Purchased this Fiat 500X Trek, several weeks ago. I experienced my first breakdown, halfway, during my one hour drive home from the dealer. It shut off at 40 mph, and was difficult to start afterwards. Was instructed by my salesperson to take it to the service department the very next day, which I did, with the engine light on for the entire trip. They read the onboard diagnostic. The service tech expained that the computer was reading fault codes and self correcting as it learns. This conclusion set uneasy with me, but I was inclined to take my service manager's advise. Was sent out the door with instructions to return if any further problems. This very same day, I made it half way home, when I stopped for a soda. Upon attempting to restart my vehicle, it would not start. After several attempts of starting the moter, I called the service dept back to report my problem, but was only able to leave a message. After waiting 20 minutes for thier call back, I again attempted to start the motor, and was successfull. Engine light was on however, and it seems to be running out of tune, with little power. The service department finally returned my call, and instructed me to return the vehicle again, which I did the very next day. And was awarded a rental car. After about 8 days, I was advised that my Fiat had a new onboard body computer module installed, and that it was fine and ready for pick up. I finally made my first successful trip home with this car. However, the very next day, The vehicle became difficult to start, and remained in 3rd gear at all times, with the engine light on. So, again, another call to the service department, and I was advised to have the vehicle towed, which I did with the assistance of the Fiat Roadside Assistance, and a local towing service, and was awarded another rental vehicle. After several days, I was advised that there was a loose/corroded ground wire on the side of my transmission, which was repared, and my vehicle was ready for pick up. Once again, I picked up my vehicle, and did make a successful trip home. However... the very next day, having driven about 30 miles, the vehicle shut off while driving at about 25 mph. I did finally restart, but stayed in 3rd gear at all times, and showed an engine light on. I pulled off the road again, and called the service department. There were several attempts at reaching them on this occassion. And my family and I found ourselves stranded for some significant period of time. After a long period of time, the vehicle restarted, engine light did stay on, however it was switching through the automatic gears successfully, so I limped the car back home. Once again, another rental vehicle and yet another tow sevice back to the service department, where my vehicle sits at this time. To summerize, my vehicle has been in service 4 times in as many weeks, remains there to date, has less than 500 miles, all of them being to the service department and back. I have serveral hundred dollars tied up in rental car deposits, and am very disappointed. The most distressing thing is shutting down while in motion. I find this to be very dangerous under some driving and traffic conditions. I will on Monday, ask this Fiat dealer to buy back my car. It is my hope that this car is the "lemon:, and not the entire model. As I do really like this line up of cars, I am sure my dealer could satifactory place me in another like and kind of Fiat, 500X AWD, and look forward to that discussion. Just saying...beware. Okay, 2 years later. After a very hard and lengthy bout with Chrysler Fiat, my Fiat was determined to be a "lemon", and was replaced. It's been a couple years in my new Fiat. At this time, this new 500x continues to run strong, with regular maintenance as oil changes, etc... Only complaint I have at this time, would be the trim of the vehicle. It's all glued from factory, and has been coming off all around the car. That would be the rubber and chrome strips and moldings. Leaving a very sticking substance underneath that seams to get on everything. Clothes, hands, the dog. Very annoying, and ugly looking. But hey, it starts and goes. Would not purchase another one though. Good Luck.

