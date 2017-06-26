Used 2017 FIAT 500X for Sale Near Me

I have owned over 65 vehicle in my lifetime, and this 500X hits a sweet spot between form and function. It has that either love it or hate it styling ..which I love...the driving experience with the manual 6 speed and turbo 1.4 gives that sense of control and feel for the road that seems missing in most of the made for the masses CUV's out there...its refreshing to be engaged with the driving experience instead being a slave to the computer controlled automatic transmissions that make a mad dash for the highest ratio gearing no matter what speed you are driving. I guess I am one of the 4% ers that still like to row their own gears in this style of vehicle. The great part of this vehicle is that it has a 4 year/50K bumper to bumper warranty for a car that is priced with incentives at $15K . Add to that fact, that the car is well executed in its fit and finish with better quality materials than what would be found on higher grade trim levels from other manufacturers you can drive away from the dealership confident that you are not feeling car poor and still are driving a car that might arouse some envy from onlookers. ......time will tell if the thrill of commanding a fun to drive stylish CUV will fade, but I suspect given the choice of driving my RAV4 limited or the 500X in my driveway I will grab the keys to the FIAT....she is just so much more fun! I have had the car a year now.... still love driving it. The 4cyl Turbo with the 6 speed is in my opinion the better of the two drivetrains. Unfortunately a buyer cannot option the AWD system with this drivetrain arrangement. FIAT only offers a 4wd with their Jeep Renegade that uses the same platform as the 500x with the turbo and manual setup. I knew that when I bought the car and looked at the Jeep... but the suspension tuning and styling pushed me to the 500x ... I have an AWD vehicle so it wasn’t a big deal to forego the option in the FIAT... so far very pleased... lots of compliments on the car from onlookers at gas stations and parking lots...

Read more