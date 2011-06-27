Used 1994 Eagle Talon Consumer Reviews

1994 Talon TSi (front drive) Lorenzo , 03/26/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is an awsome car for the money. Comes sotck with 195hp and can be boosted to 230hp by simply adding a bleader valve on the waste-gate. This car is extremely reliable considering the performance it delivers everyday with no major mechanical failure. My only complaint is "rough idle". The looks are second only to newer 2nd generation Talon, otherwise it's very well designed. Stay away from the AWD. The transmission seems to be weak on that model. The front drive tranny is very reliable just as long as you don't abuse it. This car is still capable of running with big boys like Mustang GT and Subaru WRX considering it's age. NICE JOB MITSUBISHI!!!!!!! Report Abuse

Avoid this Car...Trust Me!!! Chrstine14 , 03/10/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this red car 2 years ago because of the sporty design and price. And I paid for my mistake of picking looks/price over reliability. I put $6000+ into it: clutch, radiator, alternator, starter, rear brakes, piston replacements, timing belt, headlight wiring, and more. Cabin noise was VERY loud, it shook when you drove over 45mph, 2nd gear grinds, AC never worked, emergency brake never worked, and getting into reverse required 2 hands. There isn't a day that goes by where I don't regret buying this car. Do yourself a favor and get a Toyota or Honda instead. Much more reliable.

AUSOME ALL AROUND ETSiGoHome , 07/23/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Really FAST ausome car i would by 2 incase one gets stolen!

94 Eagle Talon DL Iceman11 , 08/10/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is a great car. It has been reliable and it is great fun to drive. It handles great, is fairly quick, and the brakes are excellent. I have not had any problems with the electrical system on mine. For the money, this is an awesome car.