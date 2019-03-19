  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(4)

2019 FIAT 500X

What's new

  • New, more powerful 1.3-liter turbocharged engine with new nine-speed automatic
  • All-wheel drive is now standard
  • Updated exterior styling and gauge cluster design
  • Part of the first Fiat 500X generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive and well-made cabin with easy-to-use tech controls
  • More character and style than many competing small crossovers
  • New engine is one of the most powerful in the class
  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • Limited cargo and passenger space
  • High starting price
  • Small touchscreen is a little hard to use
  • Lots of available driving aids, but few truly work well
Which 500X does Edmunds recommend?

We recommend the Trekking trim level. It comes standard with all-wheel drive and the new 1.3-liter turbocharged engine, as all 500X models do, but there's value to be had by getting it over the base Pop trim level. Mainly, Fiat offers the most flexibility with optional packages here, giving you more choice while keeping the cost reasonable.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.3 / 10

On the outside, the 2019 Fiat 500X looks similar to last year's model. Fiat has restyled the front and rear fascias, but only eagle-eyed observers will be able to spot the differences. Below the surface, however, more significant changes are afoot that substantially improve the 500X's appeal.

Previously, there was a standard 1.4-liter turbocharged engine and an optional 2.4-liter non-turbocharged engine. We weren't in love with either choice, so there's promise in this year's
new turbocharged 1.3-liter engine that generates 177 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque. While it has 3 hp less than the previously optional 2.4-liter engine, the significantly higher torque output makes the 500X more responsive at low speeds. It's also a little more fuel-efficient.

In terms of features, adaptive cruise control is now available on the 500X's upper trim levels, and it's paired with safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning. There are also a series of new interior materials used on the dashboard and seats, and a new look to the gauge cluster and steering wheel, to improve the already upscale vibe of the 500X.

Unfortunately, the 500X is still limited when it comes to space. Rear cargo storage is small and rear passengers will feel a bit cramped. What's more, the new 500X is even more expensive than the outgoing model, which is already one of the more expensive offerings in the segment. Still, we'd recommend taking a look at the new 2019 Fiat 500X, especially if you want an extra-small SUV with distinctive style and a peppy engine.

2019 FIAT 500X models

The 2019 Fiat 500X is a subcompact crossover SUV available in three trim levels: Pop, Trekking and Trekking Plus. Every 500X comes with a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine (177 horsepower, 210 lb-ft of torque), paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is also standard.

Standard equipment on the Pop trim includes 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, remote start, a rearview camera, height-adjustable front seats, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, dual USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and a six-speaker sound system. Options for the Pop include automatic headlights, rear parking sensors and satellite radio.

The Trekking model gets all of the above features (minus the parking sensors), along with different 17-inch wheels, foglights, rear privacy glass and upgraded cloth upholstery.

Available in various packages, options for the Trekking include 18-inch wheels, LED foglights, front and rear parking sensors, a dual-pane sunroof, roof rails, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, an upgraded information display, integrated navigation, and a premium Beats audio system. The Cold Weather package also adds a windshield de-icer and heated front seats.

The Trekking Plus essentially includes all of the above as standard.

The Advanced Driver Assistance package (available on the Trekking and Trekking Plus) adds adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a forward collision warning system with automatic braking, and lane departure warning and intervention.

Scorecard

Overall7.3 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.0
Technology7.0

Driving

7.5

The new turbocharged four-cylinder engine works pretty well despite its small size. In Edmunds testing, our all-wheel-drive 500X test car covered 0-60 mph in 8.9 seconds, which is reasonably quick for a subcompact SUV. In typical daily driving, the automatic transmission shifts quickly and makes the most of the engine's low-rpm power.

While Fiat touts the 500X as sporty, we found the 500X's handling to be only average for the class. It leans quite a bit when going around turns, and tire grip is mediocre. If you want a fun-to-drive SUV, you'll have to look elsewhere.

Comfort

7.0

The 500X's greatest strength is its ride comfort. It's quite smooth for a small SUV. The front seats also have a nice combination of support and comfort. We found the rear seatbacks to be a little upright and the cushions a bit on the firm side.

The climate control system is easy to use but can struggle to keep you cool on hotter days. And although the 500X's cabin is decently isolated against outside noise, the car's various technology features make so many interior beeps, bongs, clicks and warning alarms that they destroy any auditory serenity that previously existed within the cabin.

Interior

7.5

We like how easy it is to get in and out of the 500X's cabin. The generous door openings allow you to slip in and out with minimal effort. The tall windows and smartly placed sideview mirrors make for great outward visibility too. The cabin is roomy up front, but like others in the class, rear seat accommodations will be tight for more than 6 feet tall.

The 500X's main controls are easy to figure out. The configurable infotainment system is a bit slow to respond but is fairly straightforward to use. Our only frustration was having to deep dive into the touchscreen menus every time we wanted to shut off some of the annoyingly oversensitive driver aids.

Utility

7.0

By the numbers, the 500X's trunk is tiny (12.2 cubic feet behind the rear seats). But in actual use, it's enough for grocery bags and the like. You can fit bigger items by folding down the rear seats. Storage for small personal items within the cabin is much better by comparison. The door pockets can accommodate slightly larger than average water bottles and a dual-tier glovebox makes good use of the front dash real estate.

On the child safety seat front, installing a rear-facing seat will be a tight squeeze behind the front seats. There's just not a whole lot of room. The car seat anchors are easy to locate at least.

Technology

7.0

The 500X's 7-inch infotainment touchscreen feels tiny and cheap, even by subcompact vehicle standards. All the functionality is there, but its size may be challenging for those without razor-sharp eyesight. Our test car's upgraded audio system lacked bass and general low-end punch, which makes some music sound pretty thin.

The good news is there are three USB ports to split among your charge-hungry passengers, which is more than many competitors provide. There's also standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. There's a wealth of advanced driving aids, some of which are overly sensitive, but the warning sounds for some incidents are often more startling than they are beneficial.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 FIAT 500X.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 25%
3 star reviews: 25%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 4 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • seats
  • comfort
  • appearance
  • wheels & tires
  • engine
  • handling & steering
  • acceleration
  • spaciousness
  • ride quality
  • transmission
  • fuel efficiency
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • technology

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Fantastico!
Terry M,
Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Rented a Fiat 500X for a two week vacation in Europe and was awed by its performance. My wife and I were also impressed with the automobile's comfort, maneuverability, peppiness and display gadgets such as "driver assist" which posted the speed limit on rural roads along with many other features. I am not sure what are mpg was using diesel fuel, but the car's consumption seemed average for an automatic transmission. My American preconceived perception of Fiat has totally changed..I am impressed.

4 out of 5 stars, Great four season Commuter Car so far
A Hoopes,
Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

I was looking for a car to get back and forth from work and to run errands with and this car fits the bill. Since we are now empty nesters, I don't need a large car to transport my son's teams hockey equipment anymore so my needs were a 4 cylinder (Turbo's a plus) car with a high clearance and all wheel drive. Since the 500x is built on the Jeep Renegade frame and possessed those features, we decided to test drive the Trekking model. I'm 6 feet tall and had no problem fitting behind the wheel but the second row is a tight fit for long drives. When you drop the second seats down, you have plenty of room for cargo. The dash layout is ergonomic and not too complicated and although the touch screen is a little on the small side, I am adjusting to it over time. The motor is a 177hp, 4 cylinder turbo that is the largest in it's class so it has more than enough acceleration to handle commuting traffic. So far the drawbacks I've noticed have been the gas tank capacity (<13 gallons) and the high octane recommended although I've just lately have been filling up with 89 octane and so far haven't noticed any lag. Another issue is the bells and beeps the driver assist throws at you. I'm working on the default settings to see if I can tone them down. So... all and all I've been very happy with the selection we've made. I'll try to update this review as we more into the hot then colder (snowy) seasons.

3 out of 5 stars, My little Fiat
Crystal W...,
Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

These vehicles does NOT have good horsepower... My grandmother's car is better.... The transmission lags behind badly... sometimes I have to slow down because it's not shifting gears properly.... The gas mileage in my opinion not good.... Seems like I'm ALWAYS putting gas in it all the time.... my best advice is don't try to pull out in traffic and think it's going to GET UP AND GOOOO bc u won't.... DISAPPOINTED BADLY.....

5 out of 5 stars, Very happy with this car.
ChuckFL,
Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

I have a 2019 500X in the Trekking trim. It is a comfortable car, and the new 1.3 turbo gives you a class leading 210 lb-ft of torque at just 2200 RPM. In normal mode it is peppy enough. Put it in sport mode and it really goes. I have no complaints about the power of this car and the handling. I see a lot of people complain about the transmission. Well, in normal mode it tries to hold down the revs so you achieve better mileage. If your like me, just leave it in sport mode and you get good crisp shifts at higher revs and the car comes alive. People notice it, too. I am often asked how it drives and if I like it and I say I definitely enjoy the ride! I came from a Dodge Challenger when I finally realized I needed the safety of all wheel drive and the cargo space. Is it as fast as a Challenger? Of course not! Buy a hemi if you want acceleration. If you want a fun, peppy, satisfying car to drive everyday, you cannot go wrong with the 500X.

Write a review

See all 4 reviews

Features & Specs

Trekking 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Trekking 4dr SUV AWD
1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$25,995
MPG 23 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed automatic
Horsepower177 hp @ 5500 rpm
Pop 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Pop 4dr SUV AWD
1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$24,490
MPG 23 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed automatic
Horsepower177 hp @ 5500 rpm
Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD
1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$29,195
MPG 23 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed automatic
Horsepower177 hp @ 5500 rpm
Blue Sky Edition 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Blue Sky Edition 4dr SUV AWD
1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$25,685
MPG 23 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed automatic
Horsepower177 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all 2019 FIAT 500X features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite 500X safety features:

ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Sounds an alert as the 500X approaches an object behind the car.
Lane Departure Warning Plus
Alerts the driver if the 500X begins drifting out of its lane and no turn signal is active.
Blind-Spot and Cross-Path Detection
Illuminates a light on the mirror if a vehicle is in the rear blind spot. If the turn signal is activated, an alert will sound.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Fiat 500X vs. the competition

Fiat 500X vs. Fiat 500L

If you like the look and the feel of the Fiat 500X but you don't need the X's additional ground clearance or all-wheel drive, the 500L might be just the vehicle for you. The 500L is still powered by the previous-gen 1.4-liter engine, but it has a lower price tag and more cargo and passenger space.

Compare Fiat 500X & Fiat 500L features

Fiat 500X vs. Jeep Renegade

Like the Fiat 500X but dislike its styling? Want something more rugged and American-looking? Good news: The Jeep Renegade is exactly that. Built on the same platform as the 500X and using the same 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the Jeep Renegade provides a style alternative to the Fiat. The Jeep's all-wheel-drive system is a bit more robust (especially with the optional Trailhawk trim level) but these two vehicles are about as evenly matched as they come.

Compare Fiat 500X & Jeep Renegade features

Fiat 500X vs. Hyundai Kona

The Hyundai Kona is one of our favorite extra-small SUVs, currently receiving our top ranking scores for the class. With the optional turbocharged engine, the Kona is quick. It's also nimble and easy to maneuver in tight spaces, making it excellent for city use. And, just like the 500X, it comes with lots of standard features.

Compare Fiat 500X & Hyundai Kona features

Related 500X Articles

First Drive: 2019 Fiat 500X

A Spicier Meatball

Jonathan Elfalan by Jonathan Elfalan , Manager, Vehicle TestingAugust 16th, 2019

Like pasta arrabiata or pizza napoletana, the Fiat 500X carries a certain spice and appeal as an import from Italy. We've generally found it to be a likable subcompact crossover SUV since its debut in 2016. For 2019, Fiat is tweaking its 500X recipe to help it stand out among a growing menu of subcompact SUV offerings.

Upgrading by Downsizing

The most significant change for 2019 is an all-new turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine that now stands as the 500X's singular engine choice. Previously, Fiat offered a turbocharged 1.4-liter engine or a non-turbo 2.4-liter four-cylinder. The new engine utilizes the next generation of Fiat's unique Multiair valve system, which improves fuel efficiency and reduces tailpipe emissions. The EPA estimates the new engine gets 26 mpg combined (24 city/30 highway) with all-wheel drive — a 2-mpg improvement compared to the old 2.4-liter engine.

On top of that fuel-savings gain, the 1.3-liter engine produces 177 horsepower and 210 lb-ft of torque (on premium fuel), which makes it more potent than either of the old engines and the highest torque output of any small SUV it competes with. Torque is what helps you accelerate more quickly from a low speed, so more of it will make a car feel zippier around city streets.

This engine pairs up to the same nine-speed automatic transmission from last year, which has been recalibrated to suit the new engine. We weren't fans of the nine-speed's shifting characteristics when attached to the old engine, but this new combination seems to work a lot better. Acceleration from a standstill is smooth, and power builds linearly, though when moving at highway speeds, full-throttle downshifts still take a beat too long to engage. It's hard to say if the 500X is the quickest in its class, but it's far from the slowest. We'll answer that question soon when we get one in for testing.

All-Wheel Drive for All

All 500Xs now come standard with all-wheel drive, which not only helps deal with slippery road conditions but eliminates wheelspin and torque steer for those drivers with a heavy right foot. We floored the gas with the wheels cocked when merging onto a busy highway, and the 500X just got moving — no jerky steering wheel or chirping tires.

You can pick among three selectable drive modes: Auto, Sport and All-Weather. These alter the way the all-wheel-drive system behaves plus change how the engine, transmission and steering respond. In the default Auto mode, the transmission can decouple the rear axle when conditions permit, thereby delivering 100% of power to the front wheels, which helps save fuel. All-wheel drive is always engaged at a stop, in case you need maximum thrust right from the start. In the Sport and All-Weather modes, all-wheel drive is always engaged to a certain degree to help maximize traction.

Fiat also added an idle stop-start feature this year that shuts the engine off temporarily to save fuel when stopped in traffic. This feature can be annoying in some vehicles, whether it be slow engine refiring or extra engine vibrations. In the 500X, it operates inconspicuously, though you can still switch it off if you like.

A Whiff of Fresh Design

In addition to the hardware updates, Fiat has updated the 500X's styling. There are slight tweaks to the front and rear fascias plus new LED taillights and available LED headlights. We're glad to see Fiat dropped the chrome taillight surrounds since they cheapened the look of the car from behind. Both 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels have also been redesigned for a more modern look, and there are three new paint colors to choose from.

Inside the cabin, you're treated to a more premium cloth seat upholstery and new steering wheel and gauge cluster designs that elevate the look of the interior. The relatively user-friendly Uconnect 4 infotainment system carries over as standard equipment and comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Fiat has added adaptive cruise control and front parking sensors to the Advanced Driver Assistance package, which also includes blind-spot monitoring, auto high beams, forward collision mitigation, and lane departure warning systems. These are welcome additions, but we were bummed to discover that the adaptive cruise only works at speeds above 19 mph, which means it won't alleviate the strain of stop-and-go traffic.

The Verdict

Overall, we're pleased with the updates Fiat made to the 2019 500X. Some small crossover rivals, such as the Honda HR-V, are more practical. Alternately, you'll get a little more features for your money with Hyundai's Kona. But if you want something a bit more special, we think you'll be pleased with the 500X.

2019 Fiat 500X First Look

The Wee-est Torque Monster

Will Kaufman by Will Kaufman , Content Strategist and News EditorNovember 26th, 2018

The Fiat 500X has a nice interior and more style than any other subcompact SUV, but it never really set the market on fire. A lackluster base engine and wonky transmission held it back, but the 500X's biggest problem was really the Jeep Renegade. Under the skin, the Renegade was basically the same vehicle, but with the Jeep name and cachet, along with a uniquely Jeep look that managed to be tough and cute at the same time. How could the 500X compete with that?

It couldn't. In the U.S. in 2017, Jeep moved more than 13 Renegades out of dealerships for every 500X Fiat sold.

With a refresh for the 2019 model year, Fiat is trying to change the equation. And its solution, apparently, is power.

Judging a Fiat by Its Cover

You'll have to squint very, very hard at the "redesigned" front end of the 500X to see the changes, but the daytime running lights are now LEDs, and LED headlights are available. Around back, the new look comes into focus a bit more easily. Gone are the somewhat tacky chrome surrounds from the taillights, and the 2019 500X presents a tougher, more restrained visage. The 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels have also been redesigned with a cleaner, more modern look, and three new paint colors are available, adding more variety to the lineup.

Inside the cabin, you'll find new cloth upholstery on the base seats, along with a redesigned steering wheel and gauge cluster — both minor but appealing changes. The Uconnect 4 infotainment system carries over as standard equipment, which is just fine with us since it's generally easy to use and comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Adaptive cruise control is finally available on the 500X as an option, as are front parking sensors. Fiat says this adaptive cruise system will work from 19 mph, which means it's still lagging a bit behind systems that can handle bringing the car to a complete stop and accelerating again. Based on the information we received from Fiat, it appears other active safety features will remain optional extras. Competitors such as Honda and Toyota have started making these features standard equipment.

Small Numbers, Big Numbers

The big change for 2019 (or small change, depending on which number you're looking at) is the new turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine. This unit replaces both the old turbocharged 1.4-liter engine and the upgraded 2.4-liter four-cylinder as the standard power source across the 500X range. But even though the new engine is smaller, it makes some pretty astonishing power.

Putting out 177 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque, it's not only more potent than both engines it replaces but almost all its rivals. In fact, the only competitive vehicle that makes more power is the Kia Soul Turbo, but even that makes less torque. This kind of power is really quite impressive, considering how small the engine is, and we can't wait to see how that translates into the real-world driving experience.

All-wheel drive is standard on the 2019 500X as well, another feature that's rare in the class. Only the Subaru Crosstrek can make the same claim.

Unfortunately, one of our least favorite parts of the 500X survives Fiat's refresh: the nine-speed automatic transmission. The six-speed manual is dead and gone, so hopefully Fiat has put some work into ironing out the nine-speed's kinks because that could prove a significant fly in this Italian ointment.

Pricing and Availability

The 2019 Fiat 500X arrives in dealerships this spring. Prices will start at $25,785, including destination, and range up to $30,490 for the top-tier Trekking Plus model. That's definitely a high entry price for the segment, with quite a few competitors starting around $20,000 and topping out under $30,000, with the Mini Countryman being the most notable pricing outlier. However, those competitors offer significantly less power, and most come standard with front-wheel drive only. The Fiat's more powerful motor, standard all-wheel drive and solid standard infotainment features might justify the price bump for the right buyer, and that's even before we get to the fact that the 500X is an infinitely more stylish choice.

So what about the Renegade? Is a refresh coming that will steal the torquey Italian's thunder? We'll have to wait and see, but the Renegade is not currently offered in the U.S. with a turbocharged motor of any sort. It may get this new powertrain at some point, but for now, at least, the 500X may have found a way to come out from under its American cousin's shadow.

