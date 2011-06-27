Used 2017 FIAT 500X Consumer Reviews

If you are tired of the same old same old.... Robert DiGia , 06/26/2017 Pop 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I have owned over 65 vehicle in my lifetime, and this 500X hits a sweet spot between form and function. It has that either love it or hate it styling ..which I love...the driving experience with the manual 6 speed and turbo 1.4 gives that sense of control and feel for the road that seems missing in most of the made for the masses CUV's out there...its refreshing to be engaged with the driving experience instead being a slave to the computer controlled automatic transmissions that make a mad dash for the highest ratio gearing no matter what speed you are driving. I guess I am one of the 4% ers that still like to row their own gears in this style of vehicle. The great part of this vehicle is that it has a 4 year/50K bumper to bumper warranty for a car that is priced with incentives at $15K . Add to that fact, that the car is well executed in its fit and finish with better quality materials than what would be found on higher grade trim levels from other manufacturers you can drive away from the dealership confident that you are not feeling car poor and still are driving a car that might arouse some envy from onlookers. ......time will tell if the thrill of commanding a fun to drive stylish CUV will fade, but I suspect given the choice of driving my RAV4 limited or the 500X in my driveway I will grab the keys to the FIAT....she is just so much more fun! I have had the car a year now.... still love driving it. The 4cyl Turbo with the 6 speed is in my opinion the better of the two drivetrains. Unfortunately a buyer cannot option the AWD system with this drivetrain arrangement. FIAT only offers a 4wd with their Jeep Renegade that uses the same platform as the 500x with the turbo and manual setup. I knew that when I bought the car and looked at the Jeep... but the suspension tuning and styling pushed me to the 500x ... I have an AWD vehicle so it wasn’t a big deal to forego the option in the FIAT... so far very pleased... lots of compliments on the car from onlookers at gas stations and parking lots... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Impressive SUV! Worth every penny. Shawn J , 03/04/2017 Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I moved into the 500x Trekking AWD from my 2013 FIAT Abarth. I really really liked my Abarth but absolutely love my new 500x! I have some physical disabilities and the Abarth was while very fun to drive also hard for me to drive and was starting to find that people just do not see you in that small of a vehicle. Looking for comfort, and size over the Abarth and the high quality of a precision Italian SUV boy did I find it! The new interior of the 500x Trekking is amazing and the technology in the features blew me away! It may take me a month to learn how to use everything this SUV has to offer. Styling is great and the optional 18" wheel package and AWD I got adds even more tremendous styling. Acceleration is so so but then again I'm coming from the Abarth. Fuel economy is also not real fantastic but still pretty reasonable. Overall I have zero complaints on this SUV. The one serious recommendation I have though is, get either the Trekking AWD or Lounge AWD model. I test drove the Pop and Easy FWD models and they do not even compare. All the bells and whistles with the two higher models are 100% worth it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

500xcellent! Even better after one year. motoraway , 02/05/2017 Lounge 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 16 of 18 people found this review helpful I'm a little biased to the Fiat brand having owned a 128 Sport Coupe in the 70's and currently a 2012 500 Abarth. The 500x was something I wanted but had to do a little arm twisting to get my wife on board. We traded her Jeep Wrangler Sport in and I believe we were both happy to say goodbye to what was probably the most uncomfortable vehicle we've owned. We've sacrificed a little space moving into the 500x but aside from that we really love this vehicle. The ride is really comfortable, handling is precise, acceleration is adequate and it's a treat to drive. That's one thing about my Fiats that set them apart from all the other vehicles we've owned. Plain and simple, they are fun to drive! 02/06/2018 - Like a fine wine, this vehicle gets better with age. Still enjoy all aspects of the vehicle very much. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Car I've Ever Owned.... JT , 02/22/2018 Lounge 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've been extremely happy with this car. Ride is excellent. Quite and smooth. Great gas mileage!!! Great power!!! Fantastic Handling!!! I feel like I'm driving a sports car. I'm glad the computer has a setting to notify you regarding your speed. I have mine set for 10 miles above the limit and it is always notifying me as you don't realize how fast you are going. You can't feel it shifting except when you first start out as it is a little hesitant. The interior rivals cars that are much costlier. The materials used and fit and finish are excellent. My biggest gripe is Fiat needs to market this car through their Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler dealers and service them their as well or at worst case scenario require Alfa/Maserati dealers to service at least under warranty. I live in a fairly large metropolitan city and I have to drive 60 to 75 miles to the closet dealer for warranty work. I only wish I drove more but I work out of my house...... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse