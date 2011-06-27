  1. Home
2022 FIAT 500X

MSRP range: $26,295 - $32,275
2022 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV Exterior. Sport Appearance Package Shown.
+53
MSRP$27,790
Edmunds suggests you pay$27,241
What Should I Pay

2022 FIAT 500X Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Distinctive and well-made cabin
  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • More character and style than many competing small crossovers
  • Limited cargo and passenger space
  • Small touchscreen can be tough to use
  • High starting price
  • Several available driving aids, but few work well
  • Trekking Plus trim level replaced with Trekking Value Plus package
  • Small changes in available features
  • Part of the first Fiat 500X generation introduced for 2016
2022 FIAT 500X pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 FIAT 500X.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$26,295
MPG & Fuel
24 City / 30 Hwy / 26 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 12.7 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: all wheel drive
Transmission: 9-speed automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 177 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque: 210 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 167.2 in. / Height: 63.7 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 79.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: 70.7 in.
Curb Weight: 3305 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 14.1 cu.ft.
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the FIAT 500X a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 500X both on the road and at the track. You probably care about FIAT 500X fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 500X gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 500X has 14.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a FIAT 500X. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 FIAT 500X?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 FIAT 500X:

  • Trekking Plus trim level replaced with Trekking Value Plus package
  • Small changes in available features
  • Part of the first Fiat 500X generation introduced for 2016
Learn more

Is the FIAT 500X reliable?

To determine whether the FIAT 500X is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 500X. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 500X's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 FIAT 500X a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 FIAT 500X is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 500X is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 FIAT 500X?

The least-expensive 2022 FIAT 500X is the 2022 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,295.

Other versions include:

  • Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $27,430
  • Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $28,285
  • Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $26,295
  • Yacht Club Capri 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $32,275
Learn more

What are the different models of FIAT 500X?

If you're interested in the FIAT 500X, the next question is, which 500X model is right for you? 500X variants include Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and Yacht Club Capri 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of 500X models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 FIAT 500X Overview

The 2022 FIAT 500X is offered in the following submodels: 500X SUV. Available styles include Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and Yacht Club Capri 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A). FIAT 500X models are available with a 1.3 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 177 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 FIAT 500X comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 9-speed automatic. The 2022 FIAT 500X comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 FIAT 500X?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 FIAT 500X and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 500X.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 FIAT 500X and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 500X featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 FIAT 500X?

2022 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2022 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,790. The average price paid for a new 2022 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $549 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $549 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,241.

The average savings for the 2022 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 2% below the MSRP.

What is the MPG of a 2022 FIAT 500X?

2022 FIAT 500X Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 9-speed automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
26 compined MPG,
24 city MPG/30 highway MPG

2022 FIAT 500X Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 9-speed automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
26 compined MPG,
24 city MPG/30 highway MPG

2022 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 9-speed automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
26 compined MPG,
24 city MPG/30 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG26
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement1.3 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase101.2 in.
Length167.2 in.
WidthN/A
Height63.7 in.
Curb Weight3305 lbs.

