Used 2018 FIAT 500X for Sale Near Me
271 listings
- 9,599 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,999$1,099 Below Market
- certified
2018 FIAT 500X Pop6,274 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,000$1,791 Below Market
- 11,501 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,950
- 3,582 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$15,500$674 Below Market
- 20,917 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,295
- 8,229 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,825$1,011 Below Market
- 17,644 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,990$695 Below Market
- 15,874 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995
- 9,635 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,685
- 13,155 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995
- 7,250 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$21,995
- 10,240 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,488
- 11,381 miles
$19,500
- 15,194 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,588
- 45,793 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,595
- 104 miles
$20,363
- 10,936 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995
- 43,428 miles
$13,998
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the FIAT 500X
Read recent reviews for the FIAT 500X
See all 4 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.54 Reviews
Report abuse
PaulW,04/21/2018
Urbana Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
What I love. Well just look at the car! So stylish. I had been driving a 2013 Subaru Crosstrek. I love that this is even a little more compact and that there are so few on the road. Performance probably not as good. Subaru AWD can't be beat, and the Subaru flat 4 has a lower center of gravity. Ground clearance on the 500X is same as Crosstrek, very good. Seats ride higher on the 500X even though the heights of the vehicles are the same, so better road visibility. 5'11" or taller is a problem in the back if you have the moonroof. Acceleration is about the same (Fiat has more HP but more weight). Gas mileage (25 combined) is one less than the Crosstrek. Cabin noise is much better in the 500X. Rear visibility better in the 500X (I had to remove the rear headrests in the Crosstrek). Professional reviews complain about the 9-speed struggling to find the right gear, I haven't noticed a thing. Most importantly, did I mention how hot this thing is? Ow! Love it! (Cons: no cargo cover (though it's only a small gap between the back seats and the trunk), auto dim mirror on top model only, limited Fiat accessories, gas mileage should be better.)
