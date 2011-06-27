Estimated values
2018 FIAT 500X Urbana Edition 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,686
|$13,515
|$15,593
|Clean
|$11,438
|$13,225
|$15,250
|Average
|$10,940
|$12,643
|$14,564
|Rough
|$10,443
|$12,061
|$13,877
Estimated values
2018 FIAT 500X Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,022
|$14,756
|$16,727
|Clean
|$12,745
|$14,438
|$16,359
|Average
|$12,191
|$13,803
|$15,623
|Rough
|$11,637
|$13,168
|$14,886
Estimated values
2018 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,859
|$12,551
|$14,473
|Clean
|$10,628
|$12,281
|$14,155
|Average
|$10,166
|$11,741
|$13,518
|Rough
|$9,704
|$11,201
|$12,881
Estimated values
2018 FIAT 500X Urbana Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,121
|$15,033
|$17,206
|Clean
|$12,842
|$14,710
|$16,827
|Average
|$12,284
|$14,063
|$16,070
|Rough
|$11,726
|$13,416
|$15,313
Estimated values
2018 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,440
|$14,290
|$16,392
|Clean
|$12,176
|$13,983
|$16,031
|Average
|$11,646
|$13,368
|$15,310
|Rough
|$11,117
|$12,753
|$14,588
Estimated values
2018 FIAT 500X Trekking 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,449
|$13,033
|$14,834
|Clean
|$11,205
|$12,752
|$14,508
|Average
|$10,718
|$12,191
|$13,855
|Rough
|$10,231
|$11,631
|$13,202
Estimated values
2018 FIAT 500X Lounge 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,175
|$16,269
|$18,650
|Clean
|$13,874
|$15,919
|$18,240
|Average
|$13,270
|$15,219
|$17,419
|Rough
|$12,667
|$14,519
|$16,598
Estimated values
2018 FIAT 500X Lounge 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,267
|$15,124
|$17,233
|Clean
|$12,985
|$14,798
|$16,854
|Average
|$12,421
|$14,147
|$16,095
|Rough
|$11,856
|$13,497
|$15,337