2019 FIAT 500X
What’s new
- New, more powerful 1.3-liter turbocharged engine with new nine-speed automatic
- All-wheel drive is now standard
- Updated exterior styling and gauge cluster design
- Part of the first Fiat 500X generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Distinctive and well-made cabin with easy-to-use tech controls
- More character and style than many competing small crossovers
- New engine is one of the most powerful in the class
- Standard all-wheel drive
- Limited cargo and passenger space
- High starting price
- Small touchscreen is a little hard to use
- Lots of available driving aids, but few truly work well
Which 500X does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.3 / 10
On the outside, the 2019 Fiat 500X looks similar to last year's model. Fiat has restyled the front and rear fascias, but only eagle-eyed observers will be able to spot the differences. Below the surface, however, more significant changes are afoot that substantially improve the 500X's appeal.
Previously, there was a standard 1.4-liter turbocharged engine and an optional 2.4-liter non-turbocharged engine. We weren't in love with either choice, so there's promise in this year's
new turbocharged 1.3-liter engine that generates 177 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque. While it has 3 hp less than the previously optional 2.4-liter engine, the significantly higher torque output makes the 500X more responsive at low speeds. It's also a little more fuel-efficient.
In terms of features, adaptive cruise control is now available on the 500X's upper trim levels, and it's paired with safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning. There are also a series of new interior materials used on the dashboard and seats, and a new look to the gauge cluster and steering wheel, to improve the already upscale vibe of the 500X.
Unfortunately, the 500X is still limited when it comes to space. Rear cargo storage is small and rear passengers will feel a bit cramped. What's more, the new 500X is even more expensive than the outgoing model, which is already one of the more expensive offerings in the segment. Still, we'd recommend taking a look at the new 2019 Fiat 500X, especially if you want an extra-small SUV with distinctive style and a peppy engine.
2019 FIAT 500X models
The 2019 Fiat 500X is a subcompact crossover SUV available in three trim levels: Pop, Trekking and Trekking Plus. Every 500X comes with a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine (177 horsepower, 210 lb-ft of torque), paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is also standard.
Standard equipment on the Pop trim includes 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, remote start, a rearview camera, height-adjustable front seats, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, dual USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and a six-speaker sound system. Options for the Pop include automatic headlights, rear parking sensors and satellite radio.
The Trekking model gets all of the above features (minus the parking sensors), along with different 17-inch wheels, foglights, rear privacy glass and upgraded cloth upholstery.
Available in various packages, options for the Trekking include 18-inch wheels, LED foglights, front and rear parking sensors, a dual-pane sunroof, roof rails, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, an upgraded information display, integrated navigation, and a premium Beats audio system. The Cold Weather package also adds a windshield de-icer and heated front seats.
The Trekking Plus essentially includes all of the above as standard.
The Advanced Driver Assistance package (available on the Trekking and Trekking Plus) adds adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a forward collision warning system with automatic braking, and lane departure warning and intervention.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.3 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving7.5
The new turbocharged four-cylinder engine works pretty well despite its small size. In Edmunds testing, our all-wheel-drive 500X test car covered 0-60 mph in 8.9 seconds, which is reasonably quick for a subcompact SUV. In typical daily driving, the automatic transmission shifts quickly and makes the most of the engine's low-rpm power.
While Fiat touts the 500X as sporty, we found the 500X's handling to be only average for the class. It leans quite a bit when going around turns, and tire grip is mediocre. If you want a fun-to-drive SUV, you'll have to look elsewhere.
Comfort7.0
The 500X's greatest strength is its ride comfort. It's quite smooth for a small SUV. The front seats also have a nice combination of support and comfort. We found the rear seatbacks to be a little upright and the cushions a bit on the firm side.
The climate control system is easy to use but can struggle to keep you cool on hotter days. And although the 500X's cabin is decently isolated against outside noise, the car's various technology features make so many interior beeps, bongs, clicks and warning alarms that they destroy any auditory serenity that previously existed within the cabin.
Interior7.5
We like how easy it is to get in and out of the 500X's cabin. The generous door openings allow you to slip in and out with minimal effort. The tall windows and smartly placed sideview mirrors make for great outward visibility too. The cabin is roomy up front, but like others in the class, rear seat accommodations will be tight for more than 6 feet tall.
The 500X's main controls are easy to figure out. The configurable infotainment system is a bit slow to respond but is fairly straightforward to use. Our only frustration was having to deep dive into the touchscreen menus every time we wanted to shut off some of the annoyingly oversensitive driver aids.
Utility7.0
By the numbers, the 500X's trunk is tiny (12.2 cubic feet behind the rear seats). But in actual use, it's enough for grocery bags and the like. You can fit bigger items by folding down the rear seats. Storage for small personal items within the cabin is much better by comparison. The door pockets can accommodate slightly larger than average water bottles and a dual-tier glovebox makes good use of the front dash real estate.
On the child safety seat front, installing a rear-facing seat will be a tight squeeze behind the front seats. There's just not a whole lot of room. The car seat anchors are easy to locate at least.
Technology7.0
The 500X's 7-inch infotainment touchscreen feels tiny and cheap, even by subcompact vehicle standards. All the functionality is there, but its size may be challenging for those without razor-sharp eyesight. Our test car's upgraded audio system lacked bass and general low-end punch, which makes some music sound pretty thin.
The good news is there are three USB ports to split among your charge-hungry passengers, which is more than many competitors provide. There's also standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. There's a wealth of advanced driving aids, some of which are overly sensitive, but the warning sounds for some incidents are often more startling than they are beneficial.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 FIAT 500X.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Rented a Fiat 500X for a two week vacation in Europe and was awed by its performance. My wife and I were also impressed with the automobile's comfort, maneuverability, peppiness and display gadgets such as "driver assist" which posted the speed limit on rural roads along with many other features. I am not sure what are mpg was using diesel fuel, but the car's consumption seemed average for an automatic transmission. My American preconceived perception of Fiat has totally changed..I am impressed.
I was looking for a car to get back and forth from work and to run errands with and this car fits the bill. Since we are now empty nesters, I don't need a large car to transport my son's teams hockey equipment anymore so my needs were a 4 cylinder (Turbo's a plus) car with a high clearance and all wheel drive. Since the 500x is built on the Jeep Renegade frame and possessed those features, we decided to test drive the Trekking model. I'm 6 feet tall and had no problem fitting behind the wheel but the second row is a tight fit for long drives. When you drop the second seats down, you have plenty of room for cargo. The dash layout is ergonomic and not too complicated and although the touch screen is a little on the small side, I am adjusting to it over time. The motor is a 177hp, 4 cylinder turbo that is the largest in it's class so it has more than enough acceleration to handle commuting traffic. So far the drawbacks I've noticed have been the gas tank capacity (<13 gallons) and the high octane recommended although I've just lately have been filling up with 89 octane and so far haven't noticed any lag. Another issue is the bells and beeps the driver assist throws at you. I'm working on the default settings to see if I can tone them down. So... all and all I've been very happy with the selection we've made. I'll try to update this review as we more into the hot then colder (snowy) seasons.
These vehicles does NOT have good horsepower... My grandmother's car is better.... The transmission lags behind badly... sometimes I have to slow down because it's not shifting gears properly.... The gas mileage in my opinion not good.... Seems like I'm ALWAYS putting gas in it all the time.... my best advice is don't try to pull out in traffic and think it's going to GET UP AND GOOOO bc u won't.... DISAPPOINTED BADLY.....
I have a 2019 500X in the Trekking trim. It is a comfortable car, and the new 1.3 turbo gives you a class leading 210 lb-ft of torque at just 2200 RPM. In normal mode it is peppy enough. Put it in sport mode and it really goes. I have no complaints about the power of this car and the handling. I see a lot of people complain about the transmission. Well, in normal mode it tries to hold down the revs so you achieve better mileage. If your like me, just leave it in sport mode and you get good crisp shifts at higher revs and the car comes alive. People notice it, too. I am often asked how it drives and if I like it and I say I definitely enjoy the ride! I came from a Dodge Challenger when I finally realized I needed the safety of all wheel drive and the cargo space. Is it as fast as a Challenger? Of course not! Buy a hemi if you want acceleration. If you want a fun, peppy, satisfying car to drive everyday, you cannot go wrong with the 500X.
Features & Specs
|Trekking 4dr SUV AWD
1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$25,995
|MPG
|23 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|177 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Pop 4dr SUV AWD
1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$24,490
|MPG
|23 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|177 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD
1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$29,195
|MPG
|23 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|177 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Blue Sky Edition 4dr SUV AWD
1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$25,685
|MPG
|23 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|177 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 500X safety features:
- ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
- Sounds an alert as the 500X approaches an object behind the car.
- Lane Departure Warning Plus
- Alerts the driver if the 500X begins drifting out of its lane and no turn signal is active.
- Blind-Spot and Cross-Path Detection
- Illuminates a light on the mirror if a vehicle is in the rear blind spot. If the turn signal is activated, an alert will sound.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Fiat 500X vs. the competition
Fiat 500X vs. Fiat 500L
If you like the look and the feel of the Fiat 500X but you don't need the X's additional ground clearance or all-wheel drive, the 500L might be just the vehicle for you. The 500L is still powered by the previous-gen 1.4-liter engine, but it has a lower price tag and more cargo and passenger space.
Fiat 500X vs. Jeep Renegade
Like the Fiat 500X but dislike its styling? Want something more rugged and American-looking? Good news: The Jeep Renegade is exactly that. Built on the same platform as the 500X and using the same 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the Jeep Renegade provides a style alternative to the Fiat. The Jeep's all-wheel-drive system is a bit more robust (especially with the optional Trailhawk trim level) but these two vehicles are about as evenly matched as they come.
Fiat 500X vs. Hyundai Kona
The Hyundai Kona is one of our favorite extra-small SUVs, currently receiving our top ranking scores for the class. With the optional turbocharged engine, the Kona is quick. It's also nimble and easy to maneuver in tight spaces, making it excellent for city use. And, just like the 500X, it comes with lots of standard features.
FAQ
Is the FIAT 500X a good car?
The least-expensive 2019 FIAT 500X is the 2019 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,490.
- Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $25,995
More about the 2019 FIAT 500X
2019 FIAT 500X Overview
The 2019 FIAT 500X is offered in the following submodels: 500X SUV. Available styles include Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Blue Sky Edition 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and Urbana Edition 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A).
What do people think of the 2019 FIAT 500X?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 FIAT 500X and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 500X 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 500X.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 FIAT 500X for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2019 500XES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,480 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 FIAT 500X.
Find a new FIAT 500X for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,457.
Find a new FIAT for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,938.
