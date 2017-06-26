Used 2017 FIAT 500X for Sale Near Me

271 listings
  • 2017 FIAT 500X Pop in Orange
    used

    2017 FIAT 500X Pop

    17,179 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $2,704 Below Market
  • 2017 FIAT 500X Pop in Black
    certified

    2017 FIAT 500X Pop

    24,402 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,900

    $2,043 Below Market
  • 2017 FIAT 500X Trekking in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 FIAT 500X Trekking

    51,943 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,902

    $1,366 Below Market
  • 2017 FIAT 500X Lounge in Dark Red
    used

    2017 FIAT 500X Lounge

    29,714 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,404

    $2,028 Below Market
  • 2017 FIAT 500X Trekking in Dark Red
    used

    2017 FIAT 500X Trekking

    30,717 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,900

    $2,111 Below Market
  • 2017 FIAT 500X Pop in White
    used

    2017 FIAT 500X Pop

    41,136 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,999

    $1,823 Below Market
  • 2017 FIAT 500X Pop in Orange
    used

    2017 FIAT 500X Pop

    17,189 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,849

    $2,191 Below Market
  • 2017 FIAT 500X Lounge in Black
    used

    2017 FIAT 500X Lounge

    37,585 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,430

    $1,346 Below Market
  • 2017 FIAT 500X Trekking in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 FIAT 500X Trekking

    34,913 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,477

    $2,203 Below Market
  • 2017 FIAT 500X Trekking in White
    used

    2017 FIAT 500X Trekking

    26,527 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,988

    $1,867 Below Market
  • 2017 FIAT 500X Trekking in White
    used

    2017 FIAT 500X Trekking

    27,295 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,449

    $1,084 Below Market
  • 2017 FIAT 500X Pop in Black
    used

    2017 FIAT 500X Pop

    32,851 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,298

    $666 Below Market
  • 2017 FIAT 500X Trekking in Gray
    used

    2017 FIAT 500X Trekking

    19,464 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,483

    $207 Below Market
  • 2017 FIAT 500X Lounge in White
    used

    2017 FIAT 500X Lounge

    32,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $17,998

    $1,000 Below Market
  • 2017 FIAT 500X Pop in Gray
    used

    2017 FIAT 500X Pop

    18,972 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,500

    $737 Below Market
  • 2017 FIAT 500X Trekking in Dark Brown
    used

    2017 FIAT 500X Trekking

    8,523 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,995

    $1,473 Below Market
  • 2017 FIAT 500X Trekking in Gray
    used

    2017 FIAT 500X Trekking

    32,922 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer
    Fair Deal

    $15,600

  • 2017 FIAT 500X Trekking in Gray
    used

    2017 FIAT 500X Trekking

    46,489 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,500

    $609 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the FIAT 500X

Overall Consumer Rating
4.213 Reviews
  • 5
    (62%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (8%)
If you are tired of the same old same old....
Robert DiGia,06/26/2017
Pop 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I have owned over 65 vehicle in my lifetime, and this 500X hits a sweet spot between form and function. It has that either love it or hate it styling ..which I love...the driving experience with the manual 6 speed and turbo 1.4 gives that sense of control and feel for the road that seems missing in most of the made for the masses CUV's out there...its refreshing to be engaged with the driving experience instead being a slave to the computer controlled automatic transmissions that make a mad dash for the highest ratio gearing no matter what speed you are driving. I guess I am one of the 4% ers that still like to row their own gears in this style of vehicle. The great part of this vehicle is that it has a 4 year/50K bumper to bumper warranty for a car that is priced with incentives at $15K . Add to that fact, that the car is well executed in its fit and finish with better quality materials than what would be found on higher grade trim levels from other manufacturers you can drive away from the dealership confident that you are not feeling car poor and still are driving a car that might arouse some envy from onlookers. ......time will tell if the thrill of commanding a fun to drive stylish CUV will fade, but I suspect given the choice of driving my RAV4 limited or the 500X in my driveway I will grab the keys to the FIAT....she is just so much more fun! I have had the car a year now.... still love driving it. The 4cyl Turbo with the 6 speed is in my opinion the better of the two drivetrains. Unfortunately a buyer cannot option the AWD system with this drivetrain arrangement. FIAT only offers a 4wd with their Jeep Renegade that uses the same platform as the 500x with the turbo and manual setup. I knew that when I bought the car and looked at the Jeep... but the suspension tuning and styling pushed me to the 500x ... I have an AWD vehicle so it wasn’t a big deal to forego the option in the FIAT... so far very pleased... lots of compliments on the car from onlookers at gas stations and parking lots...
