  1. Home
  2. FIAT
  3. FIAT 500X
  4. Used 2017 FIAT 500X
  5. Appraisal value

2017 FIAT 500X Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 FIAT 500X Lounge 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,024$12,962$15,003
Clean$10,750$12,636$14,614
Average$10,203$11,982$13,836
Rough$9,656$11,329$13,057
Sell my 2017 FIAT 500X with EdmundsShop for a used FIAT 500X near you
Estimated values
2017 FIAT 500X Trekking 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,515$11,173$12,917
Clean$9,279$10,891$12,582
Average$8,806$10,328$11,912
Rough$8,334$9,765$11,242
Sell my 2017 FIAT 500X with EdmundsShop for a used FIAT 500X near you
Estimated values
2017 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,146$10,907$12,760
Clean$8,919$10,632$12,429
Average$8,465$10,083$11,767
Rough$8,012$9,533$11,105
Sell my 2017 FIAT 500X with EdmundsShop for a used FIAT 500X near you
Estimated values
2017 FIAT 500X Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,833$12,658$14,578
Clean$10,564$12,339$14,200
Average$10,026$11,701$13,443
Rough$9,489$11,062$12,687
Sell my 2017 FIAT 500X with EdmundsShop for a used FIAT 500X near you
Estimated values
2017 FIAT 500X Lounge 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,790$13,964$16,251
Clean$11,497$13,612$15,830
Average$10,912$12,908$14,987
Rough$10,327$12,204$14,144
Sell my 2017 FIAT 500X with EdmundsShop for a used FIAT 500X near you
Estimated values
2017 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,477$12,414$14,451
Clean$10,217$12,101$14,076
Average$9,697$11,475$13,327
Rough$9,177$10,850$12,577
Sell my 2017 FIAT 500X with EdmundsShop for a used FIAT 500X near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 FIAT 500X on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 FIAT 500X with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,919 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,632 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a FIAT 500X is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 FIAT 500X with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,919 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,632 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 FIAT 500X, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 FIAT 500X with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,919 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,632 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 FIAT 500X. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 FIAT 500X and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 FIAT 500X ranges from $8,012 to $12,760, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 FIAT 500X is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.