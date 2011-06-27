  1. Home
2021 FIAT 500X

MSRP range: $25,140 - $30,160
2021 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV Exterior. Sport Appearance Package Shown.
MSRP$26,635
Edmunds suggests you pay$25,730
Other years
FIAT 500X for Sale

2021 FIAT 500X Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Distinctive and well-made cabin
  • Strong engine is reasonably efficient at 26 mpg combined
  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • More character and style than many competing small crossovers
  • Limited cargo and passenger space
  • Small touchscreen can be tough to use
  • Starting price is high
  • Several available driving aids, but few work well
  • Sport Value package adds a panoramic sunroof, LED headlights and other premium features
  • Pop and Trekking models receive upgraded interior trim
  • Part of the first Fiat 500X generation introduced for 2016
Save as much as $1,247 with Edmunds

2021 FIAT 500X pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 FIAT 500X price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 FIAT 500X.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Trekking 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Trekking 4dr SUV AWD
    1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A
    MSRP$26,470
    MPG 24 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed automatic
    Horsepower177 hp @ 5500 rpm
    Pop 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Pop 4dr SUV AWD
    1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A
    MSRP$25,140
    MPG 24 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed automatic
    Horsepower177 hp @ 5500 rpm
    Sport 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Sport 4dr SUV AWD
    1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A
    MSRP$27,370
    MPG 24 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed automatic
    Horsepower177 hp @ 5500 rpm
    Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD
    1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A
    MSRP$30,160
    MPG 24 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed automatic
    Horsepower177 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all 2021 FIAT 500X specs & features
    Safety

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the FIAT 500X a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 500X both on the road and at the track. You probably care about FIAT 500X fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 500X gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 500X has 14.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a FIAT 500X. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 FIAT 500X?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 FIAT 500X:

    • Sport Value package adds a panoramic sunroof, LED headlights and other premium features
    • Pop and Trekking models receive upgraded interior trim
    • Part of the first Fiat 500X generation introduced for 2016
    Learn more

    Is the FIAT 500X reliable?

    To determine whether the FIAT 500X is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 500X. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 500X's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 FIAT 500X a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 FIAT 500X is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 500X is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 FIAT 500X?

    The least-expensive 2021 FIAT 500X is the 2021 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,140.

    Other versions include:

    • Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $26,470
    • Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $25,140
    • Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $27,370
    • Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $30,160
    Learn more

    What are the different models of FIAT 500X?

    If you're interested in the FIAT 500X, the next question is, which 500X model is right for you? 500X variants include Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of 500X models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 FIAT 500X

    2021 FIAT 500X Overview

    The 2021 FIAT 500X is offered in the following submodels: 500X SUV. Available styles include Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A).

    What do people think of the 2021 FIAT 500X?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 FIAT 500X and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 500X.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 FIAT 500X and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 500X featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 FIAT 500X?

    2021 FIAT 500X Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

    The 2021 FIAT 500X Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,240. The average price paid for a new 2021 FIAT 500X Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $1,247 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,247 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,993.

    The average savings for the 2021 FIAT 500X Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 3.5% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2021 FIAT 500X Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 FIAT 500X Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

    The 2021 FIAT 500X Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,350. The average price paid for a new 2021 FIAT 500X Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $1,085 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,085 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,266.

    The average savings for the 2021 FIAT 500X Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 3.5% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 4 2021 FIAT 500X Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

    The 2021 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,935. The average price paid for a new 2021 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $911 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $911 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,024.

    The average savings for the 2021 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 3.4% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 FIAT 500XES are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 FIAT 500X for sale near. There are currently 25 new 2021 500XES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,635 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 FIAT 500X. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,500 on a used or CPO 2021 500X available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 FIAT 500Xs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new FIAT for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,672.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 FIAT 500X?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

