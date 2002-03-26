Used 1994 Eagle Talon for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Talon Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 1993 Eagle Talon TSi
    used

    1993 Eagle Talon TSi

    98,324 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,990

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Eagle Talon searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Talon
  4. Used 1994 Eagle Talon

Consumer Reviews for the Eagle Talon

Read recent reviews for the Eagle Talon
Overall Consumer Rating
4.49 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (11%)
1994 Talon TSi (front drive)
Lorenzo ,03/26/2002
This is an awsome car for the money. Comes sotck with 195hp and can be boosted to 230hp by simply adding a bleader valve on the waste-gate. This car is extremely reliable considering the performance it delivers everyday with no major mechanical failure. My only complaint is "rough idle". The looks are second only to newer 2nd generation Talon, otherwise it's very well designed. Stay away from the AWD. The transmission seems to be weak on that model. The front drive tranny is very reliable just as long as you don't abuse it. This car is still capable of running with big boys like Mustang GT and Subaru WRX considering it's age. NICE JOB MITSUBISHI!!!!!!!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Eagle
Talon
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to