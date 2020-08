Used 2017 FIAT 500X for Sale Near Me

Elder Ford of Tampa - Tampa / Florida

** 1 OWNER AWESOME CROSSOVER! E/Z FINANCE!, ** LOW MILE TREKKING PKG!, 17" x 7.0" Aluminum Wheels, 4-CYLINDER, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Ambient Lighting, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, BLUETOOTH, Brake assist, Bright Side Roof Rails, CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual Passenger Seat, Power door mirrors, Quick Order Package 27G, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY STILL APPLIES, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, Trekking Popular Equipment Package, UPGRADED WHEELS.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500X Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFBCFXCB3HP523973

Stock: K6162D

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-10-2020