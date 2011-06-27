  1. Home
  2. FIAT
  3. FIAT 500X
  4. Used 2018 FIAT 500X
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2018 FIAT 500X Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive and well-made cabin with easy-to-use tech controls
  • Offers safety features not usually available in this class
  • Lower-priced trims are quite affordable
  • More character and style than many competing small crossovers
  • Fuel economy is just average
  • Automatic transmission is clunky and easily confused
  • Like many rivals, it has limited cargo and passenger space
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
FIAT 500X for Sale
2018
2017
2016
List Price Range
$16,998 - $19,685
Used 500X for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which 500X does Edmunds recommend?

The base Pop model is reasonably priced, but you'll be stuck with the manual transmission and 1.6-liter engine combo. Once you add the automatic transmission (and requisite larger engine) to the Pop, it doesn't cost much more to upgrade to the Trekking, which is our pick in the 500X lineup. It's equipped with plenty of convenience and luxury features, and its list of optional extras is more extensive than the Pop's.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

When Fiat started selling cars again in the United States just a few years ago, the company wasted no time distinguishing itself. Its first car was the 500, a charismatic and stylish alternative to other subcompact cars. More recently, Fiat has expanded its lineup with the 500X. The 2018 500X is just as affordable as other pint-sized crossovers, but its Fiat 500-inspired exterior design, high-quality interior materials, and good use of interior space are enough to make this one of our favorites in the class.

From a broad perspective, it might be difficult to choose between the 500X and the other crossover in Fiat's lineup, the 500L. That car is slightly larger than the 500X, offers more passenger and cargo room, and costs about the same. However, the 500X is more versatile, offers optional all-wheel drive, and can be had with a wealth of advanced driver aids that aren't available for the 500L. The 500X's interior is decidedly more attractive, and it feels more nimble while cornering.

There are a few downsides to the 500X, such as lackluster fuel economy. But overall the 2018 Fiat 500X is a smart pick, especially if you want an affordable small crossover with some flair.

2018 FIAT 500X models

The 2018 Fiat 500X is a subcompact crossover SUV available in three trim levels: Pop, Trekking and Lounge.

The Pop model comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission paired to a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine (160 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque). Optional for the Pop and standard on the Trekking and Lounge is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder (180 hp, 175 lb-ft) mated to a nine-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard across the board, though all-wheel drive is available on models equipped with the 2.4-liter engine.

Standard equipment on the Pop trim includes 16-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, heated mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, a rearview camera, cruise control, air conditioning, a driver information display, height-adjustable front seats, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker sound system with a USB port and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Remote engine start, a center armrest, and keyless entry and ignition are included if the 2.4-liter engine is ordered. All-wheel-drive models also get 17-inch alloy wheels and adjustable driving modes.

Optional for the Pop is the Popular Equipment package, which adds alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, a leather-wrapped shift knob and steering wheel, front and rear floor mats,a center armrest, a six-speaker audio system, satellite radio and an additional USB port (charging only).

The Trekking model gets the larger engine and all of the above features (minus the parking sensors), along with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, rear privacy glass, an upgraded information display, adjustable drive modes, upgraded cloth upholstery and a removable, height-adjustable cargo floor panel.

A Popular Equipment package is also available for the Trekking, adding roof rails, dual-zone climate control, ambient interior lighting, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment) and a four-way power passenger seat. The Cold Weather package adds a windshield de-icer, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. A navigation system is available as a stand-alone option.

The Lounge includes all of the above options plus chrome exterior trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an eight-speaker audio system and a rear cargo cover.

Two more packages are available on both Trekking and Lounge models. The Advanced Safety package adds automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a forward collision warning system with automatic braking, rear parking sensors, and lane departure warning and intervention. The Premium package adds 18-inch wheels, a dual-pane sunroof and a nine-speaker Beats premium audio system. You can also get leather seating for the Trekking and Lounge as a stand-alone option.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our first drive of the 2016 Fiat 500X Lounge (2.4L inline-4 | 9-speed automatic | FWD)

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current 500X has received some revisions, including this year's standard rearview camera, new touchscreen with an updated interface, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Our findings remain applicable to this year's 500X.

Driving

We thought the 500X, with 180 horsepower (about 30 to 40 hp more than rivals), would be the segment track star. It isn't. Not bad, just disappointing. In fact, that's how we'd describe the dynamic skills of the 500X in general. The unrefined nine-speed automatic is one area that clearly needs work.

Comfort

The ride may be a bit rough for some, but it shouldn't be objectionable if you're used to a more firmly sprung car. Seat comfort is excellent and benefits from ample adjustment (including passenger-seat height adjustment, rare for this class). Engine noise is impressively quelled.

Interior

The interior feels roomy, at least for occupants up front. Like many subcompact SUVs, the amount of rear legroom is highly dependent on the positioning of the front seats. Materials quality is superior to many in this class.

Utility

The 500X's tiny cargo volume is typical for the segment. Four small but useful bins reside up front with usable cupholders. The sloped roofline requires folding the 60/40-split rear seats to carry bulky items, but the movable floor cover can be lowered for more space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 FIAT 500X.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Hot
PaulW,04/21/2018
Urbana Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
What I love. Well just look at the car! So stylish. I had been driving a 2013 Subaru Crosstrek. I love that this is even a little more compact and that there are so few on the road. Performance probably not as good. Subaru AWD can't be beat, and the Subaru flat 4 has a lower center of gravity. Ground clearance on the 500X is same as Crosstrek, very good. Seats ride higher on the 500X even though the heights of the vehicles are the same, so better road visibility. 5'11" or taller is a problem in the back if you have the moonroof. Acceleration is about the same (Fiat has more HP but more weight). Gas mileage (25 combined) is one less than the Crosstrek. Cabin noise is much better in the 500X. Rear visibility better in the 500X (I had to remove the rear headrests in the Crosstrek). Professional reviews complain about the 9-speed struggling to find the right gear, I haven't noticed a thing. Most importantly, did I mention how hot this thing is? Ow! Love it! (Cons: no cargo cover (though it's only a small gap between the back seats and the trunk), auto dim mirror on top model only, limited Fiat accessories, gas mileage should be better.)
The cutest car in the parking lot
Mary G.,03/04/2019
Trekking 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
Easy in and out. Handles superbly. Parks like a dream.
Fiat pop
Tony,08/08/2018
Pop 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
Initial quality and overall performance of car is excellent. Ride and appeal much better than expected. Truly a fun car to drive and very functional.
Stylish - great ride - lots of equipment
Isuzuguy,01/11/2020
Lounge 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I love my 2018 Fiat 500x Lounge ! Great ride - very maneuverable - tight turning - panoramic sunroof - Beats system - great car perforated leather - 18” tires and aluminum wheels - really nice ride !
See all 4 reviews of the 2018 FIAT 500X
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2018 FIAT 500X features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the 500X models:

ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Sounds an alert as the 500X approaches an object behind the car.
Lane Departure Warning Plus
Alerts the driver if the 500X begins drifting out of its lane and no turn signal is active.
Blind-Spot and Cross-Path Detection
Illuminates a light on the mirror if a vehicle is in the rear blind spot. If the turn signal is activated, an alert will sound.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 FIAT 500X

Used 2018 FIAT 500X Overview

The Used 2018 FIAT 500X is offered in the following submodels: 500X SUV. Available styles include Trekking 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Pop 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Lounge 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Pop 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Lounge 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Urbana Edition 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), and Urbana Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 FIAT 500X?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 FIAT 500X trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 FIAT 500X Pop is priced between $16,998 and$16,998 with odometer readings between 24908 and24908 miles.
  • The Used 2018 FIAT 500X Trekking is priced between $19,685 and$19,685 with odometer readings between 9635 and9635 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 FIAT 500XES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 FIAT 500X for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2018 500XES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,998 and mileage as low as 9635 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 FIAT 500X.

Can't find a used 2018 FIAT 500Xs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used FIAT 500X for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,392.

Find a used FIAT for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,714.

Find a used certified pre-owned FIAT 500X for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,706.

Find a used certified pre-owned FIAT for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,240.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 FIAT 500X?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out FIAT lease specials
Check out FIAT 500X lease specials

Related Used 2018 FIAT 500X info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles