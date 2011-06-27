  1. Home
2017 FIAT 500X Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive and well-made cabin with easy-to-use tech controls
  • Reasonably priced
  • offers safety features not usually available in this class
  • So-so fuel economy
  • Confused and clunky automatic transmission
  • Meager cargo room
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

As popular small crossovers such as the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 have become bigger and more expensive over the years, a few automakers have recently debuted new, smaller crossovers to fill the void. Fiat, primarily known for the diminutive 500 coupe and convertible, released its own subcompact crossover, the 500X, just last year. One year later, the 2017 Fiat 500X is not only near the top of its class, it's also one of Fiat's best cars.

From the outside, the 500X doesn't look much different from the 500 aside from its raised stance, beefier bodywork and two extra doors. Inside is a different story, though. With expanded use of soft-touch plastics and higher-quality upholstery, the 500X features a more upscale cabin compared to its corporate sibling and even larger, more expensive compact crossovers. It's also roomier than the 500, though, like many of its brethren, there's not a ton of cargo or passenger room. Fitting four adults requires a great deal of empathy and a good negotiator. This segment also puts a premium on good fuel economy, often at the expense of engine performance. The fairly lackluster acceleration proves the 500X is no exception, but it is less fuel-efficient than rivals, and its nine-speed transmission's clunky shifting behavior can get annoying at times.

If you're shopping for a subcompact crossover, there are a few others you might also want to consider. The Jeep Renegade is mechanically related to the 500X but has a more adventurous personality and enhanced off-road ability. The Mazda CX-3 is reasonably quick and surprisingly sporty for this segment. If maximizing the utility of your little crossover is a priority, the Honda HR-V offers one of the largest cargo areas and rear seats in the class. But overall we think you'll like the 500X, especially if you desire a subcompact crossover with some Italian flair and attitude.

Standard safety features of the 2017 Fiat 500X include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, a driver knee airbag, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, active front head restraints and hill start assist.

Available safety features include a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, a blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert, a lane departure warning and intervention system, and a forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking.

In Edmunds testing, the 500X came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, which is average for a small SUV.

2017 FIAT 500X models

The 2017 Fiat 500X is a subcompact five-passenger crossover SUV offered in three trim levels: Pop, Trekking and Lounge.

Standard equipment on the Pop model includes 16-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, heated mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, cruise control, air-conditioning, a driver information display, height-adjustable front seats, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a four-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port. Remote engine start and keyless entry and ignition are included if the 2.4-liter engine is ordered. All-wheel-drive models also get 17-inch alloy wheels and a center armrest.

Optional for the Pop is the Popular Equipment package, which adds alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, a leather-wrapped shift knob and steering wheel, front and rear floor mats, a 5-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a six-speaker audio system, satellite radio and an additional USB port (charging only).

The 500X Trekking gets the larger engine and all of the above features (minus the rearview camera and parking sensors), along with 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, rear privacy glass, an upgraded information display, adjustable drive modes, upgraded cloth upholstery and a removable, height-adjustable cargo floor panel.

A Popular Equipment package is also available for the Trekking, adding roof rails, a rearview camera, dual-zone climate control, ambient interior lighting, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with four-way power lumbar) and a four-way power passenger seat. The Cold Weather package adds a windshield de-icer, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. A navigation system is packaged with a 6.5-inch touchscreen and HD radio.

The Lounge includes all of the above options plus an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an eight-speaker audio system and a rear cargo cover.

There are two more packages available on both Trekking and Lounge models. The Advanced Safety package adds automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a forward collision warning system with automatic braking, rear parking sensors, and lane departure warning and intervention. The Premium package adds 18-inch wheels, a dual-pane sunroof and a nine-speaker Beats premium audio system. You can also get leather seating for the Trekking and Lounge as a standalone option.

The 2017 Fiat 500X's base Pop model comes standard with a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder that makes 160 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain is offered only with a six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive.

Optional for the Pop and standard on the Trekking and Lounge is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that is good for 180 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. It is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. The AWD system normally powers just the front wheels, such as when cruising on the highway, and can send up to half of the engine's power to the rear when the front wheels lose grip.

In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive 500X went from zero to 60 mph in 9.0 seconds, which is slow in general but close to average for the segment.

While official EPA fuel economy estimates were not available for the 2017 500X at our review's publishing time, we don't expect them to change much from last year's model. The 2016 Fiat 500X with the 1.4-liter engine and manual transmission earned an EPA rating of 28 mpg combined (25 city/34 highway). The EPA estimated the 2.4-liter engine achieved 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway) with front-wheel drive, while going with all-wheel drive dropped the figures slightly to 24 mpg combined (21 city/30 highway). These figures are lower than those given to competitors including the Honda HR-V and Mazda CX-3.

Driving

Fiat offers two engine and transmission setups for the 2017 500X, but neither is perfect. The 1.4-liter four-cylinder in the Pop model is smoother than the 2.4-liter standard in all other models, and its easy-shifting manual transmission lets you readily tap into its usable power. Its limited availability largely makes it a moot point, however. The 2.4 has more low-rpm torque, and it comes with an automatic transmission. Unfortunately, it can sound rough at high rpm, and its acceleration is disappointing given its ample power figures. The automatic's occasional clunky gearshifts at low speeds (as in when stuck in heavy traffic), along with slow downshifts for highway passing, are other demerits.

In most other respects, we like how the Fiat 500X drives. Its body structure feels substantial, and the suspension, though firmly tuned, does a good job of absorbing bumps and ruts. Around turns, the 500X remains fairly flat and nimble (especially the front-wheel-drive model that sits about an inch lower), and it's small enough to dart in and out of traffic and park with ease.

Interior

The 500X is a high-water mark for Fiat interiors. The overall look is attractive, and the materials are higher in quality than those found in not only other Fiat cabins but several larger, pricier SUVs as well. Soft-touch surfaces are found on the dash and armrests, and Fiat makes a center console standard in a class where they can be optional. There are still some hard plastics on the dash face and door tops, but that seems appropriate for the price point.

Fiat also offers modern connectivity for buyers who choose the Uconnect 6.5 system. It's run through a 6.5-inch touchscreen and offers such features as navigation, Yelp local search and internet radio through owners' smartphones, text-to-speech and speech-to-text capability, remote locking and starting, and, for an additional fee, Wi-Fi hotspot capability. Uconnect is easy to understand and operate and is among the best infotainment systems on the market. Although the 5.0-inch touchscreen on Pop and Trekking models also utilizes Uconnect, it's not the ideal system for the 500X. The virtual buttons look cramped in the smaller screen, making it more difficult to hit the right button without diverting your eyes from the road.

The 500X is small, offering less rear seat and cargo room than compact hatchbacks such as the VW Golf and Mazda 3. Compared to other subcompact SUVs, though, it's average. Front seat occupants have more than enough head- and legroom, with the available eight-way power seats offering a truly impressive degree of adjustment even for tall occupants. Of course, you'll want to avoid tall drivers if you're stuck in the back. Rear seat space is otherwise sufficient, though the optional sunroof could chew into headroom. There is enough room for a week's worth of groceries behind the rear seats, and the rear seat folds down (but not fully flat) to expand that to 32.1 cubic feet. The trunks of all but the base model can also expand by removing or lowering the floor partition.

Consumer reviews

5(61%)
4(23%)
3(0%)
2(7%)
1(9%)
4.2
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

If you are tired of the same old same old....
Robert DiGia,06/26/2017
Pop 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I have owned over 65 vehicle in my lifetime, and this 500X hits a sweet spot between form and function. It has that either love it or hate it styling ..which I love...the driving experience with the manual 6 speed and turbo 1.4 gives that sense of control and feel for the road that seems missing in most of the made for the masses CUV's out there...its refreshing to be engaged with the driving experience instead being a slave to the computer controlled automatic transmissions that make a mad dash for the highest ratio gearing no matter what speed you are driving. I guess I am one of the 4% ers that still like to row their own gears in this style of vehicle. The great part of this vehicle is that it has a 4 year/50K bumper to bumper warranty for a car that is priced with incentives at $15K . Add to that fact, that the car is well executed in its fit and finish with better quality materials than what would be found on higher grade trim levels from other manufacturers you can drive away from the dealership confident that you are not feeling car poor and still are driving a car that might arouse some envy from onlookers. ......time will tell if the thrill of commanding a fun to drive stylish CUV will fade, but I suspect given the choice of driving my RAV4 limited or the 500X in my driveway I will grab the keys to the FIAT....she is just so much more fun! I have had the car a year now.... still love driving it. The 4cyl Turbo with the 6 speed is in my opinion the better of the two drivetrains. Unfortunately a buyer cannot option the AWD system with this drivetrain arrangement. FIAT only offers a 4wd with their Jeep Renegade that uses the same platform as the 500x with the turbo and manual setup. I knew that when I bought the car and looked at the Jeep... but the suspension tuning and styling pushed me to the 500x ... I have an AWD vehicle so it wasn’t a big deal to forego the option in the FIAT... so far very pleased... lots of compliments on the car from onlookers at gas stations and parking lots...
Impressive SUV! Worth every penny.
Shawn J,03/04/2017
Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I moved into the 500x Trekking AWD from my 2013 FIAT Abarth. I really really liked my Abarth but absolutely love my new 500x! I have some physical disabilities and the Abarth was while very fun to drive also hard for me to drive and was starting to find that people just do not see you in that small of a vehicle. Looking for comfort, and size over the Abarth and the high quality of a precision Italian SUV boy did I find it! The new interior of the 500x Trekking is amazing and the technology in the features blew me away! It may take me a month to learn how to use everything this SUV has to offer. Styling is great and the optional 18" wheel package and AWD I got adds even more tremendous styling. Acceleration is so so but then again I'm coming from the Abarth. Fuel economy is also not real fantastic but still pretty reasonable. Overall I have zero complaints on this SUV. The one serious recommendation I have though is, get either the Trekking AWD or Lounge AWD model. I test drove the Pop and Easy FWD models and they do not even compare. All the bells and whistles with the two higher models are 100% worth it!
500xcellent! Even better after one year.
motoraway,02/05/2017
Lounge 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I'm a little biased to the Fiat brand having owned a 128 Sport Coupe in the 70's and currently a 2012 500 Abarth. The 500x was something I wanted but had to do a little arm twisting to get my wife on board. We traded her Jeep Wrangler Sport in and I believe we were both happy to say goodbye to what was probably the most uncomfortable vehicle we've owned. We've sacrificed a little space moving into the 500x but aside from that we really love this vehicle. The ride is really comfortable, handling is precise, acceleration is adequate and it's a treat to drive. That's one thing about my Fiats that set them apart from all the other vehicles we've owned. Plain and simple, they are fun to drive! 02/06/2018 - Like a fine wine, this vehicle gets better with age. Still enjoy all aspects of the vehicle very much.
Best Car I've Ever Owned....
JT,02/22/2018
Lounge 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I've been extremely happy with this car. Ride is excellent. Quite and smooth. Great gas mileage!!! Great power!!! Fantastic Handling!!! I feel like I'm driving a sports car. I'm glad the computer has a setting to notify you regarding your speed. I have mine set for 10 miles above the limit and it is always notifying me as you don't realize how fast you are going. You can't feel it shifting except when you first start out as it is a little hesitant. The interior rivals cars that are much costlier. The materials used and fit and finish are excellent. My biggest gripe is Fiat needs to market this car through their Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler dealers and service them their as well or at worst case scenario require Alfa/Maserati dealers to service at least under warranty. I live in a fairly large metropolitan city and I have to drive 60 to 75 miles to the closet dealer for warranty work. I only wish I drove more but I work out of my house......
See all 13 reviews of the 2017 FIAT 500X
Features & Specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2017 FIAT 500X Overview

The Used 2017 FIAT 500X is offered in the following submodels: 500X SUV. Available styles include Lounge 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Lounge 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Trekking 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Pop 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), and Pop 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

