When Fiat started selling cars again in the United States just a few years ago, the company wasted no time distinguishing itself. Its first car was the 500, a charismatic and stylish alternative to other subcompact cars. More recently, Fiat has expanded its lineup with the 500X. The 2018 500X is just as affordable as other pint-sized crossovers, but its Fiat 500-inspired exterior design, high-quality interior materials, and good use of interior space are enough to make this one of our favorites in the class.

From a broad perspective, it might be difficult to choose between the 500X and the other crossover in Fiat's lineup, the 500L. That car is slightly larger than the 500X, offers more passenger and cargo room, and costs about the same. However, the 500X is more versatile, offers optional all-wheel drive, and can be had with a wealth of advanced driver aids that aren't available for the 500L. The 500X's interior is decidedly more attractive, and it feels more nimble while cornering.

There are a few downsides to the 500X, such as lackluster fuel economy. But overall the 2018 Fiat 500X is a smart pick, especially if you want an affordable small crossover with some flair.