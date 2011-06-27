Estimated values
2017 FIAT 500X Lounge 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,024
|$12,962
|$15,003
|Clean
|$10,750
|$12,636
|$14,614
|Average
|$10,203
|$11,982
|$13,836
|Rough
|$9,656
|$11,329
|$13,057
Estimated values
2017 FIAT 500X Trekking 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,515
|$11,173
|$12,917
|Clean
|$9,279
|$10,891
|$12,582
|Average
|$8,806
|$10,328
|$11,912
|Rough
|$8,334
|$9,765
|$11,242
Estimated values
2017 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,146
|$10,907
|$12,760
|Clean
|$8,919
|$10,632
|$12,429
|Average
|$8,465
|$10,083
|$11,767
|Rough
|$8,012
|$9,533
|$11,105
Estimated values
2017 FIAT 500X Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,833
|$12,658
|$14,578
|Clean
|$10,564
|$12,339
|$14,200
|Average
|$10,026
|$11,701
|$13,443
|Rough
|$9,489
|$11,062
|$12,687
Estimated values
2017 FIAT 500X Lounge 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,790
|$13,964
|$16,251
|Clean
|$11,497
|$13,612
|$15,830
|Average
|$10,912
|$12,908
|$14,987
|Rough
|$10,327
|$12,204
|$14,144
Estimated values
2017 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,477
|$12,414
|$14,451
|Clean
|$10,217
|$12,101
|$14,076
|Average
|$9,697
|$11,475
|$13,327
|Rough
|$9,177
|$10,850
|$12,577