used 2018 FIAT 500X info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 124 Spider
- 2019 FIAT 500
- 2019 500X
- FIAT 500X 2019
- FIAT 500e 2019
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 500
- 2019 FIAT 500L
- 2019 500L
- FIAT 500 2019