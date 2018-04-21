Used 2018 FIAT 500X for Sale Near Me

271 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
500X Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 271 listings
  • 2018 FIAT 500X Pop in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 FIAT 500X Pop

    9,599 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,999

    $1,099 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500X Pop in Gray
    certified

    2018 FIAT 500X Pop

    6,274 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,000

    $1,791 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500X Trekking in White
    used

    2018 FIAT 500X Trekking

    11,501 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,950

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500X Pop in Black
    used

    2018 FIAT 500X Pop

    3,582 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $15,500

    $674 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500X Trekking in Orange
    used

    2018 FIAT 500X Trekking

    20,917 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,295

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500X Pop in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 FIAT 500X Pop

    8,229 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,825

    $1,011 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500X Pop in Orange
    used

    2018 FIAT 500X Pop

    17,644 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,990

    $695 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500X Pop in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 FIAT 500X Pop

    15,874 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500X Trekking
    used

    2018 FIAT 500X Trekking

    9,635 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,685

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500X Pop in White
    used

    2018 FIAT 500X Pop

    13,155 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500X Trekking in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 FIAT 500X Trekking

    7,250 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500X Pop in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 FIAT 500X Pop

    10,240 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,488

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500X Trekking in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 FIAT 500X Trekking

    11,381 miles

    $19,500

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500X Lounge in Gray
    used

    2018 FIAT 500X Lounge

    15,194 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,588

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500X Trekking in Gray
    used

    2018 FIAT 500X Trekking

    45,793 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,595

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500X Pop in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 FIAT 500X Pop

    104 miles

    $20,363

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500X Lounge in White
    used

    2018 FIAT 500X Lounge

    10,936 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500X Lounge in Black
    used

    2018 FIAT 500X Lounge

    43,428 miles

    $13,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following FIAT 500X searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 271 listings
  1. Home
  2. FIAT
  3. FIAT 500X
  4. Used 2018 FIAT 500X

Consumer Reviews for the FIAT 500X

Read recent reviews for the FIAT 500X
Overall Consumer Rating
4.54 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
Hot
PaulW,04/21/2018
Urbana Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
What I love. Well just look at the car! So stylish. I had been driving a 2013 Subaru Crosstrek. I love that this is even a little more compact and that there are so few on the road. Performance probably not as good. Subaru AWD can't be beat, and the Subaru flat 4 has a lower center of gravity. Ground clearance on the 500X is same as Crosstrek, very good. Seats ride higher on the 500X even though the heights of the vehicles are the same, so better road visibility. 5'11" or taller is a problem in the back if you have the moonroof. Acceleration is about the same (Fiat has more HP but more weight). Gas mileage (25 combined) is one less than the Crosstrek. Cabin noise is much better in the 500X. Rear visibility better in the 500X (I had to remove the rear headrests in the Crosstrek). Professional reviews complain about the 9-speed struggling to find the right gear, I haven't noticed a thing. Most importantly, did I mention how hot this thing is? Ow! Love it! (Cons: no cargo cover (though it's only a small gap between the back seats and the trunk), auto dim mirror on top model only, limited Fiat accessories, gas mileage should be better.)
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
FIAT
500X
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related FIAT 500X info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings