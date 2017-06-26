Used 2017 FIAT 500X for Sale Near Me
- 17,179 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,995$2,704 Below Market
- certified
2017 FIAT 500X Pop24,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,900$2,043 Below Market
- 51,943 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,902$1,366 Below Market
- 29,714 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,404$2,028 Below Market
- 30,717 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,900$2,111 Below Market
- 41,136 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,999$1,823 Below Market
- 17,189 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,849$2,191 Below Market
- 37,585 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,430$1,346 Below Market
- 34,913 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,477$2,203 Below Market
- 26,527 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,988$1,867 Below Market
- 27,295 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,449$1,084 Below Market
- 32,851 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,298$666 Below Market
- 19,464 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,483$207 Below Market
- 32,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,998$1,000 Below Market
- 18,972 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,500$737 Below Market
- 8,523 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995$1,473 Below Market
- 32,922 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$15,600
- 46,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,500$609 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the FIAT 500X
Overall Consumer Rating4.213 Reviews
Robert DiGia,06/26/2017
Pop 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I have owned over 65 vehicle in my lifetime, and this 500X hits a sweet spot between form and function. It has that either love it or hate it styling ..which I love...the driving experience with the manual 6 speed and turbo 1.4 gives that sense of control and feel for the road that seems missing in most of the made for the masses CUV's out there...its refreshing to be engaged with the driving experience instead being a slave to the computer controlled automatic transmissions that make a mad dash for the highest ratio gearing no matter what speed you are driving. I guess I am one of the 4% ers that still like to row their own gears in this style of vehicle. The great part of this vehicle is that it has a 4 year/50K bumper to bumper warranty for a car that is priced with incentives at $15K . Add to that fact, that the car is well executed in its fit and finish with better quality materials than what would be found on higher grade trim levels from other manufacturers you can drive away from the dealership confident that you are not feeling car poor and still are driving a car that might arouse some envy from onlookers. ......time will tell if the thrill of commanding a fun to drive stylish CUV will fade, but I suspect given the choice of driving my RAV4 limited or the 500X in my driveway I will grab the keys to the FIAT....she is just so much more fun! I have had the car a year now.... still love driving it. The 4cyl Turbo with the 6 speed is in my opinion the better of the two drivetrains. Unfortunately a buyer cannot option the AWD system with this drivetrain arrangement. FIAT only offers a 4wd with their Jeep Renegade that uses the same platform as the 500x with the turbo and manual setup. I knew that when I bought the car and looked at the Jeep... but the suspension tuning and styling pushed me to the 500x ... I have an AWD vehicle so it wasn’t a big deal to forego the option in the FIAT... so far very pleased... lots of compliments on the car from onlookers at gas stations and parking lots...
