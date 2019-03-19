5 star reviews: 50 %

4 star reviews: 25 %

3 star reviews: 25 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 4 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Fantastico!

Terry M , 05/23/2019

Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Rented a Fiat 500X for a two week vacation in Europe and was awed by its performance. My wife and I were also impressed with the automobile's comfort, maneuverability, peppiness and display gadgets such as "driver assist" which posted the speed limit on rural roads along with many other features. I am not sure what are mpg was using diesel fuel, but the car's consumption seemed average for an automatic transmission. My American preconceived perception of Fiat has totally changed..I am impressed.

4 out of 5 stars, Great four season Commuter Car so far

A Hoopes , 04/27/2020

Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

I was looking for a car to get back and forth from work and to run errands with and this car fits the bill. Since we are now empty nesters, I don't need a large car to transport my son's teams hockey equipment anymore so my needs were a 4 cylinder (Turbo's a plus) car with a high clearance and all wheel drive. Since the 500x is built on the Jeep Renegade frame and possessed those features, we decided to test drive the Trekking model. I'm 6 feet tall and had no problem fitting behind the wheel but the second row is a tight fit for long drives. When you drop the second seats down, you have plenty of room for cargo. The dash layout is ergonomic and not too complicated and although the touch screen is a little on the small side, I am adjusting to it over time. The motor is a 177hp, 4 cylinder turbo that is the largest in it's class so it has more than enough acceleration to handle commuting traffic. So far the drawbacks I've noticed have been the gas tank capacity (<13 gallons) and the high octane recommended although I've just lately have been filling up with 89 octane and so far haven't noticed any lag. Another issue is the bells and beeps the driver assist throws at you. I'm working on the default settings to see if I can tone them down. So... all and all I've been very happy with the selection we've made. I'll try to update this review as we more into the hot then colder (snowy) seasons.

3 out of 5 stars, My little Fiat

Crystal W... , 05/01/2019

Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

These vehicles does NOT have good horsepower... My grandmother's car is better.... The transmission lags behind badly... sometimes I have to slow down because it's not shifting gears properly.... The gas mileage in my opinion not good.... Seems like I'm ALWAYS putting gas in it all the time.... my best advice is don't try to pull out in traffic and think it's going to GET UP AND GOOOO bc u won't.... DISAPPOINTED BADLY.....

5 out of 5 stars, Very happy with this car.

ChuckFL , 04/24/2020

Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

I have a 2019 500X in the Trekking trim. It is a comfortable car, and the new 1.3 turbo gives you a class leading 210 lb-ft of torque at just 2200 RPM. In normal mode it is peppy enough. Put it in sport mode and it really goes. I have no complaints about the power of this car and the handling. I see a lot of people complain about the transmission. Well, in normal mode it tries to hold down the revs so you achieve better mileage. If your like me, just leave it in sport mode and you get good crisp shifts at higher revs and the car comes alive. People notice it, too. I am often asked how it drives and if I like it and I say I definitely enjoy the ride! I came from a Dodge Challenger when I finally realized I needed the safety of all wheel drive and the cargo space. Is it as fast as a Challenger? Of course not! Buy a hemi if you want acceleration. If you want a fun, peppy, satisfying car to drive everyday, you cannot go wrong with the 500X.

See all 4 reviews