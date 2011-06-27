Used 2017 FIAT 500X Consumer Reviews
If you are tired of the same old same old....
I have owned over 65 vehicle in my lifetime, and this 500X hits a sweet spot between form and function. It has that either love it or hate it styling ..which I love...the driving experience with the manual 6 speed and turbo 1.4 gives that sense of control and feel for the road that seems missing in most of the made for the masses CUV's out there...its refreshing to be engaged with the driving experience instead being a slave to the computer controlled automatic transmissions that make a mad dash for the highest ratio gearing no matter what speed you are driving. I guess I am one of the 4% ers that still like to row their own gears in this style of vehicle. The great part of this vehicle is that it has a 4 year/50K bumper to bumper warranty for a car that is priced with incentives at $15K . Add to that fact, that the car is well executed in its fit and finish with better quality materials than what would be found on higher grade trim levels from other manufacturers you can drive away from the dealership confident that you are not feeling car poor and still are driving a car that might arouse some envy from onlookers. ......time will tell if the thrill of commanding a fun to drive stylish CUV will fade, but I suspect given the choice of driving my RAV4 limited or the 500X in my driveway I will grab the keys to the FIAT....she is just so much more fun! I have had the car a year now.... still love driving it. The 4cyl Turbo with the 6 speed is in my opinion the better of the two drivetrains. Unfortunately a buyer cannot option the AWD system with this drivetrain arrangement. FIAT only offers a 4wd with their Jeep Renegade that uses the same platform as the 500x with the turbo and manual setup. I knew that when I bought the car and looked at the Jeep... but the suspension tuning and styling pushed me to the 500x ... I have an AWD vehicle so it wasn’t a big deal to forego the option in the FIAT... so far very pleased... lots of compliments on the car from onlookers at gas stations and parking lots...
Impressive SUV! Worth every penny.
I moved into the 500x Trekking AWD from my 2013 FIAT Abarth. I really really liked my Abarth but absolutely love my new 500x! I have some physical disabilities and the Abarth was while very fun to drive also hard for me to drive and was starting to find that people just do not see you in that small of a vehicle. Looking for comfort, and size over the Abarth and the high quality of a precision Italian SUV boy did I find it! The new interior of the 500x Trekking is amazing and the technology in the features blew me away! It may take me a month to learn how to use everything this SUV has to offer. Styling is great and the optional 18" wheel package and AWD I got adds even more tremendous styling. Acceleration is so so but then again I'm coming from the Abarth. Fuel economy is also not real fantastic but still pretty reasonable. Overall I have zero complaints on this SUV. The one serious recommendation I have though is, get either the Trekking AWD or Lounge AWD model. I test drove the Pop and Easy FWD models and they do not even compare. All the bells and whistles with the two higher models are 100% worth it!
500xcellent! Even better after one year.
I'm a little biased to the Fiat brand having owned a 128 Sport Coupe in the 70's and currently a 2012 500 Abarth. The 500x was something I wanted but had to do a little arm twisting to get my wife on board. We traded her Jeep Wrangler Sport in and I believe we were both happy to say goodbye to what was probably the most uncomfortable vehicle we've owned. We've sacrificed a little space moving into the 500x but aside from that we really love this vehicle. The ride is really comfortable, handling is precise, acceleration is adequate and it's a treat to drive. That's one thing about my Fiats that set them apart from all the other vehicles we've owned. Plain and simple, they are fun to drive! 02/06/2018 - Like a fine wine, this vehicle gets better with age. Still enjoy all aspects of the vehicle very much.
Best Car I've Ever Owned....
I've been extremely happy with this car. Ride is excellent. Quite and smooth. Great gas mileage!!! Great power!!! Fantastic Handling!!! I feel like I'm driving a sports car. I'm glad the computer has a setting to notify you regarding your speed. I have mine set for 10 miles above the limit and it is always notifying me as you don't realize how fast you are going. You can't feel it shifting except when you first start out as it is a little hesitant. The interior rivals cars that are much costlier. The materials used and fit and finish are excellent. My biggest gripe is Fiat needs to market this car through their Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler dealers and service them their as well or at worst case scenario require Alfa/Maserati dealers to service at least under warranty. I live in a fairly large metropolitan city and I have to drive 60 to 75 miles to the closet dealer for warranty work. I only wish I drove more but I work out of my house......
Well made, enjoyable to drive
My wife and I really love our 500X. It's our second Fiat (we continue to own a 2014 500L). Needless to say, if we've bought a second one, then we must be pretty pleased with our first one (we are!). We purchased our 500X with all the bells and whistles (AWD, safety suite (lane departure warning, lane keep assist, auto emergency braking, back up camera and park assist), leather interior). Our 500X feels very solid over bumps, dips and road imperfections, no squeaks or rattles whatsoever. The 9 Speed transmission is often criticized, but for the most part we're fine with it. It tries to get up into the tallest gear as soon as it can when in normal (when mode selector is in default "Auto" mode). I wish it had a 4th mode where it still wanted to shift up to as high a gear as possible for fuel economy, but was more willing to downshift without having to really stop on the accelerator (as is the case in the "Auto" mode)- a mode somewhere between "Auto" and "Sport". The 3rd mode is "Traction+", which has you pulling away from a stop in 2nd rather than 1st, plus it engages AWD regardless of whether a wheel is slipping or not, as well as a less aggressive accelerator pedal programming. So far no problems, though our 500L has become my commuter car so the 500X doesn't get driven so much. The suspension provides for a very good ride on the whole, though I'd say I slightly prefer the ride of our 500L a bit (it's wheel base is nearly 2 inches longer, and the lower ground clearance makes for a little bit less bouncy-ness due to less suspension travel). The fuel economy could be better- I hope FCA is working on a direct injection version of the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder, or perhaps a new engine entirely. Personally I think the 1.4 liter turbo is the superior engine, but to opt for that in the 500X requires that you accept shifting your own gears via 6 speed manual transmission. I will say the 2.4 liter does well enough in suburban driving, especially if you're lucky on the signal lights, as I've seen better than 35 mpg on occasion. I notice that sales figures have the Jeep Renegade outselling the 500X by about 10:1, but I much prefer the X over the Jeep- how it looks and how it drives, even though they are on essentially the same platform. Finally, the 2018's will have Apple Car Play and Android Auto with FCA's latest Uconnect entertainment suite.
