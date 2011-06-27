  1. Home
2016 FIAT 500X Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive and well-made cabin with easy-to-use tech controls
  • reasonably priced
  • offers safety features not usually available in this class.
  • Firm ride
  • so-so fuel economy
  • confused and clunky automatic transmission
  • meager cargo room.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Fiat 500X offers many of the strengths of the quickly expanding subcompact crossover segment, including nimble driving manners, decent interior space and thrifty fuel economy, and does it with some Italian flair. It's worth checking out if you're interested in a pint-sized SUV.

Vehicle overview

Fiat made its return to the United States in 2012 with the 500, a car that was high on character but low on utility. Then the company introduced its 500L, which has plenty of room for a small car but falls short in just about every other quantifiable area. With the release of the 2016 500X, though, Fiat has come up with a vehicle that we think is its most balanced yet. The 500X is a subcompact crossover SUV that delivers the personality of the 500 hatchback, more total interior room than the 500L and then a crossover's elevated driving position and traction-enhancing security of available all-wheel drive. For the most part, it's a successful formula.

The 2016 Fiat 500X brings Italian flair to the subcompact crossover SUV segment.

On the outside, the 500X looks like a larger, raised version of the 500 that also got a dose of machismo. Dimensions are still relatively small -- its length and width are about the same as a Volkswagen Golf, for example -- but you do get five-passenger capacity as well as some useful cargo space. The interior is not only the best yet from this Italian brand, but also compelling for this price point in general. Besides quality interior materials, Fiat offers a version of Chrysler's excellent Uconnect touchscreen interface. There are also options that come as a surprise for a low-priced vehicle, including a heated steering wheel and such safety features as a blind spot monitoring system, a lane departure intervention system and a forward collision warning system.

Built on a rigid structure, the 500X is sporty and carlike on the road, with a solid feeling to it. We're less impressed with what's under the hood, though. Fiat offers one of two engines, but neither one is all that great. The turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder can only had on the base model with front-drive and a manual transmission, so even if it were the world's best engine, it would largely be a moot point for most shoppers. With its higher power output, the 2.4-liter four-cylinder would seem to be a fine alternative, but it delivers underwhelming acceleration considering its power rating and is paired to a sometimes confused and clunky-shifting nine-speed automatic transmission.

The 500X isn't the only subcompact SUV to consider, as several others are also hitting the market this year. The 2016 Mazda CX-3 offers even less in the way of utility, but counters with more driver engagement. The 2016 Honda HR-V is the segment cargo- and people-hauling champ, getting the most out of its tiny exterior dimensions courtesy of Honda's interior packaging wizardry. Then there's the 500X's mechanically related corporate sibling, the Jeep Renegade, which is similar in many ways apart from styling and its ability to venture off-road. Finally, there is a pair of funkier offerings already on sale: the sporty Nissan Juke and popular (but front-drive only) Kia Soul. Overall, though, we think the Edmunds "B"-rated 2016 Fiat 500X is a pretty appealing and characterful entry in the growing subcompact crossover SUV segment.

2016 FIAT 500X models

A subcompact five-passenger crossover SUV, the 2016 Fiat 500X is offered in Pop, Easy, Trekking, Lounge and Trekking Plus models. The Pop comes only with front-wheel drive, while the other models are offered with front- or all-wheel drive.

Standard equipment on the Pop model includes 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, full power accessories, heated mirrors, cruise control, air-conditioning, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a four-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

The Easy adds 17-inch alloy wheels, three selectable drive modes (Auto, Sport, Traction +), keyless ignition and entry, ambient LED lighting, a leather-wrapped shift knob and steering wheel, and a removable height-adjustable cargo floor panel. Electronic additions consist of a rearview camera, the Uconnect control interface with a 5-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an additional USB port (charging only) and six speakers.

The Trekking gets 18-inch alloy wheels, a more rugged front fascia, foglights, automatic headlights, an upgraded trip computer and upgraded cloth upholstery.

The Lounge lacks the Trekking trim's exterior body cladding, but adds a windshield wiper de-icer, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, ambient interior lighting, remote ignition, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with four-way power lumbar), heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a rear cargo cover. It also gets an upgraded audio system, a rearview camera and the Uconnect 6.5 control interface, which comes with a 6.5-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, traffic reporting and HD radio.

The available 6.5-inch Uconnect touchscreen works well.

The top-of-the-line Trekking Plus adds 18-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, a blind spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alerts and rear parking sensors.

Many of the standard features of the higher line models are optional on lower-end models, but Fiat also offers packages to bolster the Lounge and Trekking Plus. Each numbered "Lounge Collection" builds on the content of the previous one. The Lounge Collection 1 package includes rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. The Lounge Collection 2 package adds leather upholstery to those features. The Lounge Collection 3 package adds 18-inch alloy wheels, while the Lounge Collection 4 package adds a dual-pane sunroof. The Lounge Collection 5 adds a nine-speaker Beats premium audio system and Lounge Collection 6 adds automatic high-beam headlights, automatic wipers, a lane departure intervention system and a forward collision warning system.

The Trekking Plus Collection 1 adds the dual-pane sunroof and Beats premium audio system, while the Trekking Plus Collection 2 package has the dual-pane sunroof, automatic high-beam headlights, lane departure intervention system, forward collision warning system and automatic wipers.

2016 Highlights

The 500X is an all-new vehicle for the 2016 model year.

Performance & mpg

All 500X models except for the base Pop come with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that is good for 180 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque and is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard. The available all-wheel-drive system disconnects the rear wheels when they aren't needed, such as when cruising on the highway, and can send up to half of the power to the rear when the front wheels lose grip.

In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive 500X went from zero to 60 mph in 9.0 seconds, which is slow in general but close to average for the segment.

Selectable drive modes notwithstanding, the 2016 500X is a modest performer.

EPA-estimated fuel economy is 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway) with front-wheel drive, which is considerably lower than the Honda HR-V and Mazda CX-3. Going with all-wheel drive drops these figures slightly to 24 mpg combined (21/30). However, a front-wheel-drive 500X returned an impressive 32 mpg on the Edmunds evaluation route.

The 2016 Fiat 500X Pop model comes with a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder that makes 160 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. It is offered only with a six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive. EPA-estimated fuel economy with front-wheel drive is 28 mpg combined (25 city/34 highway).

Safety

Standard safety features of the 2016 Fiat 500X include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, a driver knee airbag, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Available safety features include a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, a blind spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alerts, a lane departure intervention system and a forward collision warning system.

In Edmunds testing, the 500X came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, which is average for a small SUV.

Driving

Fiat offers two engine and transmission setups for the 2016 500X, but neither one of them is ideal. The 1.4-liter four-cylinder in the Pop model is smoother than the 2.4 standard in all other models, and its easy-shifting manual transmission lets drivers readily tap into its usable power. Its limited availability largely makes it a moot point, however. The 2.4 has more low-rpm torque and it comes with an automatic transmission. Unfortunately, it can sound rough at high rpm, and its acceleration is disappointing given its ample power figures. The automatic can also produce clunky gearchanges at low speeds (as in when stuck in traffic), along with slow downshifts for highway passing.

Putting aside its underwhelming powertrains, the 2016 500X is an engaging drive, with athletic handling balanced by an adequately comfortable ride.

In most other respects, though, we like how the 2016 Fiat 500X drives. Its body structure feels substantial and the suspension does a good job of absorbing bumps and ruts even if it's certainly on the firm side. Around turns, the 500X remains fairly flat and nimble (especially the front-drive model that sits about an inch lower), and it's small enough to dart in an out of traffic and park with ease.

Interior

The 500X represents a new high watermark for Fiat interiors. The overall look is attractive and the materials are higher in quality than what's in not only other Fiat cabins, but several larger, pricier SUVs as well. Soft-touch surfaces are found on the dash and armrests, and Fiat makes a center console standard in a class where they can be optional. There are still some hard plastics on the dash face and door tops, but that seems appropriate for the price point.

Available brown leather upholstery gives the 2016 500X's interior a fashionable look.

Fiat also offers modern connectivity for buyers who choose the Uconnect 6.5 system. It's run through a 6.5-inch touchscreen and offers such features as navigation, Yelp local search and Internet radio through owners' smartphones, text-to-speech and speech-to-text capability, remote locking and starting, and, for an additional fee, WiFi hotspot capability. Uconnect is easy to understand and operate, and is among the best infotainment systems on the market.

The 500X is small, offering less rear seat and cargo room than compact hatchbacks like the VW Golf and Mazda 3. Compared to other subcompact SUVs, though, it's average. Front seat occupants have more than enough head- and legroom, with the available eight-way power seats offering a truly impressive degree of adjustment even for tall occupants. Of course, you'll want to avoid tall drivers if you're stuck in the back. Rear seat space is otherwise sufficient, though the optional sunroof may chew into headroom. There is enough room for a week's worth of groceries behind the rear seats, and the rear seat folds down (but not fully flat) to expand that to 32.1 cubic feet. The trunks of all but the base model can also expand by removing or lowering the floor partition.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 FIAT 500X.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

No not the tiny Fiat, the NEW Fiat with AWD!
Katrina Fernandez,07/20/2015
Easy 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
Pro's: Very stylish! ( A cross between a Mini Cooper and a CRV) All Wheel Drive at a good starting price (around $24K) Easy to drive and easy to park Small, but not too small. Gas efficient Keyless entry and remote start Con's: Issues with the VIN#'s, resulted in me having a hard time insuring the Car. It would have been nice if the dealership told me about this known issue before I drove off the lot!!! I was only able to find one insurer for my new car, which means I didn't get the best rate. I went back to the dealership and they provided me with a VIN # verification form- hopefully that does the trick. They slipped a piece of paper in my car, with information about the issue when I bought the car. Again, it would have been nice if they addressed the issue up front. I leased the car and the dealer didn't really go over what maintenance is covered under the warranty/lease. Where as we just leased a Toyota for my husband and they scheduled the first oil change in 6 months before we even left the dealership. Back seat is just large enough for passengers, but I imagine somebody 6' tall would have issues back there. Overall, I'm very happy with the car so far.
Weeks of research led me to this great decision
Lars,07/13/2016
Trekking Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
After my wife and I (and eventually our two teenagers) shared a VW Beetle for 12 years, we wanted to get a new car. I researched the VW Beetle turbo, which I loved but my wife wanted a four door. Drove the VW GTI which I also loved but that's a cramped racer, we needed more room. Seriously considered a Nissan Juke AWD (turbo) -- the Nissan has excellent power but it's got small cargo capacity and most of all the Nissan has a loud cabin at highway speeds. Tried out a Subaru XV (good cargo capacity but lousy power) and a Subaru Forester (so ugly, and too large), and VW GTI. I kept coming back to the Fiat 500x, test drove one on three different occasions. Here's why I chose the Fiat, and what I think of the car after driving it for just three days. You get a quiet ride with the 500x, at 80 MPH the car just floats along like a luxury car. Quieter than the Subaru XV, the 500x also holds the road like a substantial vehicle whereas the XV seems more like a lightweight. The 500x is so much quieter than the Juke, you can hardly compare them (though the Juke has turbo and pulls with greater power). Styling of the 500x (Trekking) is superior, and it grows on you. Every time I look at the 500x I like it more! Seats are comfortable on long distance drives. I made one 500 mile trip the day after purchase, and I fit right in to the seats. My 500x has manual, non-heated, fabric seats. I like the brown leather upgraded seats offered, but didn't want to pay the high price for the options package that includes them. I have also tested the AWD function, as we had a freak rain storm yesterday. You turn the dial to traction mode and it really works. You can view the wheel spin percentages for each wheel on your dash, but choosing that option with the steering wheel controls. I don't know how this technology has been developed but it seems very sophisticated. All of this for a brand new car I bought for about $23,000. What a great value. Thank you Fiat. Update January 2018 — 32,000 miles on the car and it still looks and drIves great. Zero problems. Update January 2020 — 68,000 miles. I did have a mechanical issue with the coolant system. It required a new part. Other than that, no problems. Interior still looks good. I like the quality of the seats. Paint looks new. At idle in gear the car shakes a bit more than you’d think is normal. Very pleased with the purchase.
I traded my Miata for this!
John,10/26/2016
Trekking Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
After owning my 500x Trekking Plus for over a year now I can say I love it even more. Its served us well , we’ve gone on several road trips and even started a new biz with her. ( Online Antiques and a booth in Vero Beach ) Fiat is a great value.. and gets a bad rap, its connection to Mopar doesnt help. In a year of owning the car the only thing to fail was a Chrysler sourced MOPAR design fan assembly that Fiat ( FCA ) took care of immediately. Mopar fans have a long history of failures in many Dodge- Chrysler vehicles. But FCA is great. They told me it was imperative I get the car back into the dealer and they had the car for three weeks ( parts delay ) but they rented another car for me and I paid nothing . My dealers customer service was above par. So see my experience with my Fiat is that it’s been 100% reliable except for the American part that failed. But she is back running better than ever and I have no complaints . My original review contnues now.. Due to an unknown injury I came down with severe sciatica in my left leg and hip. My doctor said it was probably exaserbated by twisting in and out of my low to the ground 2013 Mazda MX5. So I was on the hunt for something that was easy to get into. By far, and I have owned 25 cars now in my lifetime as a 55-year-old man, the Fiat 500 X is the most comfortable car I have ever driven. Plus after even after having Mercedes and BMWs I find it's electronics , infotainment system and build quality, superior. Fiat is right up there with Mazda in their top-of-the-line cars giving consumers the most bang for the buck you can possibly get for under 30,000. Even a stripper Fiat comes with creature comfort's that you don't see another cars like fully automatic headlamps. Such a minor thing but a nicety none the less . My Fiat 500 X Trekking Plus is top-of-the-line and is only missing one option , the all-wheel-drive feature and the only reason I don't have it is because it's next to impossible to get in Florida for some reason. None of the dealers are ordering it. But never mind, my car comforts me with the heated seats ,the leather, cornering lamps (by the way the cornering lambs are amazing, like personal luxury cars of yesteryear) the dual pane panoramic sunroof, Beats stereo , navigation, back up cam, crash sonar, ...omg the list goes on...it's gonna probably take me two weeks to figure out how to operate every single feature this car has. And with all the geegaws comes a glass smooth ride with none of that herky-jerky transmission stuff that other people talk about, and the solid feel that you get when you shut a BMW door..that wonderful muffled thunk. Plus, my dealer extends the warranty to 10 years 100'000 miles ! I think that Fiat is undervalued and this car is a game changer for the Fiat brand in America. I want to address some of the bad reviews this car gets. In reading them, I find the people who write negative comments about the cars transmission, hesitation, etc are probably bad drivers, or have expectations that could not be met by a crossover. In owning my car and having driven several others in its class , the Fiat 500x offers the best value. For instance , the 500x Trekking Plus has a power seat, the Mazda CX3 doesn't. It's not available. The CX3 gets praise from auto journalists, but it's based on the old Mazda 2 which was a dog and sold poorly. So much for objectivity, the Mazda 2 has been dropped. . Also ,to write a review based on simply driving a rental, should not be alllowed! Rental cars get beat to Hades and back. The 500x takes getting used to. I had to learn how the electric parking brake works, it's not the most intuitive thing. But the 500x truly is a fun, well built rig.
Beware...
Wm. Skelley,11/08/2015
Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
Purchased this Fiat 500X Trek, several weeks ago. I experienced my first breakdown, halfway, during my one hour drive home from the dealer. It shut off at 40 mph, and was difficult to start afterwards. Was instructed by my salesperson to take it to the service department the very next day, which I did, with the engine light on for the entire trip. They read the onboard diagnostic. The service tech expained that the computer was reading fault codes and self correcting as it learns. This conclusion set uneasy with me, but I was inclined to take my service manager's advise. Was sent out the door with instructions to return if any further problems. This very same day, I made it half way home, when I stopped for a soda. Upon attempting to restart my vehicle, it would not start. After several attempts of starting the moter, I called the service dept back to report my problem, but was only able to leave a message. After waiting 20 minutes for thier call back, I again attempted to start the motor, and was successfull. Engine light was on however, and it seems to be running out of tune, with little power. The service department finally returned my call, and instructed me to return the vehicle again, which I did the very next day. And was awarded a rental car. After about 8 days, I was advised that my Fiat had a new onboard body computer module installed, and that it was fine and ready for pick up. I finally made my first successful trip home with this car. However, the very next day, The vehicle became difficult to start, and remained in 3rd gear at all times, with the engine light on. So, again, another call to the service department, and I was advised to have the vehicle towed, which I did with the assistance of the Fiat Roadside Assistance, and a local towing service, and was awarded another rental vehicle. After several days, I was advised that there was a loose/corroded ground wire on the side of my transmission, which was repared, and my vehicle was ready for pick up. Once again, I picked up my vehicle, and did make a successful trip home. However... the very next day, having driven about 30 miles, the vehicle shut off while driving at about 25 mph. I did finally restart, but stayed in 3rd gear at all times, and showed an engine light on. I pulled off the road again, and called the service department. There were several attempts at reaching them on this occassion. And my family and I found ourselves stranded for some significant period of time. After a long period of time, the vehicle restarted, engine light did stay on, however it was switching through the automatic gears successfully, so I limped the car back home. Once again, another rental vehicle and yet another tow sevice back to the service department, where my vehicle sits at this time. To summerize, my vehicle has been in service 4 times in as many weeks, remains there to date, has less than 500 miles, all of them being to the service department and back. I have serveral hundred dollars tied up in rental car deposits, and am very disappointed. The most distressing thing is shutting down while in motion. I find this to be very dangerous under some driving and traffic conditions. I will on Monday, ask this Fiat dealer to buy back my car. It is my hope that this car is the "lemon:, and not the entire model. As I do really like this line up of cars, I am sure my dealer could satifactory place me in another like and kind of Fiat, 500X AWD, and look forward to that discussion. Just saying...beware. Okay, 2 years later. After a very hard and lengthy bout with Chrysler Fiat, my Fiat was determined to be a "lemon", and was replaced. It's been a couple years in my new Fiat. At this time, this new 500x continues to run strong, with regular maintenance as oil changes, etc... Only complaint I have at this time, would be the trim of the vehicle. It's all glued from factory, and has been coming off all around the car. That would be the rubber and chrome strips and moldings. Leaving a very sticking substance underneath that seams to get on everything. Clothes, hands, the dog. Very annoying, and ugly looking. But hey, it starts and goes. Would not purchase another one though. Good Luck.
See all 61 reviews of the 2016 FIAT 500X
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 FIAT 500X

Used 2016 FIAT 500X Overview

The Used 2016 FIAT 500X is offered in the following submodels: 500X SUV. Available styles include Easy 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Easy 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Lounge 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Lounge 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Trekking 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Pop 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Trekking Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), and Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 FIAT 500X?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 FIAT 500X trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 FIAT 500X Easy is priced between $9,250 and$9,250 with odometer readings between 68431 and68431 miles.
  • The Used 2016 FIAT 500X Lounge is priced between $17,499 and$17,499 with odometer readings between 10249 and10249 miles.
  • The Used 2016 FIAT 500X Trekking is priced between $12,995 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 52639 and52639 miles.
  • The Used 2016 FIAT 500X Trekking Plus is priced between $15,000 and$15,000 with odometer readings between 28364 and28364 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

